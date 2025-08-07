Bayern Munich vs Tottenham live stream: How to watch pre-season friendly for *FREE* online from anywhere

Stream free on Magenta Sport (Ger)

Bayern vs Tottenham – Wednesday, August 7, 5.30pm BST / 12.30pm ET

The Bayern vs Tottenham live stream sees two European giants looking to put some match time in the legs of their players ahead of busy seasons that get started in the next couple of weeks, as former Spurs man Harry Kane welcomes a visit to Munich from his old side.

For Spurs, that's a huge UEFA Super Cup encounter with European champions Paris Saint-Germain. The white side of North London was jubilant when they won the Europa League last May and, with it, ended a 41-year wait for continental glory. Now new boss Thomas Frank will want to start his reign with even more silverware.

Bayern coasted to a 13th Bundesliga in 14 years last season, getting their crown back from Bayer Leverkusen. Die Roten start their season proper against Stuttgart in the newly named Franz Beckenbauer Cup, and manager Vincent Kompany will be keen to see how new signings like Luis Díaz, Michael Olise and Tom Bischof will gel with Kane and co.

Both are looking to recover from the departure of club legends. After 750 games and 250 goals, Thomas Müller brought his time to a close at the Allianz, while much-loved Son Heung-min has crossed the Atlantic to join Los Angeles FC.

Read on for our guide on where to see Bayern vs Tottenham live streams online, on TV and potentially for free and wherever you are.

Watch Bayern vs Tottenham for FREE

In Germany, the Bayern vs Tottenham friendly is free to stream on Magenta Sport.

It doesn't look as though any sign up is required – just head to the match center and stream from 6pm local time (5pm BST / 12pm ET) on Wednesday.

Note, however, that this stream will only be available for fans in Germany and will feature German-language commentary.

What if you're not in Germany when the game's on? Use NordVPN to watch from anywhere. Instructions below...

How to watch any Bayern vs Tottenham live stream from anywhere

Where to watch Bayern vs Tottenham live streams around the world

This pre-season game is being shown on Tottenham's own SpursPlay streaming platform in the UK and around the world.

There's currently a 50% off 'flash sale' on SpursPlay, meaning you can get it for £22.50. SpursPlay is available in countries globally (where another broadcaster hasn't picked up rights), but pricing still appears in GBP. The reduced subscription cost is around $30 in the US, CA$40 in Canada or AU$45 in Australia.

A cheaper way to watch is with Bayern TV Plus – the German side's streaming platform. You can get a one-month subscription that includes the Bayern vs Tottenham stream for just €4 (around US$4.50, CA$6 or AU$7). Note that commentary will be in German and that the service is not available in the UK or Ireland.

If you're travelling somewhere SpursPlay or Bayern TV Plus is unavailable then use a VPN to catch Bayern vs Tottenham live streams.

Is anywhere else showing Bayern vs Tottenham live streams? Being a pre-season match, it doesn't seem that there has been much interest in broadcasters to pick up this game around the world. We have found confirmation that it will be shown in a few countries, but they are few and far between: Afghanistan – Solh Sports 1 China – ZhiBo8 Ghana – Globe TV Ghana Iran – IRIB Varzesh Israel – Sport 4

Can I watch Bayern vs Tottenham on my mobile? Of course! The likes of SpursPlay, Bayern TV Plus and Magenta Sport are all streaming services that you can access through their mobile apps.