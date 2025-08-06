KTC dual-mode 5K display delivers clarity or speed, depending on how you work

Delta E below 2 and broad color coverage hint at pro-level image accuracy claims

The 120Hz 2K mode offers smoother visuals for multitasking or low-friction gaming setups

The new KTC H27P3 monitor enters the market with a proposition which is hard to ignore: a 5K-resolution display priced at just $570.

The company is targeting professionals and general users who need a high-resolution panel without the premium price typically associated with 5K monitors.

The monitor is already available for preorder on KTC’s website, with shipping expected to begin in mid-August 2025.

Targeting creators with high specs at a modest price

The H27P3, which we first flagged back in April 2025, offers a 5120×2880 resolution IPS display @60Hz, designed to cater to creative tasks such as photo editing, graphic design, and color-critical work.

It also includes a 2560×1440 mode @120Hz, allowing users to switch between high clarity and smoother motion, depending on their needs.

KTC describes this as a “dual-mode” experience, combining visual precision with responsive performance.

The panel is factory-calibrated with a Delta E of less than 2 and supports 100% sRGB, 99% Adobe RGB, and 99% DCI-P3.

Are you a pro? Subscribe to our newsletter Sign up to the TechRadar Pro newsletter to get all the top news, opinion, features and guidance your business needs to succeed! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

These are specifications that align with the expectations for a monitor for video editing or digital content creation.

HDR400 certification, a 500-nit brightness rating, and a 2000:1 contrast ratio suggest support for high dynamic range content, at least on paper.

(Image credit: IT Home)

In terms of design, the monitor features a thin-bezel frame and an aluminum stand offering tilt, swivel, pivot, and height adjustments.

At 3.75kg and with a compact form factor, it could also serve as a desktop-friendly portable monitor solution for professionals on the move or those working in tight spaces.

The stand is described as minimalist and sturdy, although its visual appeal and desk footprint may divide opinion.

Connectivity is broad, with DisplayPort 1.4, HDMI 2.0, USB-C with 65W charging, and two USB-A ports.

This gives the monitor flexibility to integrate with a wide range of setups, from desktop PCs and laptops to even gaming consoles.

A headphone jack is also included, and KTC ships the unit with the necessary cables and even a screwdriver.

Still, while the feature set is promising, it remains to be seen how the H27P3 performs in real-world scenarios - as specs like HDR400 and 8-bit+FRC can look good in marketing but often fall short in practice.

For now, the H27P3 stands out as an ambitious, budget-friendly business monitor that could appeal to a wide audience, provided it lives up to its claims once in use