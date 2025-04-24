How to watch Barcelona vs Real Madrid: live stream Copa del Rey final 2025 online

The Barcelona vs Real Madrid live stream will see an El Clásico play out to decide the premier cup competition in Spanish football, on 26 Apr 2025 at 20:00pm at Stadio La Cartuja de Sevilla, Spain.

Below we have all the information on how to watch Barcelona vs Real Madrid from anywhere, with details on worldwide TV channels, broadcasters and live streams on TV screens, laptops, tablets and mobiles.

Each side won dramatic semi-finals with an aggregate score line of 5-4, with the Catalans beating Atlético Madrid and Los Blancos eventually overcoming Real Sociedad. While last weekend they both relied on injury time winners to keep their tilt for La Liga on track. It's advantage Barcelona in the league, enjoying a four-point cushion with six games remaining.

Despite their dual dominance in Spain, this will be the first time the historic rivals have met in the Copa del Rey final in 11 years. That match was decided in Real's favor with Gareth Bale's oft-replayed winner – the Welshman skipping down the touchline before nutmegging the keeper.

Here's where to watch Barcelona vs Real Madrid live streams in the 2025 Copa del Rey final online from anywhere, including free options.

Can I watch Barcelona vs Real Madrid for FREE?

In Spain, football fans can watch Barcelona vs Real Madrid free online through the RTVE Play free streaming service.

Traveling outside Spain? Use NordVPN to unblock RTVE Play and watch your usual Copa del Rey stream as if you were back at home.

Use a VPN to watch any Barcelona vs Real Madrid live stream

If you're traveling and find yourself away from Spain, you can always use a VPN to unlock your usual free stream and watch your usual content from anywhere. NordVPN does this brilliantly and it's available with a 30-day trial, so you can see for yourself...

How to watch Barcelona vs Real Madrid live streams in the US

The Barcelona vs Real Madrid live stream is on ESPN+ in the States. A monthly subscription to ESPN+ costs $11.99, while the annual price is $119.99/year.

Alternatively, if you have access to ESPN Deportes, the 2025 Copa del Rey final will also be shown there.

On holiday outside of the US? A VPN will allow you to access your usual US subscription from abroad. We recommend NordVPN as the best overall streaming VPN.

If you've already cut the cord and don't have a cable package, you can get ESPN+ through a cable TV alternative.

Sling TV is our top pick. Its Orange plan gets you TNT, ESPN and ESPN3 for $45.99/month (50% off your first month).

Sling provides a great way to watch sport on TV without a traditional cable plan. Sling Blue will get you 40+ channels including the TNT and ABC in select cities. Sling Orange has TNT and ESPN, and you can combine both plans for as little as $60.99/month.

Limited time offer: Get a 50% off your first month

How to watch Barcelona vs Real Madrid live streams in the UK

Premier Sports is broadcasting the Barcelona vs Real Madrid Copa del Rey final live in the UK.

Premier Sports costs £15.99 on a rolling monthly basis. To save money, you can commit to a year for £11.99 per month or one upfront payment of £99.

Not in the UK right now? To access your usual streaming service from outside the UK, you'll need to download a good VPN, as detailed above.

When does Barcelona vs Real Madrid start? Barcelona vs Real Madrid kicks off at 10pm local time in Seville on Saturday, April 26. That's 4pm ET / 1pm PT in the US, 9pm BST in the UK, and 2pm AEST on Sunday in Australia.

Can I watch Barcelona vs Real Madrid on my mobile? Of course, most broadcasters have streaming services that you can access through mobile apps or via your phone's browser to watch the Copa del Rey on the go.

Official Barcelona vs Real Madrid broadcasters by region

Africa

Click to see more Barcelona vs Real Madrid live streams▼ The Copa del Rey broadcast rights for Africa are largely split between Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique, and MBC. Residents of the following African countries can watch Copa del Rey 2025 live streams with a Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique subscription: Benin, Burkina Faso, Burundi, Cameroon, Cape Verde, Central African Republic, Congo DR, Cote D'Ivoire, Equatorial Guinea, Gabon, Gambia, Ghana, Guinea, Guinea-Bissau, Madagascar, Mali, Mauritius, Niger, Nigeria, Rwanada, Senegal, Sierra Leone, Swaziland, Togo. MBC has the Copa del Rey TV rights across these regions in Africa: Algeria, Egypt, Libya, Morocco, Somalia, Sudan, Tunisia. And in the following countries Barcelona vs Real Madrid will be available on both Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique, and MBC: Chad, Djibouti, Mauritania.

Americas

Click to see more Barcelona vs Real Madrid live streams▼ Latin America The broadcast rights to the Copa del Rey in Latin America are split between Disney+ and DirectTV. DirectTV has the Copa del Rey 2025 TV rights across the following regions in Latin America: Argentina, Aruba, Bahamas, Barbados, Chile, Colombia, Curacao, Ecuador, Peru, Puerto Rico, Trinidad & Tobago, Uruguay, Venezuela. Residents of the following Latin American countries can watch Copa del Rey live streams with a Disney+ subscription: Brazil.

Europe

Click to see more Barcelona vs Real Madrid live streams▼ The Copa del Rey will be shown by various broadcasters and streaming services throughout Europe. You can check out specific information about your country below. Austria DAZN in Austria will show coverage of Copa del Rey 2025. Bulgaria bTV Action/Voyo Sport has the rights to show Copa del Rey live broadcasts. Croatia You can watch the Copa del Rey on Arena Sport in Croatia. Cyprus You can view Copa del Rey 2025 on Cytavision Sports 8 in Cyprus. Czechia The Copa del Rey will be shown on Sport 1 in Czechia. Denmark Fans in Denmark can watch the Copa del Rey on Sport LIVE. France There will be coverage of Copa del Rey 2025 in France on L'Equipe Live Foot. Germany In Germany, the Copa del Rey rights are owned by DAZN. Netherlands In the Netherlands you'll need to tune into Ziggo Sport to watch the Copa del Rey. Norway Norwegians wanting to watch Copa del Rey 2025 should head to VG+. Poland In Poland the rights for Copa del Rey 2025 are held by TVP Sport. Serbia, Slovenia Arena Sport will show coverage of the Copa del Rey in Serbia and Slovenia. Spain In its native Spain the Copa del Rey will be shown by free-to-air RTVE. Sweden Swedes who fancy a bit of Copa del Rey action will need to switch on to Sport Bladet Play. Switzerland Fans in Switzerland can watch the Copa del Rey on DAZN.

Asia

Click to see more Barcelona vs Real Madrid live streams▼ India FanCode is the Copa del Rey 2025 broadcaster for India. Indonesia Head to Vision+ in Indonesia for the rights to all the Copa del Rey 2025 games.

Middle East

Click to see more Barcelona vs Real Madrid live streams▼ MBC is the Copa del Rey 2025 broadcaster across the Middle East. You can watch Copa del Rey live streams on MBC in the following Middle East countries: Bahrain, Iran, Iraq, Jordan, Kuwait, Lebanon, Oman, Palestine, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Syria, United Arab Emirates and Yemen.