Wednesday's Europa League final live stream has the feel of an intricately coordinated setup from the football gods, for equal parts amusement, scandal and intrigue. Below we have all the information on how to watch Tottenham vs Man Utd from anywhere.

We can assure you that there's never been a major European final like Tottenham vs Man Utd. This has been a historically appalling campaign for both of these richly financed heavyweights, but for months both Ange Postecoglou and Ruben Amorim have seen the Europa League as their get-out-of-jail-free fix.

Lift the Coupe UEFA and, despite only just avoiding relegation from the Premier League, one of these clubs will qualify for next season's Champions League. For the losing manager: the sack and eternal ignominy. Never has the gulf between victory and defeat been this vast.

Under Postecoglou, Tottenham have dominated Man Utd, winning four of their five meetings and drawing the other. However, with Lucas Bergvall, Dejan Kulusevski and James Maddison – arguably Spurs' three best players – sidelined for Wednesday's blockbuster clash at San Mames Stadium in Bilbao, Man Utd could hardly have dreamed of more favorable circumstances.

If there's one thing we've learned this season, however, it's never to underestimate their capacity to self-destruct.

Here's where to watch the 2025 Europa League Final live streams online from anywhere, potentially for FREE.

Watch the Europa League final for FREE

Yes. The 2025 Europa League final is available for FREE across a range of platforms but most notably on TNT via Discovery Plus for UK and Ireland customers. This is a trend that Discovery Plus will continue with the 2025 Champions League Final and Conference League Final also being available for free.

Alternatively, Spurs vs Man Utd will be broadcast for FREE on Servus TV in Austria and on Tabii in Turkey. Tabii is available is many countries but you can only watch for free in Turkey.

What if you're abroad? Football fans from Austria and Turkey can use NordVPN to watch their usual streaming service from anywhere.

How to watch any Europa League final stream using a VPN

This is handy piece of software that can make your device appear to be back in your home country, so you can unlock your usual service. The best VPN right now? We recommend NordVPN – it does everything and comes with a 70% discount.

How to watch Europa League final live streams in the US

The Europa League final live stream is on Paramount Plus in the USA.

A subscription to Paramount Plus starts at $7.99/month, rising to $12.99 to remove ads. You can save on either package by committing to a yearly subscription with annual plans beginning at $59.99.

On vacation outside the US? Use a VPN to watch Paramount Plus from abroad while you're away from home.

How to watch Europa League final live streams in the UK

The Europa League final live stream will be live on Discovery Plus in the UK.

As alluded to earlier, all UEFA finals will be FREE on their platform. You will only have to create an account with them.

Usually, subscriptions costs £30.99 for Premium, which includes TNT Sports. You also have the option to add the sports package to your EE, BT or Sky broadband deal from £16 per month.

Traveling away from the UK right now? Use a VPN to catch the action for free on Discovery Plus from abroad while you're away from home.

How to watch Europa League final live streams in Canada

In Canada, DAZN has the rights to broadcast the Europa League League 2024/25, including Tottenham vs Man Utd.

DAZN plans start at CA$24.99/month and you can also watch the Europa League and EFL Championship soccer, the Bundesliga, Nations League, rugby and tennis.

Traveling outside of the Great White North for the big game? Make sure to use a VPN so you don't miss any of the action.

Official Europa League final broadcasters by region

Africa

Click to see more Europa League final streams▼ The Europa League 2024/25 broadcast rights, including for Tottenham vs Man Utd, for Africa are largely split between beIN Sports and SuperSport. Residents of the following African countries can watch Europa League 2024/25 live streams with a beIN Sports subscription: Algeria, Chad, Djibouti, Egypt, Libya, Mauritania, Morocco, Republic of the Sudan, Republic of South Sudan, Somalia and Tunisia. Satellite TV provider SuperSport has the Europa League 2024/25 TV rights across these regions in Africa: Angola, Benin, Botswana, Burkina Faso, Burundi, Cameroon, Cape Verde, Central African Republic, Chad, Comoros, Congo, Democratic Republic of Congo, Equatorial Guinea, Eritrea, Eswatini, Ethiopia, Gabon, Gambia, Ghana, Guinea, Guinea-Bissau, Ivory Coast, Kenya, Lesotho, Liberia, Madagascar, Malawi, Mali, Mauritius, Mozambique, Namibia, Niger, Nigeria, Rwanda, São Tomé and Príncipe, Senegal, Seychelles, Sierra Leone, St Helena and Ascension, South Africa, United Republic of Tanzania, Togo, Uganda, Zambia and Zimbabwe. South Africa SuperSport will host the Europa League 2024/25 on its satellite channels.

Americas

Click to see more Europa League final streams▼ Latin America The broadcast rights to the Europa League 2024/25 in Latin America, including Tottenham vs Man Utd, are exclusive to Disney+. Get a subscription and if you live in one of the following countries, you won't miss a second of the action. Argentina, Bolivia, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Nicaragua, Panama, Paraguay, Peru, Uruguay, Venezuela.

