How to watch Barcelona vs Real Madrid: live stream Copa del Rey final 2025 online
El Clásico at La Cartuja: a cup final with Spanish silverware at stake
The Barcelona vs Real Madrid live stream will see an El Clásico play out to decide the premier cup competition in Spanish football, on 26 Apr 2025 at 20:00pm at Stadio La Cartuja de Sevilla, Spain.
Below we have all the information on how to watch Barcelona vs Real Madrid from anywhere, with details on worldwide TV channels, broadcasters and live streams on TV screens, laptops, tablets and mobiles.
Each side won dramatic semi-finals with an aggregate score line of 5-4, with the Catalans beating Atlético Madrid and Los Blancos eventually overcoming Real Sociedad. While last weekend they both relied on injury time winners to keep their tilt for La Liga on track. It's advantage Barcelona in the league, enjoying a four-point cushion with six games remaining.
Despite their dual dominance in Spain, this will be the first time the historic rivals have met in the Copa del Rey final in 11 years. That match was decided in Real's favor with Gareth Bale's oft-replayed winner – the Welshman skipping down the touchline before nutmegging the keeper.
Here's where to watch Barcelona vs Real Madrid live streams in the 2025 Copa del Rey final online from anywhere, including free options.
Can I watch Barcelona vs Real Madrid for FREE?
In Spain, football fans can watch Barcelona vs Real Madrid free online through the RTVE Play free streaming service.
Traveling outside Spain? Use NordVPN to unblock RTVE Play and watch your usual Copa del Rey stream as if you were back at home.
Use a VPN to watch any Barcelona vs Real Madrid live stream
If you're traveling and find yourself away from Spain, you can always use a VPN to unlock your usual free stream and watch your usual content from anywhere. NordVPN does this brilliantly and it's available with a 30-day trial, so you can see for yourself...
NordVPN – get the world's best VPN
We regularly review all the biggest and best VPN providers and NordVPN is our #1 choice. It unblocked every streaming service in testing and it's very straightforward to use. Speed, security and 24/7 support available if you need – it's got it all.
The best value plan is the two-year deal which sets the price at just $3.09 per month with 3 extra months free. There's also an all-important a 30-day no-quibble refund if you decide it's not for you.
- TV tips email: Never be stuck for anything to watch again
How to watch Barcelona vs Real Madrid live streams in the US
The Barcelona vs Real Madrid live stream is on ESPN+ in the States. A monthly subscription to ESPN+ costs $11.99, while the annual price is $119.99/year.
Alternatively, if you have access to ESPN Deportes, the 2025 Copa del Rey final will also be shown there.
On holiday outside of the US? A VPN will allow you to access your usual US subscription from abroad. We recommend NordVPN as the best overall streaming VPN.
If you've already cut the cord and don't have a cable package, you can get ESPN+ through a cable TV alternative.
Sling TV is our top pick. Its Orange plan gets you TNT, ESPN and ESPN3 for $45.99/month (50% off your first month).
Sling provides a great way to watch sport on TV without a traditional cable plan. Sling Blue will get you 40+ channels including the TNT and ABC in select cities. Sling Orange has TNT and ESPN, and you can combine both plans for as little as $60.99/month.
Limited time offer: Get a 50% off your first month
How to watch Barcelona vs Real Madrid live streams in the UK
Premier Sports is broadcasting the Barcelona vs Real Madrid Copa del Rey final live in the UK.
Premier Sports costs £15.99 on a rolling monthly basis. To save money, you can commit to a year for £11.99 per month or one upfront payment of £99.
Not in the UK right now? To access your usual streaming service from outside the UK, you'll need to download a good VPN, as detailed above.
When does Barcelona vs Real Madrid start?
Barcelona vs Real Madrid kicks off at 10pm local time in Seville on Saturday, April 26. That's 4pm ET / 1pm PT in the US, 9pm BST in the UK, and 2pm AEST on Sunday in Australia.
Can I watch Barcelona vs Real Madrid on my mobile?
Of course, most broadcasters have streaming services that you can access through mobile apps or via your phone's browser to watch the Copa del Rey on the go.
