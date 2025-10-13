Be quick! This Dell laptop deal with AMD Ryzen AI 340 has $810 off right now - it's the fastest laptop you can buy for less than $500 and it even comes with Windows 11 Pro
Dell Pro 16 Plus Laptop is big, mighty and very affordable
With Windows 10 finally at its end of life, now is the time to upgrade to a secure, modern system that’s ready for the future. And this Dell laptop deal is an excellent choice at this price, with the Dell Pro 16 Plus Laptop now $499 (was $1309).
It's powerful, fast, and comes with Windows 11 Pro (not Home, which is often found on many consumer laptops), ensuring you stay protected and productive for years to come.
Inside, it packs the AMD Ryzen AI 5 PRO 340 processor, featuring 6 cores, 12 threads, and an integrated neural processing unit capable of 50 TOPS for AI-driven performance.
Today's best Dell Pro 16 Plus Laptop deal
The Dell Pro 16 Plus Laptop is powered by the AMD Ryzen AI 5 PRO 340 processor and Radeon 840M graphics.
It boasts 16GB LPDDR5 memory, a fast 512GB SSD, and a crisp 16-inch FHD+ anti-glare display.
With Windows 11 Pro, Wi-Fi 7, and ExpressCharge, it’s a fantastic laptop and and the best part? It’s currently available to buy for just $499, that's a massive $810 off the original $1,309 price!
Dell Pro 16 Plus Laptop doesn't skimp on other components either. It comes with 16GB of LPDDR5 memory and a 512GB SSD.
The AMD Radeon 840M graphics promise clear visuals for creative work, streaming, and even light gaming.
The 16-inch FHD Plus IPS anti-glare display offers excellent brightness at 300 nits with sharp detail and accurate color, while the FHD HDR and IR camera with facial recognition ensures secure, speedy logins.
Dual stereo speakers provide clear, balanced audio, and the laptop sports multiple ports including Thunderbolt 4, HDMI 2.1, and USB 3.2. With Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4, and a sturdy aluminum chassis, this laptop balances cutting-edge connectivity and durable design.
Throw in ExpressCharge for rapid battery top-ups, a backlit keyboard with a Copilot key, and Windows AI features, and you’ve got a professional-grade machine ready for anything.
Best of all, the price is jaw-dropping. At just $499, a massive $810 off the $1,309 MSRP, it’s the laptop upgrade you can’t afford to miss.
