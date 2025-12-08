If you're in the market for a compact work laptop with real business credentials and missed out on a Black Friday deal, we've got some great news for you. MSI is offering one of the best sub-$500 laptop deals of this holiday season, with a configuration that’s far better than what you typically see for the asking price.

At the heart of the Modern 13 F1MG-010US is Intel’s Core 7 150U processor paired with Intel Graphics, 16GB DDR4 RAM, and a 1TB NVMe SSD. It’s great for everyday productivity, multitasking, browsing, office work, lightweight creative tasks, and even handling large document sets or dozens of open tabs.

MSI's laptop also comes with Windows 11 Pro, giving you proper business features such as BitLocker, Remote Desktop, and advanced device-management options that you don’t get with the Home edition.

The laptop's 13.3-inch IPS-level 1080p display is perfectly suited general work and MSI’s Matrix Display support lets you to connect up to two additional monitors via USB-C and HDMI.

The laptop features a hinge that opens a full 180 degrees so the display can lie completely flat on a table, and MSI’s Flip-n-Share feature lets you instantly flip the screen around so anyone sitting opposite you can see it.

The machine also includes Wi-Fi 6E support, Hi-Res Audio, and MSI’s AI Engine, which automatically adjusts system performance based on your current task.

The machine weighs just 3.2lbs and measures 0.78 inches thick, so it’s ideal for commuting or slipping into a small backpack. Speaking of which, MSI is bundling its 20th Anniversary Gaming Backpack for free with the laptop, which is a nice little extra.

For anyone who wants an ultra-portable Windows 11 Pro laptop with great specs for not much money, this deal is hard to beat, especially when you consider the laptop normally retails for $950 and is still priced at that at Best Buy and other major retailers. It also comes with a 3-year global warranty for extra peace of mind.

