How to watch Real Betis vs Chelsea: Live stream the 2025 Conference League final for FREE

The 2025 Conference League final puts up Enzo Maresca against his old mentor, Manuel Pellegrini, as Chelsea and Real Betis do battle in Wroclaw. The Italian head coach previously played under the Chilean at Malaga and more recently was a firm part of his coaching staff at West Ham United.

However, it is the apprentice who arrives in Poland as favorite with his Blues side long being proclaimed as 'too good' for this competition. Since emerging from the qualifying rounds in August, they have played 12 games to get to the final and have lost just one — a 2-1 defeat to Legia Warszawa in the quarter-finals. The star for them in Europe's third-tier competition has been Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall with the 26-year-old netting four and providing one from midfield.

Meanwhile, Pellegrini's side have also lived up to their expectation in the competition, overcoming Fiorentina after extra time in the semi-finals. Their standout player has been Manchester United outcast, Antony, who has found a new lease of life at Betis. He has netted four and assisted three in his eight Conference league games — a healthy return for a player who had scored just one for the Red Devils prior to January.

Here's where to watch the 2025 Conference League final from anywhere, potentially for FREE.

Watch the Conference League final for FREE

The 2025 Conference League final is available for FREE across a range of platforms but most notably on TNT via Discovery Plus for customers in the UK and Ireland. This will also be the case for the 2025 Champions League final.

Alternatively, Real Betis vs Chelsea will be broadcast for FREE on Servus TV in Austria and on Tabii in Turkey. Tabii is available is many countries but you can only watch for free in Turkey.

What if you're abroad? Football fans from Austria and Turkey can use NordVPN to watch their usual streaming service from anywhere.

How to watch any Conference League final stream using a VPN

This is handy piece of software that can make your device appear to be back in your home country, so you can unlock your usual service. The best VPN right now? We recommend NordVPN – it does everything and comes with a 70% discount.

How to watch Conference League final live streams in the US

The Conference League final live stream is on Paramount Plus in the USA.

Usually a subscription to Paramount Plus starts at $7.99/month, rising to $12.99 to remove ads. However, you can access a 7-day free trial which will allow you to watch the Real Betis vs Chelsea game.

Fancy saving money? Commit to a yearly subscription with annual plans beginning at $59.99.

On vacation outside the US? Use a VPN to watch Paramount Plus from abroad while you're away from home.

How to watch Europa League final live streams in the UK

(Image credit: Future)

As alluded to earlier, the Conference League final live stream will be on Discovery Plus via TNT Sports in the UK for FREE.

All UEFA finals will be FREE on their platform. You will only have to create an account with them.

Subscriptions begin at £30.99 for Premium, which includes TNT Sports. You also have the option to add the sports package to your EE, BT or Sky broadband deal from £16 per month.

If you're outside the UK right now you can use a VPN to catch the action for free on Discovery Plus from abroad while you're away from home.

How to watch Conference League final live streams in Canada

(Image credit: Other)

In Canada, DAZN has the rights to broadcast the Real Betis vs Chelsea game.

DAZN plans start at CA$24.99/month and they have a range of other exciting football competitions available including the Champions League, Club World Cup and the King's Cup.

If you're outside of the Great White North for the Conference League Final, make sure to use a VPN so you don't miss any of the action.

How to watch Conference League final live streams in Australia

(Image credit: free)

Stan Sport has the rights to the Conference League in Australia, including Real Betis vs Chelsea.

Prices start from AU$15 per month for the sport. However, that will be on top of a regular AU$12 Stan sub.

Outside of Australia for the Conference League Final? Make sure to use a VPN so you don't miss any of the action.

Conference League Final Q+A

What time is the Conference League final? The Europa League final kicks off at 3pm ET / 8pm BST / 5AM AEST on Wednesday, May 28.

Can I watch the Conference League final on my mobile? Of course, most broadcasters have streaming services that you can access through mobile apps or via your phone's browser. You can also stay up-to-date with all 2024/25 Conference League key moments on the official social media channels on Instagram (@ConferenceLeague) and UEFA's YouTube (@UEFA).

