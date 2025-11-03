You don’t need to wait for Black Friday to grab an amazing deal. The Dell Latitude 3340 Laptop is available now for just $279, reduced from $512, direct from Dell.

Built for reliability, portability, and everyday productivity, this 13.3-inch laptop combines strong performance with a clean, professional design.

Powered by a 13th Gen Intel Core i3 1315U processor with six cores and speeds up to 4.5GHz, it delivers fast and efficient performance for work, study, and multitasking.

It comes with 8GB of LPDDR5 memory and a 256GB PCIe NVMe SSD for speedy boot times and ample storage for files and applications.

The Full HD IPS anti glare display offers crisp detail and comfortable viewing in any lighting, and the HD camera with noise reduction and a built in privacy shutter makes video calls clear and secure.

With Intel Wi Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.3, you can count on stable, high speed connectivity wherever you go.

Running Windows 11 Pro, the Latitude 3340 includes professional security and management tools that help you stay organized and protected.

Its sturdy build and lightweight frame make it an excellent choice for students, professionals, or anyone who needs dependable performance in a compact form.

At just $279, the Dell Latitude 3340 offers exceptional value, delivering modern speed, quality construction, and essential business features at a fraction of the usual cost.

