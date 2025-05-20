The 2025 Europa League Final is here - Tottenham face off against Man Utd in all English final as both teams look to put behind dreadful domestic campaigns.

The final will not only see one team lift the trophy, but also secure Champions League football for 2025-26 - a sweet reward for UEFA's second-tier competition.

FREE coverage has been provided thanks to TNT Sports via Discovery Plus in the UK and Ireland.

Ready to catch all the action? We'll keep you up-to-date with all the latest from Bilbao including highlights, replays and live updates.