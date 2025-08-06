ESPN’s new streaming service will be the home of NFL – here’s how you can subscribe for free
Football fans will want to subscribe to ESPN's new streaming service when it launches in August
- ESPN is acquiring the NFL Network and other media assets, including the linear rights to the RedZone channel and NFL Fantasy
- The NFL Network will be part of ESPN's new streaming service that's launching on August 21
- DirecTV customers will be able to get the new service's 'Unlimited' plan for no additional cost
Walt Disney's ESPN will soon become the home for NFL coverage, following a landmark deal that sees the sport network acquire the NFL Network and other media assets including he RedZone Channel and NFL Fantasy, so football fans will want to sign up to its new streaming service (not ESPN+) when it arrives.
The new streaming service (simply referred to as ESPN) launches on August 21, and will bring "the full suite of ESPN networks and services within an enhanced ESPN App with new, personalized features and functionality", according to the company.
Thanks to the deal between ESPN and NFL, the new streaming service will also see the NFL Network's content integrated into the platform, making it even more tempting for sports fans.
“By combining these NFL media assets with ESPN’s reach and innovation, we’re creating a premier destination for football fans. Together, ESPN and the NFL are redefining how fans engage with the game – anytime, anywhere," ESPN's chairman Jimmy Pitaro said.
How much will ESPN's subscription service cost?
At launch, ESPN's streaming service will have two subscription plans to choose from: 'Unlimited' and 'Select'.
The 'Unlimited' plan will include access to 47,000 live events through various ESPN channels, studio shows and more, and will cost $29.99 per month or $299.99 per year. This plan will also be available to bundle with Disney+ and Hulu for $35.99 (ads) or $44.99 (ad-free) per month.
The 'Select' plan, meanwhile, includes over 32,000 live events that are available on ESPN+, studio shows and more, and costs $11.99 per month or $119.99 per year. Again, this can be bundled with Disney+ and Hulu for $16.99 (ads) per month or $26.99 (ad-free).
If you're excited to try out ESPN's new subscription service, then the good news is that you'll be able to for free if you're a DirecTV customer. Those who are subscribed to DirecTV or its 'MySports' package will get access to the new ESPN service at no extra cost when it launches. Meanwhile, if you're a satellite or U-verse customer of DirecTV, you'll have to wait until later in 2025.
