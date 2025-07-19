How to watch Australia vs British & Irish Lions 1st Test for FREE

Stream Australia vs Lions 1st Test free on 9Now (AUS restricted)

Australia vs Lions is on Saturday, July 19 at 6am ET / 11am BST / 8pm AEST

The British & Irish Lions 2025 tour has all been building up to this – the 1st Test. You can watch Australia vs Lions on 9Now, which is streaming each of the three Test matches for FREE.

The Australian streaming service will show every try, tackle and kick of the 1st Test between Australia and the Lions from Brisbane on Saturday.

The tourists will be looking to repeat their 2013 victory, with head coach Andy Farrell selecting eight Irishmen in his starting XV, including Hugo Keenan at full-back and Tadhg Beirne and Jack Conan in the back row. Maro Itoje captains the side on his 100th international cap.

Australia select Tom Lynagh, son of Wallaby great Michael, at fly-half amid an injury crisis. Nick Champion de Crespigny makes his debut, with key forwards Rob Valetini and Will Skelton both absent.

The free 9Now coverage is available exclusively in Australia. So can you watch the Lions 1st Test for free in the US, UK and Canada too? And on which apps?

Here is our short guide on how watch the Australia vs Lions 1st Test for free from anywhere with a VPN .

How to watch the Australia vs Lions 1st Test on 9Now for free

9Now (Australia) is providing free coverage of the three Test matches on the Lions 2025 tour, including the 1st Test Australia vs Lions.

To watch the action through the service, as long as you're an Australian citizen, just create an account with your email address. You can also watch on the dedicated app available on iOS and Android.

How to watch the Australia vs Lions 1st Test from anywhere

Although Australia vs Lions 1st Test is available to watch across the world, the 9Now coverage is only accessible in Australia.

Rugby lovers Down Under traveling or working outside of their home country can use a VPN to access their usual streams.

There are lots of VPNs but NordVPN is the one you can rely on to unblock streams.

It's really easy to use a VPN to watch the Australia vs Lions 1st Test when you're away:

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is the best choice.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're traveling to the US from Australia, select Australia as your country.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to your streaming site or app and watch the Australia vs Lions 1st Test.

9Now Q+A

What does 9Now's coverage of Australia vs Lions include?

9Now is the Australian home of the three Lions 2025 Test matches against Australia.

They'll provide host broadcaster coverage of the build-up to kick-off, the game itself and that much-needed expert analysis. Experienced caller Sean Maloney will be in the commentary box, while former Lions captain Martin Johnson will join ex-Wallabies Morgan Turinui, Tim Horan and Matt Burke.

Though this will be the first time 9Now will be showing the Lions, the channel has a long history of showing top-class sport in Australia. From tennis' French Open and Australian Open, they also hold the rights to the NRL Premiership.

9Now says "you need a minimum of 0.6 Mbps." if you want to get the best out the British and Irish Lions tour, 9Now recommends "1.8 mbps for good picture quality."

What devices is 9Now on?

Android phones and tablets (Android OS 5 and newer)

Apple iPhones and iPads (iOS 12 or later)

Chrome (latest two versions)

Firefox (latest two versions)

Safari (latest two versions)

Mozilla (latest two versions)

Apple TV (including Apple TV 4K and Apple TV HD)

Amazon Fire TV

Android TV

Chromecast (including Chromecast with Google TV)

LG Smart TV (webOS 4 or higher)

Foxtel iQ

Freeview

Fetch TV (Gen 3 or newer)

Roku (including Roku 2, Roku 3, Roku Express, Roku Express+, Roku Premiere, Roku Premiere+ , Roku Streaming Stick, Roku Streaming Stick+ and Roku Streambar)

Hisense TV

Mobile apps - download the 9Now app on your phone or tablet (iOS/Android).

Australia vs Lions 1st Test XVs

British and Irish Lions: Keenan; Freeman, Jones, Tuipulotu, Lowe; Russell, Gibson-Park; Genge, Sheehan, Furlong; Itoje, McCarthy, Beirne, Curry, Conan.

Replacements: Kelleher, Porter, Stuart, Chessum, Earl, Mitchell, M Smith, Aki

Australia: Wright; Jorgensen, Suaalii, Ikitau, Potter; Lynagh, Gordon; Slipper, Faessler, Alaalatoa, Frost, Williams, De Crespigny, McReight, Wilson (capt)

Replacements: Pollard, Bell, Robertson, Hooper, Tizzano, McDermott, Donaldson, Kellaway.