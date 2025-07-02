How to watch Women's Euro 2025: live stream soccer options, TV channels, watch for FREE

Watch Women's Euro 2025 live streams as England defend the title they won on home soil three years ago, with Spain and Germany likely to provide some serious competition to be crowned Europe's best in Switzerland.

Defending champions England retain the spine of the victorious squad, with Leah Williamson still captaining the side, Keira Walsh the midfield metronome, Lucy Bronze the right-back verve and Alessia Russo the forward thrust. The Lionesses' form has been up and down for the past year, though, so they won't start as favorites.

That tag goes to Spain, who beat England in the 2023 World Cup final. Alexia Putellas is fully fit and with Aitana Bonmati will rule the midfield roost, along with the bulk of the all-conquering Barcelona side. They do, though, lack a goalscorer with Salma Paralluelo out of form.

Germany are multiple winners of the European crown, and Olympic bronze medallists last summer, and could go deep with a new squad led by new skipper Giulia Gwinn, who is only 25. Sweden, Norway and the Netherlands are always strong and could also pull off a surprise or two, with the latter in the Group of Death with England, France and Wales.

Here's where to watch Women's Euro 2025 live streams online from anywhere.

FREE Women's Euro 2025 live stream broadcasters

The UK's free-to-air BBC and ITV have extensive of the Euro 2025 coverage across TV and their BBC iPlayer and ITVX apps for laptops, smartphones and streaming devices.

Viewers in the Republic of Ireland can also watch the whole tournament for free on RTE.

For soccer fans wanting to watch with Spanish commentary, state broadcaster RTVE and its free streaming service RTVE Play will also be showing Euro 2025.

Live in France? There's a free live option there, too, with TF1 and France Televisions sharing the coverage.

For German fans, select games will also be shown for free on Das Erste.

Away from home? You can watch your usual streaming service from abroad by using a VPN.

Use a VPN to watch any Women's Euro 2025 stream

If you're keen to watch the Women's Euro 2025 but you're away from home and your preferred coverage is geo-blocked, you could always use a VPN to access it (assuming you're not breaching any broadcaster T&Cs, of course). You may be surprised by how simple it is to do.

How to watch Women's Euro 2025 live streams in the US

The Women's Euro 2025 live streams are on Disney Plus and Fox Sports.

You can watch Fox and Fox Sports on cable, online or using a cable replacement service such as Sling or FuboTV. Prices start at $50.99 a month for Sling's Blue plan, which includes both channels.

Over-the-top streaming service Fubo starts at $84.99 per month after a 7-day FREE trial, though new users get $20 off their first month.

FOX Sports cable channels will be showing the action, but if it's streaming you're after, then this is the first tournament where Disney Plus has entered the women's soccer market.

Disney Plus prices start at $9.99 per month or $159.99 if you pay for a year up front, but the best value is with the $16.99 per month Disney Plus bundle, which gives you access to Disney Plus, Hulu and Max.

Not in US right now? You can watch your usual streaming service from abroad by using a VPN.

How to watch Women's Euro 2025 live streams in the UK

The Women's Euro 2025 live streams are on free-to-air BBC and ITV in the UK, as mentioned above.

You'll need a TV license, but if you're a UK resident then you can follow all the action for free on the broadcasters' streaming services BBC iPlayer and ITVX. Both will be sharing the fixtures, check your local listings for which matches will be on which platform.

Remember, if you're away from the UK right now, you'll need to use a VPN to watch your regular service from abroad.

How to watch Women's Euro 2025 live streams in Australia

Optus Sport has the rights to the Women's Euro 2025 in Australia. The company are currently running a $9.99 closing down offer with Stan taking over their usual coverage.

Remember, if you're visiting Oz from the UK you can watch your usual free streams using a VPN.

When does the Women's Euro 2025 start? The Women's Euro 2025 kicks off on Wednesady, July 2. There are 16 teams competing in four groups of four, followed by quarter-finals, semis and the final. The final, to be staged at St Jakob Park in Basel, will be Sunday, 27 July 2025.

Can I watch Women's Euro 2025 on my mobile? Of course, most broadcasters have streaming services that you can access through mobile apps or via your phone's browser. You can also stay up-to-date with all Women's Euro 2025 key moments on the official social media channels on X/Twitter (@UEFA Women's EURO 2025), Instagram (@UEFA Women's EURO 2025), TikTok (@UEFA Women's EURO 2025) and UEFA's YouTube (@UEFA).

Can I watch Women's Euro 2025 for free Yes, as we've outlined above, on BBC iPlayer ITVX in the UK. Remember, you'll need a VPN to watch if you're not in home country right now.