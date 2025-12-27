Mouse Computer suspends all PC sales due to overwhelming order surge

Customers face delays as Mouse pauses systems sold under multiple brands

Memory and SSD shortages contribute significantly to the surge in orders

The festive season is a period of heavy sales that consumers expect for discounts, not for cancellations.

However, Japanese brand Mouse Computer has announced an unexpected suspension of sales for all its PC products due to an unprecedented surge in orders.

The company reported that demand across its product range, including mini PC systems, gaming prebuilts, and workstations, has far exceeded initial projections, placing heavy pressure on production capacity and causing delivery delays.

Orders surge overwhelms production

The pause in sales, scheduled from December 23, 2025, through January 4, 2026, affects systems sold under the Mouse, NEXTGEAR, GTUNE, and DAIV brands and also includes the company’s direct retail outlets.

According to Mouse (originally in Japanese), this suspension is necessary to maintain product quality and provide adequate customer support.

Mouse stated that the overwhelming volume of orders, combined with shortages in essential components such as memory and storage, forced this decision.

The situation has already resulted in shipping delays, and the company plans to gradually resume sales starting January 5, 2026.

The disruption has also led to the cancellation of its planned 2026 New Year’s in-store sale, marking a rare case in which a PC maker halts all product sales across its platforms for several days.

There is already speculation that rapidly rising memory and SSD prices could be contributing to the surge in orders.

These increases have been driven in part by higher demand from AI data centers, which has affected pricing and availability for consumer and mobile workstations.

Customers seeking new systems have reportedly rushed to purchase hardware ahead of expected price revisions set to take effect from January 2026.

This has added further pressure on factories and supply chains, leaving the company with limited ability to fulfill orders quickly.

Mouse says the suspension of sales is a temporary measure, although it highlights potential weaknesses in supply management for PC makers.

The decision to halt all PC sales rather than manage inventory selectively suggests that the company operates with narrow operational margins and that additional strain could undermine service standards.

Although the surge in demand reflects well on the brand, it also exposes the limits of scaling production in response to rapidly growing interest in specialized computing systems.

