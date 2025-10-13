Sometimes in life, you see a laptop deal that just stops you in your tracks. This is one of those times, with the Hasee X5 15.6 laptop now $440 (was $870) at Newegg

Alright, it may not come from a big name brand like HP, Lenovo, Dell and Asus. But what caught my eye is that it's powered by a Core i9-12900H processor with almost half price off.

This one of those laptops built for heavier workloads. Alongside the Core i9chip, it features 16GB of memory, and 512GB SSD, so expect this laptop to breeze through demanding tasks.

Today's best Hasee X5 15.6 laptop deal

Save 49% ($430) Hasee X5 15.6 laptop : was $869.99 now $439.99 at Newegg The Hasee X5 15.6" laptop, now $439.99 (was $869.99), delivers exceptional performance with an Intel Core i9-12900H processor and 16GB LPDDR5 RAM. It features a 512GB PCIe 4.0 SSD, FHD IPS anti-glare display, Wi-Fi 6, and Bluetooth 5.2. Crafted in sleek silver metal, it includes a backlit keyboard, privacy shutter, and multiple ports. It also comes with a 30-day refund and 12-month warranty for peace of mind.

The Hasee X5 15.6-inch laptop offers impressive performance and modern design in a slim, silvery metal chassis.

Powered by the Intel Core i9-12900H processor and Intel UHD Graphics, 16GB LPDDR5 RAM at 4800MHz and a 512GB PCIe 4.0 NVMe M.2 SSD (with an extra M.2 slot for expansion) it will handle even the most demanding workloads with ease.

The 15.6-inch Full HD IPS display promises crisp visuals with a 60Hz refresh rate and 45% NTSC color gamut.

Connectivity includes Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, and a range of ports including USB 3.2, USB-C, HDMI 2.1, and microSD.

There's a 2.0MP HD webcam with a privacy switch and a backlit keyboard with two lighting presets.

It has a 62.7Wh battery for up to 9 hours between charges.

At 14.07" x 8.98" x 0.72" and weighing only 3.86 pounds, the Hasee X5 balances portability, power, and premium design effortlessly. It’s the laptop upgrade you can’t afford to miss.

