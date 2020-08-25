The best YouTube VPN 2020

The best VPN for YouTube is clearly something you've just searched out, so we're not going to act like it's totally new to you. Obviously you want to get access to YouTube videos which are geo-restricted to a location where you aren't.

Thankfully you've taken a digital lunge in the right direction as you've found a repository of the very best YouTube VPNs, compiled by our seasoned testers with years of experience. That means you don't have to keep shopping around - we've laid out the list with unique features for each shown clearly so you can decide if it's for you. For getting access in the office, school, or in a country that blocks YouTube totally, you're about to be all set.

How to choose the best YouTube VPN

You'll certainly want a fast VPN for YouTube streaming smoothness, and we'd suggest taking the providers' security credentials into account, too - especially if you're trying to retain your anonymity in ac ountry that has banned YouTube altogether.

Depending on what device you watch YouTube most - mobile, smart TV, TV streaming box or games console? - you'll want to choose a service that throws in support for that hardware. And we always suggest looking for a VPN that has a great reputation when it comes to customer support, just in case you run into difficulties.

The best YouTube VPNs in 2020 is:

(Image credit: ExpressVPN)

Best YouTube VPN 2020 - Get 3 months free with an annual plan

ExpressVPN is the very best virtual private network out there bar none. So, as you'd imagine, it takes unblocking YouTube in its stride. That's just one of many streaming services it can get you access to from anywhere, with others on the list including Netflix, Disney+ and Amazon Prime Video, to name just a few.

What ExpressVPN does better than most is that it can offer you a huge number of servers, at over 3,000 across 160 locations, which work really fast. Yup, you shouldn't experience any buffering issues here, you just get the added security or anonymity plus geo-restriction evading, minus the throttling. Which is another thing this does well, getting you around YouTube throttling as some ISP services allegedly do.

That security we mentioned? It's broad. You get DNS/IPv6 leak protection, a kill switch, split tunnelling and, of course, high-grade encryption. Plus there are no logs kept by this VPN of activity or connections making you super anonymous, too. No one will discover your love of Ukrainian cat videos, don't worry.

The catch? This is one of the more expensive options out there. But with a 30-day money-back guarantee why not give it a try?

Get the best YouTube VPN with 49% off and 3 months FREE

As we say, ExpressVPN's completely quibble-free trial means you can grab it, give it a blast and delete within a month without cost if you decide you're not getting much out of it (which, to be frank, we highly doubt you'll need). But if you do sign up for an annual plan, TechRadar readers also get a meaty 3 months extra absolutely free.

View Deal

(Image credit: Future)

Surfshark is a relatively new player compared to the rest but that is a very good thing as this company, like its namesake, is hungry to prove itself. As such it's one of the cheapest options out there if you commit to a longer term deal. That shouldn't be too hard since this offers lots of features including YouTube unblocking.

Despite fewer servers than some (around 1,700 compared to somebody like NordVPN that has over 5,000), Surfshark has some very fast connection speeds which remain high even when connecting to more distant locations. This applies across a host of devices which this is designed for including smartphones, smart TVs, tablets, computers and more. By more we mean as many as you like as this has no limit on the number of simultaneous connections at once.

All that is also backed by tip-top security which includes a 256-bit encryption, a kill switch and DNS leak protection plus no logging. You even get a camouflage mode to ISPs from finding out you're using a VPN – ideal to battle that YouTube throttling that may or may not be something your ISP does. There's protection from malware and phishing to keep your browsing experience clear and clean, too (although VPNs aren't really a substitute for true antivirus).

All that comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee and did we mention the super low pricing!?

(Image credit: CyberGhost)

CyberGhost has some of the most servers at over 6,000 in some 90 countries, meaning you can get access anywhere you need and you'll still have the security of this solid VPN. That means the usual encryption and kill switch protections, too.

One particularly useful feature for YouTube unblocking is this VPN's ability to offer data compression. This will offer better performance and means you can save your data which is ideal if you're watching from your smartphone on a network connection.

This works across the likes of iOS, Android, Mac and PC with up to seven devices supported simultaneously.

Grab a 45-day money-back guarantee before you commit then save more by going for a longer plan option.

(Image credit: IPVanish)

IPVanish is a great option for anyone that needs a good mix of speed and security as this straddling both well. You get over 1,500 servers in more than 75 locations which are backed by a strong encryption, plenty of protocols, split-tunneling and a no logs policy. All that means YouTube unblocking and streaming with no buffering and no worries about your identity being revealed.

Lots of devices are supported. In fact, that's a mild understatement...as unlimited simultaneous connections are supported at once. This means you can use - deep breath - Windows, Mac, Android, iOS, Chromebook, Linux, routers and Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick.

There's no free trial with this VPN as such but you do get a thirty day money-back guarantee like much of the competition.

(Image credit: google)

If you value speed above all other features then the VyprVPN option could be ideal for you as this is built to get maximum bandwidth. In fact you may actually find that in some ISP cases you can get a faster connection with the VPN on. Which means YouTube streaming from all over the world is possible without the faff of waiting about for buffering.

You get access to five devices at once across the likes of Mac, Android, iOS, Linux and smart TVs. All of which has simple to use apps that get you up and running in a single icon selection.

If you're worried about your ISP throttling your YouTube connection then VyprVPN is your saviour as it uses its own Chameleon protocol. This was developed with just this issue in mind and works wonders when it comes to defeating both throttling and blocking your YouTube access. This goes beyond your ISP though and applies to governments, schools and offices too – meaning you can have YouTube anywhere you go.

Grab a 30 day money-back guarantee of this service to see just how fast your connection can be and how free your YouTube access should be. It's worth noting there is some session logging but only of connection times and IPs.

How to use a VPN with YouTube

You've chosen your provider, but how do you actually unblock YouTube? It's actually really straightforward - once downloaded and installed on the device you want to use, make sure the VPN is open and running. Select a location that isn't where you are, and is where the video allows access. So keep in mind if it's that Ukranian cat video you're after, you might want to select a server in or near the Ukraine.

If you find that your connection is slow or you still don't have access, simply hop to another server location and try reloading the video. In the case of services like ExpressVPN you could take advantage of its 24/7 live chat service and ask for what you need and you'll more than likely be directed to the best server for your needs.

Is a free VPN good enough for YouTube?

There are some free VPN options that will allow you to select from a limited number of server locations, although many are locked to auto select. But that's not really the issue, in most cases the problem is going to be data. Since there is often a cap on free providers, you may find you don't get very far into your trip down the YouTube trapdoor as you end up out of data. Or if it's free data then speed may be the problem.

A free virtual private network may do the job for you, so it's worth a try. But without the support, security and server selection of the paid versions it's more than likely you'll find yourself wasting time trying to get access.

Read more: