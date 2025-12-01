Cyber Monday is here and it doesn't look like the handheld gaming PC discounts we saw on Black Friday are going anywhere.

The Steam Deck OLED is obviously going to be the most popular pick, but Best Buy is leading the charge in the US, with huge discounts on worthy alternatives that you should consider too.

The closest competitor is the Lenovo Legion Go S – which is just $649.99, down from $899.99. It's significantly more powerful than the Steam Deck, but runs the same operating system so will still be familiar to Valve fans.

If you'd rather go for something around the same price as the Steam Deck, the MSI Claw A1M is just $389.99 (down from $649.99) thanks to a massive 40% off at Best Buy.

Over in the UK, Very has the best deals, with the Go S going for just £599 (was £699) and other MSI Claw models discounted. Here's what you need to know.

Today's best handheld gaming PC Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals in the US

Save 28% ($250) Lenovo Legion Go S (SteamOS) Z1 Extreme: was $899.99 now $649.99 at Best Buy Read more Read less ▼ Display - 8 inches, IPS, VRR, 1920x1200

Processor - AMD Ryzen Z1 Extreme

RAM - 32GB

Storage - 1TB This high-end handheld PC from Lenovo is basically a super powerful Steam Deck. It runs on the same operating system (Valve's SteamOS) but has a more powerful Ryzen Z1 Extreme processor, a mega 1TB of storage, and 32 whole gigabytes of RAM.

Save 31% ($200) Lenovo Legion Go S (SteamOS) Z2 Go: was $649.99 now $449.99 at Best Buy Read more Read less ▼ Display - 8 inches, IPS, VRR, 1920x1200

Processor - AMD Ryzen Z2 Go

RAM - 16GB

Storage - 512GB This slimmed down version of the Legion Go S is also worth considering. Again, it runs on SteamOS but has slightly more modest specs than the model above with an AMD Ryzen Z2 Go processor, 16GB of Ram, and 512GB of storage.

Save 40% ($260) MSI Claw A1M Intel Core Ultra 5 135H: was $649.99 now $389.99 at Best Buy Read more Read less ▼ Display - 7 inches, 1920x1080, 120Hz

Processor - Intel Core Ultra 5 135H

RAM - 16GB

Storage - 512GB The MSI Claw A1M at just $389.99 is an incredible deal this Black Friday and Cyber Monday. No, it wasn't the best selling handheld on the market – but at just a nudge more than the cost of the Steam Deck is boasts a better screen and great performance.

Save 25% ($185) MSI Claw A1M Intel Core Ultra 5 155H: was $749.99 now $564.99 at Best Buy Read more Read less ▼ Display - 7 inches, 1920x1080, 120Hz

Processor - Intel Core Ultra 5 155H

RAM - 16GB

Storage - 512GB This Intel Core Ultra 5 155H powered MSI Claw is ideal for gaming at 1080p thanks to its Intel XeSS upscaling tech. This is one of the best Steam Deck alternatives to pick if you crave more power.

Save 20% ($79.80) Steam Deck LCD 256GB: was $399 now $319.20 at store.steampowered.com Read more Read less ▼ Display - 7 inches, IPS LCD, 1200x800

Processor - AMD Zen 2 Custom APU

RAM - 16GB

Storage - 256GB The Steam Deck is getting on in years, but it's still a good choice – especially with a fair chunk taken off its price tag like this. It's lower power than many of the alternatives on this list, which is reflected in worse performance, but its design and build is still second to none.

Today's best handheld gaming PC Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals in the UK

Save 14% (£100) Lenovo Legion Go (SteamOS) Z1 Extreme: was £699 now £599 at very.co.uk Read more Read less ▼ Display - 8 inches, IPS, VRR, 1920x1200

Processor - AMD Ryzen Z1 Extreme

RAM - 32GB

Storage - 1TB With 32GB of RAM and the AMD Ryzen Z1 Extreme processor, you have everything you need for high-end SteamOS gaming on the Lenovo Legion Go S. For just under 600 quid, it's a Black Friday and Cyber Monday bargain.

Save 18% (£100) Lenovo Legion Go S (SteamOS) Z2 Go: was £549 now £449 at very.co.uk Read more Read less ▼ Display - 8 inches, IPS, VRR, 1920x1200

Processor - AMD Ryzen Z2 Go

RAM - 16GB

Storage - 1TB At £449, you can't go wrong with the Lenovo Legion Go S. While its Z2 Go processor may be underwhelming, especially how close it performs in comparison cheaper Steam Deck and its processor, it benefits from a nicer 8-inch 1920x1200 display and a bigger 1TB SSD – justifying the increased price.

Save 25% (£200) MSI Claw 7 AI+ Intel Core Ultra 7 258V: was £799 now £599 at very.co.uk Read more Read less ▼ Display - 7 inches, VRR, 1920x1080, 120Hz

Processor - Intel Core Ultra 7 258V

RAM - 32GB

Storage - 512GB Your games are really stepping up if you buy the MSI Claw 7 AI+. Thanks to the Intel Core Ultra 7 258V it can run most titles at high graphics settings. It's the same processor that powers the pricier MSI Claw 8 AI+, so this is a great deal.

Save 18% (£160) MSI Claw 7 AI+ Bundle with Docking Pack: was £879 now £719 at very.co.uk Read more Read less ▼ Display - 7 inches, VRR, 1920x1080, 120Hz

Processor - Intel Core Ultra 7 258V

RAM - 32GB

Storage - 512GB Don't hesitate to make a move on the MSI Claw 7 AI+ Bundle, as it's the complete package that you'd need to take full advantage of the powerhouse handheld gaming PC. With the Docking Pack, you can set up your device on another screen, charge it, or connect other peripherals with ease.

Save 20% (£69.80) Steam Deck LCD 256GB: was £349 now £279.20 at store.steampowered.com Read more Read less ▼ Display - 7 inches, IPS LCD, 1200x800

Processor - AMD Zen 2 Custom APU

RAM - 16GB

Storage - 256GB The original Steam Deck LCD is still the ideal handheld device for any gamer or newcomer looking to dive into portable PC gaming without paying premium prices. It's great at running plenty of indie games but can struggle in the triple-A space.

Although the Steam Deck or Steam Deck OLED are likely to be the default choice for most handheld PC buyers, these discounts show why it's still well worth looking at some of the best Steam Deck alternatives before you add Valve's system to your cart.

The majority of these options are more powerful than the Steam Deck, with higher resolution displays, higher power processors, and more RAM plus storage.

With the prices this compelling, there are plenty of reasons to look at offerings beyond what just Valve is bringing to the table.

More Cyber Monday deals in the US

More Cyber Monday deals in the UK