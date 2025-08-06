The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 episode 5 dropped on Prime Video this week, and it’s another masterclass in how terrible Belly (Lola Tung) is thanks to the awful decisions she’s making. But while Conrad (Christopher Briney) continues to pine for her on the sidelines while she’s intent on marrying his brother Jeremiah (Gavin Casalegno), it wasn’t all bad news for once. Luckily, season 3 episode 5 had the infamous peach stand scene in the middle of the drama, and it’s something I’ve been waiting almost two decades for.

Author Jenny Han’s original books series of the same name was first released in 2009, concluding with the third title in the series, We’ll Always Have Summer, in 2011. It’s the main reason why we’re only getting three seasons of the TV show, so we shouldn’t be too surprised that scenes are matching up. Book three had a pivotal scene, where Belly and Jeremiah stop at a peach stand after heading out to choose their wedding floral arrangements. Belly originally only gets one, but likes it so much that Conrad goes back and buys her another. Later on, he uses his shirt to wipe the peach juice that ran down her chin, and she describes it (in the book) as the most intimate thing anyone had done to her. As of now, it’s no longer a fantasy in our heads.

Why is this moment so important? It marks a turning point in Belly’s consciousness, recognising the feelings she once had for Conrad are still there. We saw all of episode 5 from Conrad’s perspective, and the emotional devastation was turned up to 100. I think we can all agree that he deserves better, but deep down, Conrad and Belly ending up together is exactly the farewell we want Prime Video to deliver. I’ve been desperate for the penny to drop in Belly’s mind, and that couldn’t have happened in a more satisfying way.

The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3’s peach stand scene was everything it needed to be

this is exactly how i pictured the peach scene every detail is so perfect 😭😭😭😭 #TheSummerITurnedPretty pic.twitter.com/KGonhsmATkAugust 6, 2025

Let’s talk about the actual scene itself. Not only was the chemistry oozing off the screen between these two, but every single detail was meticulously carried over from the original scene in the book. Frankly, it’s all exactly as we’d picture it, and that’s a huge credit to the creative team. They might be driving us up the wall with Jeremiah’s unruly behavior, but at least we got a treat while Conrad broke our hearts in plenty of other ways (don’t get me started on the final scenes with his mom).

Here’s where it gets potentially even more exciting though. As The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 episode 5 is from Conrad’s point of view, there’s a chance we’ll see the scene play out again in episode 6 from Belly’s perspective. Knowing just how much of a masterpiece Amazon gave the show’s fans then getting to freshly enjoy it all over again is like Christmas and our birthdays have all come at once. Clearly, it pays off to persevere with a TV show that’s otherwise completely infuriating.

Of course, this is all speculation until we tune in next week to see if we’re right. In the meantime, I think we can all agree that the peach scene won’t just go down in the show’s history, but in the history of televised teen romance. Amazon is going to absolutely love me for my huge contribution to the viewing figures… I can’t just watch this once.

