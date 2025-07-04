Waratahs vs Lions FREE streams: How to watch British & Irish Lions tour live online from anywhere

Stream free on RugbyPass TV (US)

Waratahs vs Lions – Saturday, July 5, 11am BST / 6am ET / 8pm AEST

The New South Wales Waratahs vs British & Irish Lions live stream sees the tourists try to ensure that they keep up their good form on the pitch in Sydney, while squad selection dominates the headlines off it.

Following Elliot Daly's unfortunate injury during the Lions' 52-12 thrashing of the Queensland Red in the week, Andy Farrell has astonished pundits by bringing in his son Owen as a replacement. That news has overshadowed preparations for another important tour game this weekend.

While Owen Farrell isn't available for this one, Ireland's Tadhg Beirne has been named captain and there will be first appearances of the tour for Hugo Keenan and Blair Kinghorn. Farrell senior will be expecting more of the same quality and intensity that has seen his side record over 50 points in their previous two games.

The New South Wales Waratahs may not have enjoyed the best of domestic seasons, winning only six of their league games. But they have enough talent in their team to present a challenge to the tourists. Prop Taniela Tupou will bring his 51 international caps' worth of experience to test the front row, while the likes of Andrew Kellaway, Rob Leota and exciting young winger Darby Lancaster might all feature for the Wallabies this year.

Watch Waratahs vs British & Irish Lions for FREE

In the US, all the warm-up tour matches are free to stream on RugbyPass TV, including Lions vs Waratahs.

All you need to do to watch the game online is sign up for a free account, using your name, email address and date of birth.

How to watch Waratahs vs British & Irish Lions live streams in the US

How to watch Waratahs vs British & Irish Lions live streams in the US

In the US, every British & Irish Lions tour match is on the free RugbyPass TV streaming service, including Waratahs vs Lions.

As mentioned above, all of the seven games of the tour are exclusive to RugbyPass TV, which is completely free to use. All you need to do is create an account.

The Lions' Test matches against Australia are set to be shown on CBS via Paramount Plus.

Anybody on vacation outside the US can make use of NordVPN to catch the action on RugbyPass TV as if they were back in the States.

How to watch Waratahs vs British & Irish Lions live streams in the UK

All 10 games of the British & Irish Lions tour are being shown on Sky Sports in the UK, including the Lions vs Waratahs. Sky TV subscribers can tune in on Sky Sports' Main Event and Action channels.

Sky Sports packages start from £22 per month. Or you can use a more flexible streaming option, Now (formerly Now TV). Now Sports memberships start at £14.99 for a day pass or £29.99 monthly if you are looking to catch all of the games.

If you're travelling outside the UK then use a VPN to catch your Sky Go or Now streams.

How to watch Waratahs vs British & Irish Lions in Australia

All 10 British & Irish Lions games are on Stan Sport, including this Waratahs vs Lions game.

Prices start from $15 per month for the sport add-on, on top of a regular $12 Stan sub. If you want to watch the rugby in glorious 4K, you'll need the Stan Premium base package for $22 a month (so your total monthly price, including Stan Sport, would be $37).

The three Test matches will also be available on free-to-air Channel 9 and 9Now.

Outside Australia for the game or the test matches? Get a VPN, and tune in while you're away.

How to watch Waratahs vs British & Irish Lions live streams in Canada

Rugby fans in Canada can live stream the Waratahs vs British & Irish Lions tour match on DAZN.

For a limited time, if you sign up for a 12-month contract and pay monthly, you'll pay $4.99 per month for your first two months and $24.99 per month thereafter, working out at $259.88 overall.

There's also a discount on the rolling monthly plan – down from $34.99 to $19.99. While the best value is still by paying for a whole year upfront for $249.99.

US resident visiting Canada? Simply use a VPN to watch the RugbyPass TV free stream as if you were south of the border.

Can I follow the Waratahs vs British & Irish Lions on my mobile? Of course! Each of the major broadcasters has streaming services that you can access through mobile apps or via your phone's browser. You can also stay up-to-date with all of the key moments from the British & Irish Lions tour on the official social media channels on YouTube (@britishandirishlions) and Instagram (@britishandirishlions).

Waratahs vs Lions XVs

British & Irish Lions: Keenan, Hansen, Jones, Tuipulotu, Kinghorn, Smith, Mitchell; Schoeman, Cowan-Dickie, Bealham, Beirne (c), Ryan, Pollock, Van der Flier, Earl

Replacements: Sheehan, Genge, Furlong, McCarthy, Cummings. Morgan, White, Marcus Smith

New South Wales Waratahs: Creighton, Kellaway, Foketi, Walton, Lancaster, Bowen, Wilson; Sinclair (c), Gamble, Leota, Amatosero, Lee-Warner, Tupou, Dobbins, Lambert

Replacements: Vailanu, Barrett, Botha, Philip, Adamson, Grant, Edmed, O’Donnell