Looking for the best biggest Black Friday cloud storage discounts? These won't disappoint

Some of the best cloud storage firms are offering huge discounts this Black Friday, but some are better deals than others. For this round up, we've selected only the biggest sales we could find - those with 90% off or more.

The deals include plans from big names like Internxt, IDrive, Ionos, and Deegoo. These aren't insignificant storage plans either - with two of these being 10TB, a huge amount.

The Internxt plan is probably our top choice - with a security-focused plan that comes with post-quantum encryption, two-factor authentication, and zero-knowledge architecture.

There are plenty of other Black Friday cloud storage deals out there - and some fantastic ones at that, so check them out if you're in the market for some more space!.

Today's top Cloud Storage deals

Save 90% Ionos HiDrive Business: was $10 now $1 at IONOS US & CA & MX The Small Business plan for HiDrive comes with 1TB of storage and includes up to 5 users - with 2FA for added security and automatic cloud backup. It should be noted that the $1/mo price is for the first year, and it rises to $7/mo after that - which is still an impressive deal.

Save 90% Internxt 3TB: was $2,600 now $260 at Internxt Our top choice- the Internxt plan not only comes with a host of security features, but also a smooth, user-friendly interface. I do seem to recall this deal being $2300 down to $230, so unless I'm wrong, this might be a little inflated (sadly not uncommon to see around Black Friday) - although it is still one of the best deals out there.

Save 95% IDrive 10TB: was $99.50 now $4.98 at iDrive Now, this deal isn't strictly for Black Friday, it's for 'a limited time only' - although I do feel like I've been seeing i around for a while. Nonetheless - it's a great choice.