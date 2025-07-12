Stream Anisimova vs Swiatek free on BBC iPlayer (UK restricted)

Match starts at 4pm BST / 11am ET on Saturday, July 12

You can watch Amanda Anisimova vs Iga Swiatek live on BBC iPlayer (free) on Saturday, July 12. The streaming service is showing wall-to-wall coverage of the tournament for free, which includes all of this weekend's finals, plus in-depth analysis, highlights and interviews. It is the perfect place to watch this year's Wimbledon ladies' final.

American 23-year-old Anisimova has seriously impressed over he course of the last two weeks, culminating in a career-best performance against world no.1 Aryna Sabalenka in the semi-finals. Now she has a great chance of sealing her first Grand Slam title.

Iga Swiatek knows how to win majors, with five to her name already. Grass has never felt like her surface, though – until this year. She hasn't lost a set since the second round and was utterly dominant in her last four destruction of Belinda Bencic.

So how can you watch Anisimova vs Swiatek on BBC iPlayer from anywhere? Can you get the free stream in the US, Canada or Australia? And is BBC iPlayer available as a smartphone app?

Here's our quick guide on how to watch Anisimova vs Swiatek for free...

How to watch Anisimova vs Swiatek for free on BBC iPlayer

The BBC's free streaming platform, BBC iPlayer, is broadcasting Wimbledon, including Anisimova vs Swiatek for free. We've been watching Wimbledon on BBC iPlayer throughout the tournament and the quality of the coverage has been fantastic.

To watch BBC iPlayer: visit the website or download the BBC iPlayer app (iOS / Android). Sign up with your email address, date of birth and a valid UK postcode, e.g. W12 7FA. You'll also need to confirm that you possess a TV Licence.

How to watch Anisimova vs Swiatek on BBC iPlayer from anywhere

BBC iPlayer is only showing Wimbledon 2025 to UK residents.

Tennis fans traveling or working outside the UK will need to use a VPN to access BBC iPlayer's free Anisimova vs Swiatek stream.

There are lots of VPNs but NordVPN is the one you can rely on to unblock BBC iPlayer and stream Wimbledon with ease....

It's really easy to use a VPN to watch Anisimova vs Swiatek free on BBC iPlayer.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is the best choice.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're visiting the US and want to watch your free BBC iPlayer stream, you'd select 'UK'.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to BBC iPlayer, sign in, and watch your Anisimova vs Swiatek live stream on BBC iPlayer for free.

What does BBC iPlayer's Wimbledon coverage include?

(Image credit: Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

Not only is BBC iPlayer completely free to use, but its Wimbledon coverage is comprehensive.

The BBC has had a multitude of separate live streams running simultaneously, allowing tennis fans to tune into any match on any of the 18 courts, plus lots of in-depth analysis. But of course, all the attention will be on Centre Court which is available to view in 4K.

Clare Balding will be helming the BBC's coverage of the finals, with pundits including John McEnroe, Martina Navratilova, Tim Henman, Johanna Konta and Annabel Croft.

What devices is BBC iPlayer available on?

You can use BBC iPlayer on all of the following devices and platforms:

Amazon Fire (Tablets, Cube, Stick, TVs)

Android TV (please note: some models aren’t supported)

Android (Mobile & Tablet) - Android 7.0 and above

Apple TV (tvOS 14 or later)

Google TV

Freely

Freesat (please note: some models aren’t supported)

Freeview Play (TVs and set-top boxes)

iOS (iPhone & iPad) - iOS 14 and above

LG Smart TVs (2016-2024)

NOW Smart Sticks and Boxes (minimum firmware v11.5.0)

PlayStation (PS4 and PS5)

Roku (Stick & Roku-OS powered TVs, minimum firmware v11.5.0)

Samsung Smart TVs (2017 and above - 2016 models only offer on demand TV)

Sky Q, Sky Glass and Sky Stream

Virgin Media (360, Stream, TiVo)

YouView (BT, Humax, Sony, TalkTalk)

Xbox (One, Series X, Series S)

Is BBC iPlayer the best place to watch Anisimova vs Swiatek at Wimbledon?

The BBC is the perfect place for full courtside access to Wimbledon from wherever you are in the world.

It is providing coverage from every court meaning that you can watch the whole tournament – including Saturday's ladies' final – for free. Centre Court action is even available in Ultra HD 4K!

Internet speed-wise, 1.5 Mbps is recommended for standard definition and 5 Mbps for high definition (HD).