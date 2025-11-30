The Cyber Monday sales are up and running - and some of the best cloud storage plans are putting on some superb deals. Of those deals, a few stand out - and one of those - the IONOS Business plan is our top pick.

For Cyber Monday, IONOS is slashing it's Business Plan to just $1 per month for the first year. That's not all though, because the contract continues at just $7 per month - which is a 30% discount.

The plan comes with a huge 1TB of storage, with automatic cloud backup, two factor authentication, and can sync across all devices - all for up to 5 users.

If you choose HiDrive Office, you also get collaboration tools to help you work with your team in real time across docs, spreadsheets, and presentations - perfect for small teams who work closely with one another.

