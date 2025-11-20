<figure class="van-image-figure inline-layout" data-bordeaux-image-check id="91976654-6771-4757-9aeb-b966f3dd7204"><div class="image-full-width-wrapper"><div class="image-widthsetter" style="max-width:2000px;"><p class="vanilla-image-block" style="padding-top:56.25%;"><img id="v72aG6pDTB7UdaLmcG2ajQ" name="other-prime-day-laptop-deals-header-1" alt="Collage of Dell, Apple and HP laptop on a red background" src="https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/v72aG6pDTB7UdaLmcG2ajQ.jpg" mos="" align="middle" fullscreen="" width="2000" height="1125" attribution="" endorsement="" class=""></p></div></div><figcaption itemprop="caption description" class=" inline-layout"><span class="credit" itemprop="copyrightHolder">(Image credit: Future)</span></figcaption></figure><p id="a6c2f5e9-8446-43a5-8839-0ebdce56190f" class="paywall" aria-hidden="true">Welcome to our live blog, where we'll be highlighting the very best Black Friday laptop deals as they pop up across the internet. As you may expect, early laptop deals have been coming in thick and fast throughout November, and I'll be highlighting the best deals as they appear.</p><p class="paywall" aria-hidden="true">Finding the best Black Friday laptop deal is particularly important in 2025, as Microsoft has ceased <a data-analytics-id="inline-link" href="https://www.techradar.com/uk/computing/windows-10-end-of-life">supporting Windows 10 with security updates</a> in October, so a lot of people with older Windows 10 laptops will be looking to upgrade, and that's where this page comes in.</p><div id="mid-article-leaderboard" class="ad-unit sm:hidden block" style="height: 100px;"></div>