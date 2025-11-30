Jump to:

Cloud storage is a vital part of business - and this IONOS plan will cost you less than a pizza this Cyber Monday

Protect your company data for 90% off this Cyber Monday

The Cyber Monday sales are up and running - and some of the best cloud storage plans are putting on some superb deals. Of those deals, a few stand out - and one of those - the IONOS Business plan is our top pick.

For Cyber Monday, IONOS is slashing it's Business Plan to just $1 per month for the first year. That's not all though, because the contract continues at just $7 per month - which is a 30% discount.

Today's top IONOS deals

IONOS HiDrive Business
IONOS HiDrive Business : was $10 now $1 at IONOS US & CA & MX

This HiDrive deal gets you 1TB of storage with cross-device sync and fantastic collaboration tools - up to 5 users. It offers password protections and document scanning - perfect for a small business that work digitally.

IONOS HiDrive Business + Office
IONOS HiDrive Business + Office: was $9.50 now $3.50 at IONOS US & CA & MX

This additional plan includes real-time collaboration within docs, presentations, and spreadsheets. This is a fantastic addition for any team that works to tight deadlines.

IONOS HiDrive Pro
IONOS HiDrive Pro : was $20 now $10 at IONOS US & CA & MX

This is the biggest plan on offer - with a huge 2TB of storage and up to 10 users. It includes HiDrive Office, as well as device backup and end-to-end encryption for extra security.