Official Barcelona vs Real Madrid broadcasters by region
Africa
Click to see more Barcelona vs Real Madrid live streams▼
The Copa del Rey broadcast rights for Africa are largely split between Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique, and MBC.
Residents of the following African countries can watch Copa del Rey 2025 live streams with a Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique subscription:
Benin, Burkina Faso, Burundi, Cameroon, Cape Verde, Central African Republic, Congo DR, Cote D'Ivoire, Equatorial Guinea, Gabon, Gambia, Ghana, Guinea, Guinea-Bissau, Madagascar, Mali, Mauritius, Niger, Nigeria, Rwanada, Senegal, Sierra Leone, Swaziland, Togo.
MBC has the Copa del Rey TV rights across these regions in Africa:
Algeria, Egypt, Libya, Morocco, Somalia, Sudan, Tunisia.
And in the following countries Barcelona vs Real Madrid will be available on both Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique, and MBC: Chad, Djibouti, Mauritania.
Americas
Click to see more Barcelona vs Real Madrid live streams▼
- Latin America
The broadcast rights to the Copa del Rey in Latin America are split between Disney+ and DirectTV.
DirectTV has the Copa del Rey 2025 TV rights across the following regions in Latin America:
Argentina, Aruba, Bahamas, Barbados, Chile, Colombia, Curacao, Ecuador, Peru, Puerto Rico, Trinidad & Tobago, Uruguay, Venezuela.
Residents of the following Latin American countries can watch Copa del Rey live streams with a Disney+ subscription:
Brazil.
Europe
Click to see more Barcelona vs Real Madrid live streams▼
The Copa del Rey will be shown by various broadcasters and streaming services throughout Europe. You can check out specific information about your country below.
- Austria
DAZN in Austria will show coverage of Copa del Rey 2025.
- Bulgaria
bTV Action/Voyo Sport has the rights to show Copa del Rey live broadcasts.
- Croatia
You can watch the Copa del Rey on Arena Sport in Croatia.
- Cyprus
You can view Copa del Rey 2025 on Cytavision Sports 8 in Cyprus.
- Czechia
The Copa del Rey will be shown on Sport 1 in Czechia.
- Denmark
Fans in Denmark can watch the Copa del Rey on Sport LIVE.
- France
There will be coverage of Copa del Rey 2025 in France on L'Equipe Live Foot.
- Germany
In Germany, the Copa del Rey rights are owned by DAZN.
- Netherlands
In the Netherlands you'll need to tune into Ziggo Sport to watch the Copa del Rey.
- Norway
Norwegians wanting to watch Copa del Rey 2025 should head to VG+.
- Poland
In Poland the rights for Copa del Rey 2025 are held by TVP Sport.
- Serbia, Slovenia
Arena Sport will show coverage of the Copa del Rey in Serbia and Slovenia.
- Spain
In its native Spain the Copa del Rey will be shown by free-to-air RTVE.
- Sweden
Swedes who fancy a bit of Copa del Rey action will need to switch on to Sport Bladet Play.
- Switzerland
Fans in Switzerland can watch the Copa del Rey on DAZN.
Asia
Click to see more Barcelona vs Real Madrid live streams▼
- India
FanCode is the Copa del Rey 2025 broadcaster for India.
- Indonesia
Head to Vision+ in Indonesia for the rights to all the Copa del Rey 2025 games.
Middle East
Click to see more Barcelona vs Real Madrid live streams▼
MBC is the Copa del Rey 2025 broadcaster across the Middle East.
You can watch Copa del Rey live streams on MBC in the following Middle East countries:
Bahrain, Iran, Iraq, Jordan, Kuwait, Lebanon, Oman, Palestine, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Syria, United Arab Emirates and Yemen.
Disclaimer
We test and review VPN services in the context of legal recreational uses. For example: 1. Accessing a service from another country (subject to the terms and conditions of that service). 2. Protecting your online security and strengthening your online privacy when abroad. We do not support or condone the illegal or malicious use of VPN services. Consuming pirated content that is paid-for is neither endorsed nor approved by Future Publishing.
