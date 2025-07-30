How to watch NFL Hall of Fame Game: Los Angeles Chargers vs Detroit Lions live streams

Watch NFL Hall of Fame Game live streams as the Los Angeles Chargers take on the Detroit Lions in Canton, Ohio. Below we have all the info on how to watch the NFL Hall of Fame Game from anywhere, with details on worldwide TV channels, broadcasters and free streams.

Held annually since 1962 and marking the arrival of the NFL pre-season, this year’s game features two teams with realistic hopes of reaching the Super Bowl. The Chargers finished second in the AFC West last season, with quarterback Justin Herbert excelling with 23 touchdowns across the season. He’s unlikely to feature in this game, so instead, there could be a chance for a rookie to impress.

The Lions finished 15-2 in the NFC last season but were well beaten by the Washington Commanders in the Divisional playoffs. Veteran quarterback Jared Goff was outstanding as he racked up 4,629 passing yards, 37 touchdowns and 12 interceptions. However, in this game, it’s worth keeping an eye on rookies Tyleik Williams and Tate Ratledge, both of whom will be given a chance to shine by head coach Dan Campbell.

Here's where to watch NFL Hall of Fame Games live streams online from anywhere and for FREE.

How to watch NFL Hall of Fame Game Quick Guide Key Dates Date: Thursday, July 31

Time: 8 pm ET / 5 pm PT / 1 am BST (Fri.) / 10 am AEST (Fri.)

Location: Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium, Canton, Ohio Best streams NBC via Sling or Peacock (US)

Can I watch the NFL Hall of Fame Game for FREE? If you're in the UK or Australia you're in luck, as you can watch an NFL Hall of Fame Game live stream for FREE on NFL Game Pass. Traveling abroad right now? You can use a VPN to watch all the action as if you were back home. Of the options, NordVPN is our top pick, and we'll show you how to access it below.

How to watch NFL Hall of Fame Game live streams in the US

The NFL Hall of Fame Game between the Los Angeles Chargers and the Detroit Lions will be shown live on NBC, with coverage from the Sunday Night Football crew that includes play-by-play from Mike Tirico and analysis from Chris Collinsworth.

If you prefer to watch a NFL Hall of Fame Game live stream, then the game is also being shown on Peacock. The Premium plan starts at $10.99 a month, while the Premium Plus plan (which means no ads) is priced at $16.99 a month.

If you've already cut the cord and don't have cable, you can watch NBC on a live TV service, like Sling TV, Fubo, YouTube TV, Hulu With Live TV, and DirecTV Stream.

Of these options, we recommend Sling TV as our favorite.

You can get FOX, ABC and the all-important NBC on the Sling TV Blue package. New subscribers get 50% off their first month and following that customers will pay £45.99/month. Buy now and watch the NFL Hall of Fame Game LIVE.

How to watch NFL Hall of Fame Game live streams in the UK

Fans in the UK can watch every game of the NFL preseason, including the Hall of Fame Game, free of charge on NFL Game Pass.

All you need is an account which you can sign up to via your email or your Facebook, Google and Apple accounts.

How to watch NFL Hall of Fame Game live streams in Canada

The NFL Hall of Fame Game is available on both DAZN and TSN+ in Canada.

For DAZN, paying for a year upfront provides the best value for money, at CA$249.99. However, if you commit to a year but pay monthly, you'll get your first two months for CA$4.99 apiece, with the remaining 10 priced at CA$24.99/month.

A monthly rolling subscription usually costs CA$34.99, but for a limited time you can get your first month for CA$19.99.

For TSN, you can get everything that is available for $8/month or $80/year.

How to watch NFL Hall of Fame Game live streams in Australia

NFL Game Pass is live streaming the NFL Hall of Fame Game, along with every other game of the preseason, for free in Australia.

Can I watch the NFL Hall of Fame Game on my mobile? Of course, most broadcasters have streaming services that you can access through mobile apps or via your phone's browser. You can also stay up-to-date with the latest NFL news and plays on the official social media channels on X/Twitter (@NFL), Instagram (@NFL), TikTok (@NFL) and YouTube (@NFL).