How to watch Champions League 2024/25: live stream options, TV channels and key dates

Watch Champions League 2024/25 live streams as Real Madrid aim to defend their title. Below we have all the information on how to watch the Champions League 2024/25 season from anywhere in the world with details on worldwide TV channels, broadcasters and live streams on TV screens, laptops, tablets and mobiles.

After beating Borussia Dortmund in the 2024 final, Madrid will be going for a record-extending 16th European crown, with summer arrivals Kylian Mbappe and Endrick making them more dangerous than ever. Man City will be gunning for them, though Rodri's season-ending knee injury may not help. Arsenal also look a solid prospect.

Liverpool, under new manager Arne Slot, will hope they become kings of Europe for the seventh time, Barcelona go for no 6, while Harry Kane seeks a first major trophy in his goal-grabbing career at German giants Bayern Munich. Further intrigue comes from 1982 champions Aston Villa's first season at this level for more than four decades, plus Girona's first ever Champions League campaign.

You won't want to miss a second of the action as the revamped format takes shape. Scroll down for an explanation on what's changed in the all-new league phase. The action continues on Tuesday with an unexpected table-topping encounter between Borussia vs Celtic. Here's where to watch Champions League 2024/25 live streams online from anywhere.

Watch Champions League 2024/25 Quick Guide Key Dates Event dates: September 17, 2024 – May 31, 2025

September 17, 2024 – May 31, 2025 Typical start time early kick-offs (Tue and Wed): 12.45pm ET / 5.45pm BST/GMT

12.45pm ET / 5.45pm BST/GMT Typical start time late kick-offs (Tue and Wed): 3pm ET / 8pm BST/GMT Best live streams Paramount (US)

(US) TNT Sports, Amazon Prime (UK)

Use NordVPN to watch from anywhere

FREE Champions League live stream broadcasters 2024/25

You can watch select Champions League 2024/25 matches for free in certain regions.

Viewers in the Republic of Ireland get one free Champions League live stream each week available to watch on RTE.

İctimai TV in Azerbaijan also hosts one Champions League free live stream per matchday, watchable on its YouTube channel.

While not quite free, it's worth noting that Prime Video will also be showing one Champions League game each week in UK, Germany, Italy and Ireland during the 2024/25 season. If you already happen to be an Amazon Prime member, then it's a very handy bonus.

Lastly, football fans in Indonesia will be pleased to see that all 2024/25 Champions League games, are included with their Vidio subscriptions along with all Premier League live streams. A very nice bonus.

Equally, Megogo subscriptions in Ukraine can watch UEFA Champions League live streams along with their UEFA Europa League matches.

Away from home? You can watch your usual streaming service from abroad by using a VPN.

Use a VPN to watch any Champions League 2024/25 stream

Exclusive deal NordVPN – try it risk-free for 30 days

Use NordVPN to watch your usual Champions League 2024/25 free stream from abroad. We test all the providers and we rate Nord as the best VPN. There's 24/7 support available, a money-back guarantee and, best of all, there's currently over 60% off with this deal.

How to watch Champions League 2024/25 live streams in the US

The Champions League 2024/25 live streams are on Paramount in the USA.

Broadcast rights to Champions League 2024/25 belong to Paramount, great news for fans of the bromance between analyists Thierry Henry, Jamie Carragher and Micah Richards. Matches will also be available on Spanish-language channel TelevisaUnivision.

If you don't have cable, a subscription to Paramount Plus is the best option. Better still, there is a seven-day Paramount Plus FREE trial. After that, plans cost from $7.99/month or $59.99/year.

How to watch Champions League 2024/25 live streams in the UK

The Champions League 2024/25 live streams are on TNT Sports and Amazon Prime in the UK.

TNT Sports will broadcast more than 185 matches over the course of the season, while also having exclusive rights for every fixture in the Europa League and Conference League. Adding the sports package to your broadband deal costs £16 per month. Or for on-the-go streaming, pay £30.99 for Discovery+ Premium which includes TNT Sports.

Amazon Prime have the rights to a 'top-pick' Tuesday night game each week, up to and including the semi-finals. Prime Video costs £8.99 per month, but you can get a free 30-day trial.

