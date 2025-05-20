Recommended reading

Ange Postecoglou's Spurs and Ruben Amorim's Reds face off in Bilbao for European glory

Noussair Mazraoui and Son Heung-Min battle for the ball in a Premier League fixture between Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur.
(Image credit: Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)
Wednesday's Europa League final live stream has the feel of an intricately coordinated setup from the football gods, for equal parts amusement, scandal and intrigue. Below we have all the information on how to watch Tottenham vs Man Utd from anywhere.

We can assure you that there's never been a major European final like Tottenham vs Man Utd. This has been a historically appalling campaign for both of these richly financed heavyweights, but for months both Ange Postecoglou and Ruben Amorim have seen the Europa League as their get-out-of-jail-free fix.

Lift the Coupe UEFA and, despite only just avoiding relegation from the Premier League, one of these clubs will qualify for next season's Champions League. For the losing manager: the sack and eternal ignominy. Never has the gulf between victory and defeat been this vast.

Under Postecoglou, Tottenham have dominated Man Utd, winning four of their five meetings and drawing the other. However, with Lucas Bergvall, Dejan Kulusevski and James Maddison – arguably Spurs' three best players – sidelined for Wednesday's blockbuster clash at San Mames Stadium in Bilbao, Man Utd could hardly have dreamed of more favorable circumstances.

If there's one thing we've learned this season, however, it's never to underestimate their capacity to self-destruct.

Here's where to watch the 2025 Europa League Final live streams online from anywhere, potentially for FREE.

Watch the Europa League final for FREE

FREEDiscovery Plus

Yes. The 2025 Europa League final is available for FREE across a range of platforms but most notably on TNT via Discovery Plus for UK and Ireland customers. This is a trend that Discovery Plus will continue with the 2025 Champions League Final and Conference League Final also being available for free.

View Deal

Alternatively, Spurs vs Man Utd will be broadcast for FREE on Servus TV in Austria and on Tabii in Turkey. Tabii is available is many countries but you can only watch for free in Turkey.

What if you're abroad? Football fans from Austria and Turkey can use NordVPN to watch their usual streaming service from anywhere.

How to watch any Europa League final stream using a VPN

This is handy piece of software that can make your device appear to be back in your home country, so you can unlock your usual service. The best VPN right now? We recommend NordVPN – it does everything and comes with a 70% discount.

How to watch Europa League final live streams in the US

The Europa League final live stream is on Paramount Plus in the USA.

A subscription to Paramount Plus starts at $7.99/month, rising to $12.99 to remove ads. You can save on either package by committing to a yearly subscription with annual plans beginning at $59.99.

On vacation outside the US? Use a VPN to watch Paramount Plus from abroad while you're away from home.

How to watch Europa League final live streams in the UK

The Europa League final live stream will be live on Discovery Plus in the UK.

As alluded to earlier, all UEFA finals will be FREE on their platform. You will only have to create an account with them.

Usually, subscriptions costs £30.99 for Premium, which includes TNT Sports. You also have the option to add the sports package to your EE, BT or Sky broadband deal from £16 per month.

Traveling away from the UK right now? Use a VPN to catch the action for free on Discovery Plus from abroad while you're away from home.

How to watch Europa League final live streams in Canada

In Canada, DAZN has the rights to broadcast the Europa League League 2024/25, including Tottenham vs Man Utd.

DAZN plans start at CA$24.99/month and you can also watch the Europa League and EFL Championship soccer, the Bundesliga, Nations League, rugby and tennis.

Traveling outside of the Great White North for the big game? Make sure to use a VPN so you don't miss any of the action.

Official Europa League final broadcasters by region

What time is the Europa League final?

The Europa League final kicks off at 3pm ET / 8pm BST on Wednesday, May 21.

Can I watch the Europa League final on my mobile?

Of course, most broadcasters have streaming services that you can access through mobile apps or via your phone's browser.

You can also stay up-to-date with all 2024/25 Europa League key moments on the official social media channels on Instagram (@EuropaLeague) and UEFA's YouTube (@UEFA).

