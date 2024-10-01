How to watch Champions League 2024/25: live stream options, TV channels and key dates

Watch every minute of the Champions League 2024/25 season

UEFA Champions League trophy
(Image credit: Getty Images / Claudio Lavenia - UEFA)
Watch Champions League 2024/25 live streams as Real Madrid aim to defend their title. Below we have all the information on how to watch the Champions League 2024/25 season from anywhere in the world with details on worldwide TV channels, broadcasters and live streams on TV screens, laptops, tablets and mobiles.

After beating Borussia Dortmund in the 2024 final, Madrid will be going for a record-extending 16th European crown, with summer arrivals Kylian Mbappe and Endrick making them more dangerous than ever. Man City will be gunning for them, though Rodri's season-ending knee injury may not help. Arsenal also look a solid prospect.

Liverpool, under new manager Arne Slot, will hope they become kings of Europe for the seventh time, Barcelona go for no 6, while Harry Kane seeks a first major trophy in his goal-grabbing career at German giants Bayern Munich. Further intrigue comes from 1982 champions Aston Villa's first season at this level for more than four decades, plus Girona's first ever Champions League campaign.

You won't want to miss a second of the action as the revamped format takes shape. Scroll down for an explanation on what's changed in the all-new league phase. The action continues on Tuesday with an unexpected table-topping encounter between Borussia vs Celtic. Here's where to watch Champions League 2024/25 live streams online from anywhere.

Watch Champions League 2024/25 Quick Guide

Key Dates

  • Event dates: September 17, 2024 – May 31, 2025
  • Typical start time early kick-offs (Tue and Wed): 12.45pm ET / 5.45pm BST/GMT
  • Typical start time late kick-offs (Tue and Wed): 3pm ET / 8pm BST/GMT

Best live streams

FREE Champions League live stream broadcasters 2024/25

You can watch select Champions League 2024/25 matches for free in certain regions. 

Viewers in the Republic of Ireland get one free Champions League live stream each week available to watch on RTE.

İctimai TV in Azerbaijan also hosts one Champions League free live stream per matchday, watchable on its YouTube channel.

While not quite free, it's worth noting that Prime Video will also be showing one Champions League game each week in UK, Germany, Italy and Ireland during the 2024/25 season. If you already happen to be an Amazon Prime member, then it's a very handy bonus.

Lastly, football fans in Indonesia will be pleased to see that all 2024/25 Champions League games, are included with their Vidio subscriptions along with all Premier League live streams. A very nice bonus.

Equally, Megogo subscriptions in Ukraine can watch UEFA Champions League live streams along with their UEFA Europa League matches.

Away from home? You can watch your usual streaming service from abroad by using a VPN.

How to watch Champions League 2024/25 live streams in the US

The Champions League 2024/25 live streams are on Paramount in the USA.

Broadcast rights to Champions League 2024/25 belong to Paramount, great news for fans of the bromance between analyists Thierry Henry, Jamie Carragher and Micah Richards. Matches will also be available on Spanish-language channel TelevisaUnivision.

If you don't have cable, a subscription to Paramount Plus is the best option. Better still, there is a seven-day Paramount Plus FREE trial. After that, plans cost from $7.99/month or $59.99/year.

How to watch Champions League 2024/25 live streams in the UK

The Champions League 2024/25 live streams are on TNT Sports and Amazon Prime in the UK.

TNT Sports will broadcast more than 185 matches over the course of the season, while also having exclusive rights for every fixture in the Europa League and Conference League. Adding the sports package to your broadband deal costs £16 per month. Or for on-the-go streaming, pay £30.99 for Discovery+ Premium which includes TNT Sports.

Amazon Prime have the rights to a 'top-pick' Tuesday night game each week, up to and including the semi-finals. Prime Video costs £8.99 per month, but you can get a free 30-day trial.

Official Champions League 2024/25 broadcasters by region

Africa

Americas

Europe

Asia

Oceania

Middle East

Next Champions League 2024/25 fixtures

These are the fixtures for 2024/25 Champions League matchday 2. All times are 3pm ET / 8pm BST unless otherwise stated.

Tuesday, October 1:

  • RB Salzburg vs Brest (12.45pm ET / 5.45pm BST)
  • Stuttgart vs Sparta Prague (12.45pm ET / 5.45pm BST)
  • Dortmund vs Celtic
  • PSV vs Sporting
  • Slovan Bratislava vs Man City
  • Barcelona vs Young Boys
  • Leverkusen vs Milan
  • Inter vs Crvena Zvevda
  • Arsenal vs PSG

Wednesday, October 2:

  • Shakhtar Donetsk vs Atalanta (12.45pm ET / 5.45pm BST)
  • Girona vs Feyenoord (12.45pm ET / 5.45pm BST)
  • Benfica vs Atletico Madrid
  • Liverpool vs Bologna
  • RB Leipzig vs Juventus
  • LOSC vs Real Madrid
  • SK Sturm Graz vs Club Brugge
  • Aston Villa vs Bayern
  • Dinamo Zagreb vs Monaco

When does the Champions League 2024/25 start?

The 2024/25 Champions League kicked off on Tuesday, September 17. The campaign will run over eight matchdays in the league phase, followed by five knockout rounds – a playoff round, then last 16, quarter-finals, semi-finals and final.

The final, to be staged at Bayern Munich's Allianz Arena in Germany, will be Saturday, 31 May 2025.

What are the Champions League 2024/25 format changes?

It seems complicated but when you break it down, the so-called Swiss Model makes sense and prioritizes getting as many mouthwatering matches in the schedule as early as possible.

Gone is group stage, replaced is one 36-team league phase. Each side will play eight games (four at home, four away) against eight different opponents, with two clubs drawn from each of the four seeded pots according to their UEFA coefficient.

The top eight teams overall advance directly to the round of 16, with those ranked 9th to 24th to play a home-and-away knockout phase play-off in February 2025 to decide the remaining eight places. The 12 teams finishing the league phase 25th and below are eliminated. 

From then, it’s a straight two-legged knockout (with a one-off-final), with teams seeded like a tennis tournament according to their league phase placing.

Can I watch Champions League 2024/25 on my mobile?

Of course, most broadcasters have streaming services that you can access through mobile apps or via your phone's browser.

You can also stay up-to-date with all 2024/25 Champions League key moments on the official social media channels on X/Twitter (@ChampionsLeague), Instagram (@ChampionsLeague), TikTok (@ChampionsLeague) and UEFA's YouTube (@UEFA).

Can I watch Champions League 2024/25 for free

Yes but not all matches. Take a look at our Champions League free live streams section near the top and you'll find free broadcasters in Ireland and Azerbaijan as well as options for those with Amazon Prime Video.

