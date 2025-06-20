The British & Irish Lions vs Argentina live stream is the opening match of a tour that has gripped public imagination ever since the 38-man squad was announced over a month ago. Andy Farrell's side host the Pumas in Dublin, before jetting off Down Under to Australia for the tour.

The opening fixture represents a first chance for Farrell to run the rule over his charges, with players recovering from injury likely to enjoy getting back out on the grass. Tadhg Furlong, Duhan van der Merwe and Sione Tuipulotu will all relish showing what they can do. Head coach Farrell won't select Bath or Leicester players involved in the Premiership grand final last week, as they get up to training speed ahead of a brutal tour. Blair Kinghorn is also absent. All have the first test in a few weeks' time on their mind.

Argentina, meanwhile, are sensing an upset. The Pumas aren't part of the regular Lions tour rotation – sacrosanct between South Hemisphere rivals Australia, New Zealand and South Africa – and the World Cup semi-finalists are determined to prove they belong. Fly-half Santiago Carreras, who plays his club rugby for Gloucester, will be among those determined to prove their worth, with memories of a 25-25 draw in 2005 much to the fore, the last time the two sides met.

It should be a cracker.

Read on below for a complete guide to where to watch British & Irish Lions vs Argentina tour match live streams online, on TV and potentially for free.

British & Irish Lions vs Argentina team news

Maro Itoje will captain the Lions for the first time, with the lock included in head coach Andy Farrell's opening XV. Itoje will be joined by English compatriots Marcus Smith – a renegade selection at full-back – Fin Smith, Alex Mitchell, Tommy Freeman, Ellis Genge, Luke Cowan-Dickie, Tom Curry and Ben Early. Scottish backs Sione Tuipulotu and Duhan van der Merwe also start after injury, while Irish prop Tadhg ­Furlong will get a chance to prove his fitness from the bench.

Argentina name a strong side, with Julian Montoya captaining the side after his Leicester side fell in the Premiership grand final recently. Carreras starts at full-back

Watch British & Irish Lions vs Argentina for FREE

Select fixtures from the British & Irish Lions tour are free-to-air, and the Lions vs Argentina is one of them!

In the US, all the warm-up tour matches are free to stream on RugbyPass TV, including Lions vs Argentina.

The opening game of the tour is also on S4C and BBC iPlayer for Welsh language speakers in the UK and on TG4 and TG4 Player in Ireland, again with Irish language commentary.

How to watch British & Irish Lions vs Argentina live streams in the US

In the US, every British & Irish Lions tour match is on the free RugbyPass TV streaming service, including the Lions vs Argentina.

As mentioned above, all of the other seven games of the tour are exclusive to RugbyPass TV, which is completely free to use. All you need to do is create an account.

How to watch British & Irish Lions vs Argentina live streams in the UK

All 10 games of the British & Irish Lions tour are being shown on Sky Sports in the UK, including the Lions vs Argentina. Sky TV subscribers can tune in on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports The Lions.

Sky Sports packages start from £22 per month. Or you can use a more flexible streaming option, Now (formerly Now TV). Now Sports memberships start at £14.99 for a day pass, or £34.99 monthly if you are looking to catch more than just the opening game.

As we've mentioned above, the match against Los Pumas is also being shown on free-to-air S4C, with live streaming available via BBC iPlayer.

How to watch British & Irish Lions vs Argentina live streams in Australia

All 10 British & Irish Lions games are on Stan Sport, including the Lions vs Argentina, which is providing coverage in 4K. Prices start from $15 per month for the sport add-on (on top of a regular $12 Stan sub).

The three test matches will also be available on free-to-air Channel 9 and 9Now.

How to watch British & Irish Lions vs Argentina live streams in Canada

Rugby fans in Canada can live stream the British & Irish Lions vs Argentina tour match on DAZN.

For a limited time, if you sign up for a 12-month contract and pay monthly, you'll pay CA$4.99 per month for your first two months, and CA$24.99 per month thereafter, working out at CA$259.88 overall.

Can I follow the British & Irish Lions vs Argentina on my mobile? Of course! Each of the major broadcasters has streaming services that you can access through mobile apps or via your phone's browser. You can also stay up-to-date with all of the key moments from the British & Irish Lions tour on the official social media channels on YouTube (@britishandirishlions) and Instagram (@britishandirishlions).

What are the XV's for British & Irish Lions vs Argentina? British and Irish Lions XV: Smith; Freeman, Tuipulotu, Aki, Van der Merwe; Smith, Mitchell; Genge, Cowan-Dickie, Bealham, Itoje(c), Beirne, Curry, Morgan, Earl. Replacements: Kelleher, Schoeman, Furlong, Cummings, Pollock, Williams, Daly, Hansen. Argentina XV: Carreras, Isgro, Cinti, Piccardo, Mendy, Albornoz, Garcia, Vivas, Montoya (c), Sclavi, Molina, Rubiolo, Matera, Gonzalez, Oviedo Replacements: Bernasconi, Wenger, Coria Marchetti, Grondona. S, Moro, Benitez Cruz, Moroni, Cordero