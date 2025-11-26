Jump to:

It'll be hard to find a bigger deal than this Internxt plan -and it's back on sale

Deals
By published

Does it get better than 90% off?

Internxt website screenshot (August 2025).
(Image credit: Internxt)
Internxt are running back one of the best Black Friday deals I've seen, with a huge 90% off on storage plans at our top choice for security storage plans around. Internxt is highly rated and dependable, and a great choice for security conscious cloud users - even topping our list for the best cloud storage software for security (which isn't easy!).

Cloud storage is becoming important for most people - and if the years of family videos, photos, and documents are piling, it might be a good time to invest.

Today's top Internxt Cloud Storage deals

Internxt Essential 1TB plan
Save 90%
Internxt Essential 1TB plan: was €1,900 now €190 at Internxt
The smallest plan on offer is the Essential plan, with 1TB of encrypted storage, password protected file sharing, and an encrypted VPN, it's more than just regular storage.

For small business owners or self employed creatives - you might want to choose a higher plan, but for personal use, 1TB is enough to cover around 33,000 - so can easily cover what you need.

Internxt Premium Storage 3TB
Save 90%
Internxt Premium Storage 3TB: was €2,900 now €290 at Internxt
The Premium plan features all the same tools as the Essential, but with triple the storage.

It also helps you invite, share, and collaborate with your files, making it a better fit for small businesses.

It comes with premium customer support - so if anything goes wrong or you need help with your data, Internxt is right there to help you through it.

Internxt Lifetime Storage 5TB
Save 90%
Internxt Lifetime Storage 5TB: was €3,900 now €390 at Internxt
The Ultimate plan again comes with all the previously mentioned features, but also CLI & WebDav support, as well as NAS & Rclone support.

The plan is set to improve too (although it's not specified when this will be). Ultimate plans will soon give you access to Internxt mail, the encrypted email service for total privacy in your communications.

You'll also get access to Internxt Meet - a platform for hosting video calls, protected by Internxt's post-quantum encryption - making the lifetime storage deal a lot more than just storage.

Also consider: More Cloud Storage

Internxt
Save 60%
Proton Drive: was $4.99 now $1.99 at Proton VPN
Save 60%

There are other storage deals on offer for Black Friday. Here we have Proton Drive - another security focused subscription cloud service which is secured with end-to-end encryption, and comes with 200GB of storage, so significantly lower than the Internxt plans. That being said, it's perfect for anyone who needs to safely store their personal projects.

pCloud
Save 37%
pCloud Ultra 10TB Lifetime: was $1,890 now $1,190 at pCloud
Save up to 37%

pCloud is also having a sale, but it's technically a Halloween sale (but we're not picky!). If you need the humungous 10TB of storage, 2TB of shared link traffic, and 30 day trash history (for anyone who has accidentally deleted something important) that pCloud Ultra plans offer - take advantage of this while you can! And, if there is a Black Friday sale, we'll be adding this too.

Carbonite Plus
Save 40%
Carbonite Plus: was $131.99 now $78.99 at Carbonite
Save 40%

Carbonite is next on the list, with unlimited and encrypted cloud backup storage, as well as file recovery for a virus or malware infection, and automatic backups. This service is ideal for a small business or self-employed creatives with lots of projects on the go.

Ellen Jennings-Trace
Ellen Jennings-Trace
Staff Writer

Ellen has been writing for almost four years, with a focus on post-COVID policy whilst studying for BA Politics and International Relations at the University of Cardiff, followed by an MA in Political Communication. Before joining TechRadar Pro as a Junior Writer, she worked for Future Publishing’s MVC content team, working with merchants and retailers to upload content.

