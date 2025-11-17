This pCloud Black Friday bundle could solve your cloud security for a lifetime
Save 60% on the 3in1 bundle this Black Friday
Black Friday deals are upon us, and pCloud is offering a a fantastic 3in1 bundle - offering a lifetime deal on 5TB of storage, as well as Encryption, and Pass Premium - all for 62% off.
The Swiss cloud storage solution allows you full control of your online content - any time, anywhere. Cloud storage is growing more and more important to both business and personal life, with most of us having more photos and videos than we know what to do with - turning to the cheap and accessible cloud storage option.
Now, pCloud already takes top spot in our list of best cloud storage for best lifetime value, so the Lifetime Bundle plan is a huge cherry on top.
In our review of pCloud's storage plan, we were impressed with the extensive features the service offers - although in a market dominated by large cloud platforms like DropBox and Google Drive - pCloud isn't quite as polished as its competitors.
The security in pCloud plans is pretty robust too, although it doesn't feature end-to-end encryption, only client side encryption - so although it is encrypted, which is good, it doesn't have that same gold-standard level that some of the security-focused storage software does.
The pCloud Pass enables customers to store an unlimited number of passwords, and autofill and log in to websites and apps - making your login process seamless.
This current deal on offer is for a lifetime of cloud storage - so you don't have to fuss around with subscription costs - and at 60% off, it's definitely worth taking advantage while you can.
There are other plans on offer at the moment too - with the 1TB storage plan down 54% to just $199, the 2TB down 53% to $279, and best of all, the 10TB lifetime plan is down 68% from $1890 to just $799.
Today's top Cloud Storage deals
The 3in1 bundle is the best deal pCloud has on offer this Blac Friday (in my humble opinion). For small businesses, self employed workers, or creatives - you can secure a lifetime of storage in a one-time payment of just $599 - no subscriptions, no rpice rises, no faff.
Of course, this isn't a bundle deal, this is just storage. As a warning, for small businesses or anyone who edits a lot of videos, 1TB probably won't last a lifetime in this day and age - however, if you're just storing photos, documents, or precious family memories - this should be plenty!
Again, this is a pure storage deal, but this time with 2TB. With 2TB of data, you can store around 200,000 photos and 500,000 documents - so more than enough for most people in a lifetime.
For the final cloud storage deal this Black Friday, we have the 10TB deal. This one is huge, with almost 60% off the one time payment. Outside of large businesses, 10TB is likely to be enough to last anyone a lifetime - the equivalent of around 2.5 million photos, or over 5,000 films in standard definition.
Also consider: More Cloud Storage
Save 60%<p>There are other storage deals on offer for Black Friday. For a super secure choice, we have Proton Drive - a subscription cloud service which is secured with end-to-end encryption, and comes with 200GB of storage, so much lower than the pCloud plans. That being said, it's perfect for anyone who needs to be assured of their file safety.
Save 40%<p>Carbonite is next on the list, with unlimited and encrypted cloud backup storage, as well as file recovery for a virus or malware infection, and automatic backups. This service is ideal for a small business or self-employed creatives with lots of projects on the go.
With 1TB of encrypted storage, backup, password protected file sharing, and an encrypted VPN, this Internxt 1TB plan is more than just regular storage.<p>For small business owners or self employed creatives - you might want to choose a higher plan, but for personal use, 1TB is enough to cover around 33,000 - so can easily cover what you need.
