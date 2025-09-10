This cloud storage doesn’t hand over your data to AI - and costs less than a coffee a month

Keeping your files and photos safe is more important than ever, but secure storage can be expensive. So, we’ve found this fantastic deal by Proton Drive for a huge 50% discount on their storage plan - helping you backup photos, videos, and files for less.

Although this deal comes just in time for the new school year, it’s not only students who could benefit from this offer. If you have precious family photos or important documents like medical or financial information worth securing, then this plan offers end-to-end encryption to keep them private.

For a 1 year plan, Proton Drive has lowered the price from $47.88 ($4.99 per month) to just $28.88 (or $2.49 per month) -which is a lot less than most of the best cloud storage providers.

But, this offer is only available until the 24th of September, so make sure you take a look while you can.

Top end-of-summer cloud storage deal

Proton Drive: was $47.88 now $28.88 at go.getproton.me Save 50% on this Proton Drive deal. Back up photos and videos, shield important documents, and take back control of your data with the Proton Drive plan - valid until September 24th 2025.

Why do I recommend Proton Drive?

Proton is an excellent choice for the privacy conscious among us. Proton Drive has a host of features that big tech companies don’t offer, and it doesn’t use your data to train and AI models.

Proton argues users shouldn’t have to hand over their personal data just to use the internet, and to uphold this, it prevents the use of your data for targeted ads, as well as stopping companies from selling your data - something many of the best cloud storage providers can’t promise.

Proton drive is based in Switzerland, a country with one of the strongest privacy laws in the world - and thanks to the end-to-end encryption, even Proton can’t access your data.

You can upload files of any type or size, and Drive Plus plans include recovery for overwritten or altered files going back up to ten years - so you never have to worry about losing your files again.

The plan comes with 200GB of storage, as well as all the basic Proton VPN, Proton Mail, and Proton Calendar, as well as online document editor and the 10-year file version history for recovery.

If all of this isn’t enough, it has a 30-day money-back guarantee, so if you find it isn’t your style, you can switch it out for a free cloud storage option or a paid alternative.

