Looking for the best biggest Black Friday cloud storage discounts? These won't disappoint
Get 90% off or more with these cloud storage deals
Some of the best cloud storage firms are offering huge discounts this Black Friday, but some are better deals than others. For this round up, we've selected only the biggest sales we could find - those with 90% off or more.
The deals include plans from big names like Internxt, IDrive, Ionos, and Deegoo. These aren't insignificant storage plans either - with two of these being 10TB, a huge amount.
The Internxt plan is probably our top choice - with a security-focused plan that comes with post-quantum encryption, two-factor authentication, and zero-knowledge architecture.
There are plenty of other Black Friday cloud storage deals out there - and some fantastic ones at that, so check them out if you're in the market for some more space!.
Today's top Cloud Storage deals
The Small Business plan for HiDrive comes with 1TB of storage and includes up to 5 users - with 2FA for added security and automatic cloud backup. It should be noted that the $1/mo price is for the first year, and it rises to $7/mo after that - which is still an impressive deal.
Our top choice- the Internxt plan not only comes with a host of security features, but also a smooth, user-friendly interface. I do seem to recall this deal being $2300 down to $230, so unless I'm wrong, this might be a little inflated (sadly not uncommon to see around Black Friday) - although it is still one of the best deals out there.
Now, this deal isn't strictly for Black Friday, it's for 'a limited time only' - although I do feel like I've been seeing i around for a while. Nonetheless - it's a great choice.
This is a huge deal, with massive storage and fantastic security and AI-based features.<p>The automatic updates and easy file sharing mean you can be secure in your storage for a lifetime. The upload speeds can be a little unreliable, but for such a great deal, I wouldn't pass it by.
Sign up to the TechRadar Pro newsletter to get all the top news, opinion, features and guidance your business needs to succeed!
Ellen has been writing for almost four years, with a focus on post-COVID policy whilst studying for BA Politics and International Relations at the University of Cardiff, followed by an MA in Political Communication. Before joining TechRadar Pro as a Junior Writer, she worked for Future Publishing’s MVC content team, working with merchants and retailers to upload content.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.