Europa League Final 2025 LIVE: How to watch Man Utd vs Tottenham for FREE
Tottenham and Man Utd face off at the Estadio de San Mamés in Bilbao
The 2025 Europa League Final is here - Tottenham face off against Man Utd in all English final as both teams look to put behind dreadful domestic campaigns.
The final will not only see one team lift the trophy, but also secure Champions League football for 2025-26 - a sweet reward for UEFA's second-tier competition.
FREE coverage has been provided thanks to TNT Sports via Discovery Plus in the UK and Ireland.
Tottenham and Man Utd face off tomorrow night in one of the most highly anticipated Europa League Final's in many a year.
The finalists have only received 15,000 tickets, but if you can't make it to Bilbao you can keep up with the action across a multitude of tv channels and streams.
TNT Sports have made it FREE via Discovery Plus in the UK and Ireland. While those in the US can keep up with the action using Paramount Plus.
Ange Postecgolou denies being a 'clown'.
The Australian has addressed the press 24 hours out from their crunch clash against Ruben Amorim's side tomorrow.
Europa League Final: FREE in the UK
Did you know the game is being broadcast for FREE on Discovery Plus in the UK and Ireland.