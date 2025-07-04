How to watch New Zealand vs France: live stream rugby online from anywhere

Stream New Zealand vs France on FloRugby (US)

Use NordVPN to watch from anywhere

New Zealand vs France kicks off at 3.05am ET / 8.05am BST / 5.05pm AEST on Saturday, July 5

The thing about stick is that you have to back it up. France's three-Test tour of New Zealand kicks off at Forsyth Barr Stadium on Saturday, amidst a blazing row over the quality of the tourists' squad. Only Rabah Slimani, Romain Taofifenua and skipper Gael Fickou have more than 50 caps, which has enraged the All Blacks. Below we have all the information on how to watch New Zealand vs France from anywhere.

The All Blacks have lost three in a row against France, but it's been 16 years since they were last beaten on home soil by the reigning Six Nations champions. Scott Barrett captains a formidable group in which the competition for places is fierce. Beauden Barrett and Damian McKenzie are still alternating between fly-half and fullback, while young bucks Cameron Roigard and Cortez Ratima are locked in a battle to play scrum-half.

Now the controversy, which harkens back to Les Bleus' 2021 tour of Australia and 2018 tour of New Zealand. Fabien Galthie saying it's all down to timing. The Top 14 season only concluded last weekend, and a raft of stars that played in the final – Damian Penaud, Louis Bielle-Biarrey, Matthieu Jalibert and Maxime Lucu included – haven't traveled south. Meanwhile, Romain Ntamack has just undergone knee surgery, and Antoine Dupont is out for the long term with an ACL injury.

Here's where to watch New Zealand vs France live streams online from anywhere.

Use a VPN to watch any New Zealand vs France stream

If you're keen to watch the rugby but you're away from home and your preferred coverage is geo-blocked, you could always use a VPN to access it (assuming you're not breaching any broadcaster T&Cs, of course). You may be surprised at how simple it is to do.

There are lots of VPNs but NordVPN is one you can rely on to unblock streaming platforms – and right now you can save 70%.

Exclusive deal NordVPN – SAVE 70% and try risk-free There's a good reason you've heard of NordVPN. We specialize in testing and reviewing VPN services and NordVPN is the one we rate as the best VPN. It's outstanding at unblocking streaming services, it's fast and it has top-level security features too. With over 7,000 servers, across 110+ countries, and at a great price too, it's easy to recommend. You can even get an Amazon gift card worth up to $50 included if you're a new customer.

How to watch New Zealand vs France live streams in the US

The New Zealand vs France game is on FloRugby in the US.

Plans start from $29.99 a month, or you can opt for the $150 annual subscription.

Anybody on vacation outside the US can make use of NordVPN to catch the action on FloRugby as if they were back in the States.

How to watch New Zealand vs France live streams in the UK

New Zealand vs France is being shown on Sky Sports in the UK. Sky TV subscribers can tune in on Sky Sports' Main Event and Action channels.

Sky Sports packages start from £22 per month. Or you can use a more flexible streaming option, Now (formerly Now TV). Now Sports memberships start at £14.99 for a day pass, or £34.99 monthly if you are looking to catch every game from the three match series

If you're travelling outside the UK, use a VPN to catch your Sky Sports or Now streams.

How to watch New Zealand vs France live streams in Australia

The New Zealand vs France game is on Stan Sport in Australia.

Prices start from $15 per month for the sport add-on, on top of a regular $12 Stan sub. If you want to watch the rugby in glorious 4K, you'll need the Stan Premium base package for $22 a month (so your total monthly price, including Stan Sport, would be $37).

Outside Australia right now? Get a VPN, as per the instructions above.

How to watch New Zealand vs France live streams in Canada

New Zealand vs France is being live streamed on TSN Plus in Canada.

The streaming service has access to all TSN has to offer on an $8/month or $80/year subscription basis.

If you're currently out of Canada but want to watch New Zealand vs France live streams, you'll need to get yourself a VPN, as outlined above.

Can I watch New Zealand vs France on my mobile? Yes, most broadcasters have streaming services that you can access through mobile apps or via your phone's browser. You can also stay up to date with all the action through the teams' official social media channels: @allblacks on TikTok, @FranceRugby on TikTok, @allblacks on YouTube and @FranceRugby on YouTube.