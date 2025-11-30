Cloud storage is a vital part of business - and this IONOS plan will cost you less than a pizza this Cyber Monday
Protect your company data for 90% off this Cyber Monday
The Cyber Monday sales are up and running - and some of the best cloud storage plans are putting on some superb deals. Of those deals, a few stand out - and one of those - the IONOS Business plan is our top pick.
For Cyber Monday, IONOS is slashing it's Business Plan to just $1 per month for the first year. That's not all though, because the contract continues at just $7 per month - which is a 30% discount.
The plan comes with a huge 1TB of storage, with automatic cloud backup, two factor authentication, and can sync across all devices - all for up to 5 users.
If you choose HiDrive Office, you also get collaboration tools to help you work with your team in real time across docs, spreadsheets, and presentations - perfect for small teams who work closely with one another.
Today's top IONOS deals
This HiDrive deal gets you 1TB of storage with cross-device sync and fantastic collaboration tools - up to 5 users. It offers password protections and document scanning - perfect for a small business that work digitally.
This additional plan includes real-time collaboration within docs, presentations, and spreadsheets. This is a fantastic addition for any team that works to tight deadlines.
This is the biggest plan on offer - with a huge 2TB of storage and up to 10 users. It includes HiDrive Office, as well as device backup and end-to-end encryption for extra security.
