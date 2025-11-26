It'll be hard to find a bigger deal than this Internxt plan -and it's back on sale

Internxt are running back one of the best Black Friday deals I've seen, with a huge 90% off on storage plans at our top choice for security storage plans around. Internxt is highly rated and dependable, and a great choice for security conscious cloud users - even topping our list for the best cloud storage software for security (which isn't easy!).

Cloud storage is becoming important for most people - and if the years of family videos, photos, and documents are piling, it might be a good time to invest.

There are three tiers to this deal, a 1Tb, 3TB, and 5TB. These are lifetime plans with a one time payment - and with the plans you get post quantum encryption, two factor authentication, and zero-knowledge architecture - meaning no data is scanned or saved as it travels through the platform.

What makes the security element so strong with Internxt is the end-to-end encryption, which means that no one, not even Internxt, can see your files - and not all cloud storage services offer this.

You can claim this deal on the Essential, Premium, and Ultimate lifetime plans - and these include cloud storage, backups, antivirus, and even an encrypted VPN.

EDIT: These prices have all been updated to reflect price changes. Internxt prices were lower last week for some reason, with the Essential plan was $130 down from $1300, the Premium plan was $230 down from $2300, and the Ultimate plan was $330 down from $3300. So really these plans are more like 85% off, which is still a really good deal, just not as good as they were before.

Today's top Internxt Cloud Storage deals

Save 90% Internxt Essential 1TB plan: was €1,900 now €190 at Internxt The smallest plan on offer is the Essential plan, with 1TB of encrypted storage, password protected file sharing, and an encrypted VPN, it's more than just regular storage. For small business owners or self employed creatives - you might want to choose a higher plan, but for personal use, 1TB is enough to cover around 33,000 - so can easily cover what you need.

Save 90% Internxt Premium Storage 3TB: was €2,900 now €290 at Internxt The Premium plan features all the same tools as the Essential, but with triple the storage. It also helps you invite, share, and collaborate with your files, making it a better fit for small businesses. It comes with premium customer support - so if anything goes wrong or you need help with your data, Internxt is right there to help you through it.

Save 90% Internxt Lifetime Storage 5TB: was €3,900 now €390 at Internxt The Ultimate plan again comes with all the previously mentioned features, but also CLI & WebDav support, as well as NAS & Rclone support. The plan is set to improve too (although it's not specified when this will be). Ultimate plans will soon give you access to Internxt mail, the encrypted email service for total privacy in your communications. You'll also get access to Internxt Meet - a platform for hosting video calls, protected by Internxt's post-quantum encryption - making the lifetime storage deal a lot more than just storage.

Also consider: More Cloud Storage

Save 60% Proton Drive: was $4.99 now $1.99 at Proton VPN There are other storage deals on offer for Black Friday. Here we have Proton Drive - another security focused subscription cloud service which is secured with end-to-end encryption, and comes with 200GB of storage, so significantly lower than the Internxt plans. That being said, it's perfect for anyone who needs to safely store their personal projects.

Save 37% pCloud Ultra 10TB Lifetime: was $1,890 now $1,190 at pCloud pCloud is also having a sale, but it's technically a Halloween sale (but we're not picky!). If you need the humungous 10TB of storage, 2TB of shared link traffic, and 30 day trash history (for anyone who has accidentally deleted something important) that pCloud Ultra plans offer - take advantage of this while you can! And, if there is a Black Friday sale, we'll be adding this too.