Official Champions League 2024/25 broadcasters by region

Africa

Click to see more Champions League 2024/25 streams▼ The Champions League 2024/25 broadcast rights for Africa are largely split between BeIn Sports and SuperSport. Residents of the following African countries can watch Champions League 2024/25 live streams with a BeIn Sports subscription: Algeria, Chad, Djibouti, Egypt, Libya, Mauritania, Morocco, Republic of the Sudan, Republic of South Sudan, Somalia and Tunisia. Satellite TV provider SuperSport has the Champions League 2024/25 TV rights across these regions in Africa: Angola, Benin, Botswana, Burkina Faso, Burundi, Cameroon, Cape Verde, Central African Republic, Chad, Comoros, Congo, Democratic Republic of Congo, Equatorial Guinea, Eritrea, Eswatini, Ethiopia, Gabon, Gambia, Ghana, Guinea, Guinea-Bissau, Ivory Coast, Kenya, Lesotho, Liberia, Madagascar, Malawi, Mali, Mauritius, Mozambique, Namibia, Niger, Nigeria, Rwanda, São Tomé and Príncipe, Senegal, Seychelles, Sierra Leone, St Helena and Ascension, South Africa, United Republic of Tanzania, Togo, Uganda, Zambia and Zimbabwe. South Africa SuperSport will host the Champions League 2024/25 on its satellite channels.

Americas

Click to see more Champions League 2024/25 streams▼ Canada DAZN has the rights to broadcast the Champions League League 2024/25. You can also watch the Europa League and EFL Championship soccer, the Bundesliga, Nations League, rugby and tennis. Latin America The broadcast rights to the Champions League 2024/25 in Latin America are exclusive to Disney+. Get a subscription and if you live in one of the following countries, you won't miss a second of the action. Argentina, Bolivia, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Nicaragua, Panama, Paraguay, Peru, Uruguay, Venezuela.

Europe

Click to see more Champions League 2024/25 streams▼ The Champions League 2024/25 season will be shown by various broadcasters and streaming services throughout Europe. You can check out specific information about your country below. Austria Sky and Canal+ in Austria will share coverage of the Champions League 2024/25. Belgium RTL and VTM will again share Champions League 2024/25 broadcasting duties in Belgium, with pay-TV Proximus another option. Bosnia & Herzegovina, Croatia, Montenegro, North Macedona and Serbia Fans in the following countries can watch the Champions League 2024/25 on Arena Sport: Bosnia & Herzegovina, Croatia, Montenegro, North Macedona and Serbia. Bulgaria Max Sport has the rights to show Champions League 2024/25 live broadcasts. Cyprus You can view the Champions League 2024/25 on Cytavision in Cyprus. Czechia The Champions League 2024/25 will be shown on Nova Sport in Czechia. Denmark, Iceland and Sweden Fans in the following countries can watch the Champions League 2024/25 on Viaplay: Denmark, Iceland (shared with Syn) and Sweden. Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania Fans in the following countries can watch the Champions League 2024/25 on Go3 Sport: Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania. Finland There will be coverage of the Champions League 2024/25 in Finland on MTV Kotsomo. France There will be coverage of Champions League 2024/25 in France on CANAL+. Germany In Germany, the Champions League 2024/25 rights are shared between DAZN Germany and Amazon Prime (one fixture per matchday). Greece Greeks should head to Cosmote Sport for the Champions League 2024/25. Hungary RTL and Sport TV will share Champions League 2024/25 broadcast duties in Hungary. Ireland RTE (free-to-air), Premier Sports, TNT Sports and Amazon Prime will share broadcast coverage of the Champions Leasgue League 2024/25 in Ireland. Italy Viewers in Italy can watch the Champions League 2024/25 on Sky Italia and a handful of matches on Amazon Prime. Kosovo ArtMotion and free-to-air RTK in Kosovo have the rights to show the Champions League 2024/25. Moldova Moldovans should tune into Jurnal TV for the Champions League 2024/25. Netherlands Viewers in the Netherlands should tune into Ziggo Sport for the Champions League 2024/25. Norway TV2 Play is the home of the Champions League 2024/25 in Norway. Portugal DAZN and Sport TV have the rights to air the Champions League 2024/25 in Portugal. Poland CANAL+ has the rights to air the Champions League 2024/25 in Poland. Switzerland Fans in Switzerland can watch the Champions League 2024/25 on SRG SSR and Blue Sport. Turkey Tabii in Turkey will host coverage of the Champions League 2024/25. Ukraine Megogo will show the Champions League 2024/25 in Ukraine.

