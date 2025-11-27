Amazon Leo Ultra targets remote operations that require consistent links across vast distances

Amazon claims a high upload capacity that supports constant data transfer demands

The phased array design aims for durable connectivity during harsh weather conditions

Amazon has unveiled the next stage of Leo Ultra (formerly Project Kuiper), a satellite internet terminal built for organizations which can operate in places where existing networks fall short.

The device delivers download speeds of up to 1 Gbps and upload speeds of up to 400 Mbps, which Amazon says is the highest available for a commercial phased array antenna.

Leo Ultra supports more than eighty planned launch missions that will build the low Earth orbit satellite network required to run the service.

Hardware design and operational focus

This device is designed for deployment in conditions that involve heat, cold, rain, and strong winds, and comes with a sealed structure which removes the need for moving parts while supporting quick installation across different sites.

The antenna uses a custom silicon chip and Amazon-built radio frequency systems that aim to increase throughput while keeping latency low, which is important for video calls, real-time control systems, and cloud computing tasks that require uninterrupted transmission.

The unit supports simultaneous uploads and downloads and connects to existing enterprise setups without added steps.

"Amazon Leo represents a massive opportunity for businesses operating in challenging environments," said Chris Weber, vice president of consumer and enterprise business for Amazon Leo.

"From our satellite and network design to our portfolio of high-performance phased array antennas, we’ve designed Amazon Leo to meet the needs of some of the most complex business and government customers out there."

Amazon intends Leo Ultra to carry secure links for data transfer, remote monitoring, and other field operations.

The platform includes management tools, round-the-clock support, and encrypted communication across the network.

It also links directly to Amazon Web Services (AWS) and other cloud or on-premise systems without exposing traffic to the public internet.

The company will offer two main private networking routes for business broadband needs.

Direct to AWS allows customers to link workloads to an AWS Transit Gateway or Direct Connect Gateway through the web console.

Private Network Interconnect lets organisations create direct links inside major colocation sites to connect remote locations to their core infrastructure.

It has shorter setup periods than traditional circuits and also supports cloud backup processes across dispersed assets.

Amazon Leo has begun an enterprise preview with companies from aviation, logistics, agriculture, and energy, with select partners receiving Leo Pro and Leo Ultra units to test the service with production hardware and software.

Amazon plans to expand the preview group as more satellites enter service and network capacity grows.

The service is built to run in areas where stable internet is limited, and Amazon has more than one hundred and fifty satellites in orbit as testing continues.

The full results will become clearer once a wider set of users evaluates the service outside controlled conditions.