Europe

Click to see more Europa League final streams▼ The Europa League 2024/25 season will be shown by various broadcasters and streaming services throughout Europe. You can check out specific information for Tottenham vs Man Utd for your country below. Austria Sky Sport and free-to-air Servus TV in Austria will show Tottenham vs Man Utd in the Europa League 2024/25. Belgium Play Sports will be showing Tottenham vs Man Utd in the Europa League 2024/25. Bosnia & Herzegovina, Croatia, Montenegro, North Macedona and Serbia Fans in the following countries can watch the Europa League 2024/25 contest between Tottenham vs Man Utd on Arena Sport: Bosnia & Herzegovina, Croatia, Montenegro, North Macedona and Serbia. Bulgaria Voyo Sport has the rights to show Europa League 2024/25 live broadcast of Tottenham vs Man Utd. Cyprus You can view the Europa League 2024/25, including the Tottenham vs Man Utd game, on Cytavision in Cyprus. Czechia The Europa League 2024/25, including Tottenham vs Man Utd, will be shown on Nova Sport in Czechia. Denmark, Iceland and Sweden Fans in the following countries can watch the Europa League 2024/25, including the Tottenham vs Man Utd game, on Viaplay: Denmark and Sweden. In Iceland, the majority of games are also on Viaplay. Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania Fans in the following countries can watch Tottenham vs Man Utd in the Europa League 2024/25 on Go3 Sport: Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania Finland There will be coverage of Tottenham vs Man Utd in the Europa League 2024/25 in Finland on MTV Katsomo. France There will be coverage of Tottenham vs Man Utd in the Europa League 2024/25 in France on CANAL+. Germany In Germany, the Europa League final is on DAZN. Greece Greeks should head to Cosmote Sport for the Europa League 2024/25, including Tottenham vs Man Utd. Hungary RTL is showing the Europa League final in Hungary. Ireland Premier Sports is showing the Europa League final in Ireland. Italy Viewers in Italy can watch the Europa League final on Sky Italia. Netherlands Viewers in the Netherlands should tune into Ziggo Sport for the Europa League 2024/25, including Tottenham vs Man Utd. Norway TV2 Play is the home of the Europa League 2024/25 in Norway, including Tottenham vs Man Utd. Portugal DAZN and Sport TV have the rights to air the Europa League 2024/25 in Portugal, which of course includes Tottenham vs Man Utd. Poland TVP has the rights to air the Europa League 2024/25 in Poland, including Tottenham vs Man Utd. Switzerland Fans in Switzerland can watch the Europa League 2024/25 on SRG SSR and Blue Sport. Blue Sport will show Tottenham vs Man Utd. Turkey Tabii in Turkey will host coverage of the Europa League 2024/25, including Tottenham vs Man Utd. Ukraine Megogo will show the Europa League 2024/25 in Ukraine, including Tottenham vs Man Utd.

Asia

Click to see more Europa League final streams▼ China In China, the Europa League final will be shown by iQIYI. Hong Kong, Indonesia, Philippines, Singapore and Thailand The following countries will be able to watch the Europa League 2024/25 on beIN Sports, including Tottenham vs Man Utd: Hong Kong, Indonesia, Philippines, Singapore and Thailand. India, Bangladesh, Bhutan, Maldives, Nepal, Pakistan and Sri Lanka Sony LIV is the Europa League 2024/25 broadcaster, including Tottenham vs Man Utd, for India plus Bangladesh, Bhutan, Maldives, Nepal, Pakistan and Sri Lanka. Japan Wowow will show the Europa League 2024/25, including Tottenham vs Man Utd, in Japan. Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan The Europa League 2024/25 rights, including Tottenham vs Man Utd, for the following Central Asian countries are held by Q Sports: Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan. Macau iQiYi is what you need to watch the Europa League 2024/25 in Macau. This includes Tottenham vs Man Utd. Mongolia Premier Sports will show the coverage of the Europa League 2024/25 in Mongolia. This of course includes Tottenham vs Man Utd. South Korea Coverage of the Europa League 2024/25 in South Korea can be found at SPOTV, which includes Tottenham vs Man Utd.

Oceania

Click to see more Europa League final streams▼ Australia Stan Sport has the rights to the Europa League 2024/25 in Australia, including Tottenham vs Man Utd. Prices start from $15 per month (on top of a regular $12 Stan sub). New Zealand & Pacific Islands DAZN is the Europa League 2024/25 TV rights holder in New Zealand and across the Pacific Islands, including: Cook Islands, Micronesia, Fiji, Kiribati, Marshall Islands, Nauru, Niue, Palau, Samoa, Solomon Islands, Tonga, Tuvalu and Vanuatu. This includes the Tottenham vs Man Utd fixture.

Middle East

Click to see more Europa League final streams▼ beIN Sports MENA is the Europa League 2024/25 broadcaster across the Middle East for Tottenham vs Man Utd. You can watch the Europa League 2024/25 live streams with a subscription to beIN Sports in the following Middle East countries: Bahrain, Iraq, Jordan, Kuwait, Lebanon, Oman, Palestine, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Syria, United Arab Emirates and Yemen.

What time is the Europa League final? The Europa League final kicks off at 3pm ET / 8pm BST on Wednesday, May 21.

Can I watch the Europa League final on my mobile? Of course, most broadcasters have streaming services that you can access through mobile apps or via your phone's browser. You can also stay up-to-date with all 2024/25 Europa League key moments on the official social media channels on Instagram (@EuropaLeague) and UEFA's YouTube (@UEFA).