Asia

Click to see more Champions League 2024/25 streams▼ China In China, the Champions League 2024/25 will be shown by iQIYI, and QQ Sports Live. Hong Kong, Indonesia, Philippines, Singapore and Thailand The following countries will be able to watch the Champions League 2024/25 on beIN Sports: Hong Kong, Indonesia, Philippines, Singapore and Thailand. India, Bangladesh, Bhutan, Maldives, Nepal, Pakistan and Sri Lanka Sony LIV is the Champions League 2024/25 broadcaster for India plus Bangladesh, Bhutan, Maldives, Nepal, Pakistan and Sri Lanka. Japan U-NEXT will show the Premier League 2024/25 in Japan. Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan The Champions League 2024/25 rights for the following Central Asian countries are held by Q Sports: Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan. Macau TDM is what you need to watch the Champions League 2024/25 in Macau. Mongolia Premier Sports will show the coverage of the Champions League 2024/25 in Mongolia. South Korea Coverage of the Champions League 2024/25 in South Korea can be found at SPOTV.

Oceania

Click to see more Champions League 2024/25 streams▼ Australia Stan Sport has the rights to the Champions League 2024/25 in Australia. Prices start from $15 per month (on top of a regular $10 Stan sub, that also features a 30-day free trial). New Zealand & Pacific Islands DAZN is the Champions League 2024/25 TV rights holder in New Zealand and across the Pacific Islands, including: Cook Islands, Micronesia, Fiji, Kiribati, Marshall Islands, Nauru, Niue, Palau, Samoa, Solomon Islands, Tonga, Tuvalu and Vanuatu.

Middle East

Click to see more Champions League 2024/25 streams▼ BeIN Sports MENA is the Champions League 2024/25 broadcaster across the Middle East. You can watch the Champions League 2024/25 live streams with a subscription to BeIN Sports in the following Middle East countries: Bahrain, Iraq, Jordan, Kuwait, Lebanon, Oman, Palestine, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Syria, United Arab Emirates and Yemen.

Next Champions League 2024/25 fixtures

These are the fixtures for 2024/25 Champions League matchday 2. All times are 3pm ET / 8pm BST unless otherwise stated.

Tuesday, October 1:

RB Salzburg vs Brest (12.45pm ET / 5.45pm BST)

Stuttgart vs Sparta Prague (12.45pm ET / 5.45pm BST)

Dortmund vs Celtic

PSV vs Sporting

Slovan Bratislava vs Man City

Barcelona vs Young Boys

Leverkusen vs Milan

Inter vs Crvena Zvevda

Arsenal vs PSG

Wednesday, October 2:

Shakhtar Donetsk vs Atalanta (12.45pm ET / 5.45pm BST)

Girona vs Feyenoord (12.45pm ET / 5.45pm BST)

Benfica vs Atletico Madrid

Liverpool vs Bologna

RB Leipzig vs Juventus

LOSC vs Real Madrid

SK Sturm Graz vs Club Brugge

Aston Villa vs Bayern

Dinamo Zagreb vs Monaco

When does the Champions League 2024/25 start? The 2024/25 Champions League kicked off on Tuesday, September 17. The campaign will run over eight matchdays in the league phase, followed by five knockout rounds – a playoff round, then last 16, quarter-finals, semi-finals and final. The final, to be staged at Bayern Munich's Allianz Arena in Germany, will be Saturday, 31 May 2025.

What are the Champions League 2024/25 format changes? It seems complicated but when you break it down, the so-called Swiss Model makes sense and prioritizes getting as many mouthwatering matches in the schedule as early as possible. Gone is group stage, replaced is one 36-team league phase. Each side will play eight games (four at home, four away) against eight different opponents, with two clubs drawn from each of the four seeded pots according to their UEFA coefficient. The top eight teams overall advance directly to the round of 16, with those ranked 9th to 24th to play a home-and-away knockout phase play-off in February 2025 to decide the remaining eight places. The 12 teams finishing the league phase 25th and below are eliminated. From then, it’s a straight two-legged knockout (with a one-off-final), with teams seeded like a tennis tournament according to their league phase placing.

Can I watch Champions League 2024/25 on my mobile? Of course, most broadcasters have streaming services that you can access through mobile apps or via your phone's browser. You can also stay up-to-date with all 2024/25 Champions League key moments on the official social media channels on X/Twitter (@ChampionsLeague), Instagram (@ChampionsLeague), TikTok (@ChampionsLeague) and UEFA's YouTube (@UEFA).

Can I watch Champions League 2024/25 for free Yes but not all matches. Take a look at our Champions League free live streams section near the top and you'll find free broadcasters in Ireland and Azerbaijan as well as options for those with Amazon Prime Video.