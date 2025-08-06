Guess the movie from just emojis – try the TechRadar AI Challenge!
Can you guess the name of the movie?
Welcome to the TechRadar Emoji Movie Challenge!
One rainy day here at TechRadar towers, we discovered that you can get ChatGPT to generate the plot of a movie using only emojis, and we thought that would make a great excuse for a quiz.
So, your mission, should you choose to accept it, is simple: name these five movies. All you get is a list of emojis that represent the plot of the movie. Click the Hint button to reveal the first letter if you get stuck.
If you want to generate your own emoji plots with ChatGPT, then use the prompt: "Can you describe the plot of the movie [Movie Name] using only emojis?"
Now let's see how you get on with these five:
* Emojis generated by ChatGPT.
