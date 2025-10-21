Acer Aspire Go brings Ryzen performance to a surprisingly affordable touchscreen laptop

Price cut turns a mid-range touchscreen laptop into a budget-friendly workhorse

At $299, this Aspire Go deal redefines value for entry-level Windows laptops

Acer’s Aspire Go, a mid-range laptop, has dropped to $299, making it one of the cheapest touchscreen Windows laptops currently available online.

Originally listed at $449, this price cut brings the device with an AMD Ryzen 5-7520U processor and 512GB SSD into a more accessible range.

This device may not rival the best business laptop options in performance, but it offers enough hardware to satisfy casual users or those seeking a simple, reliable business PC.

(Image credit: Walmart)

Balanced hardware for regular everyday needs

The Aspire Go includes a 15.6-inch Full HD IPS touchscreen, which gives it a practical edge for users who value interactivity without the cost of a premium 2-in-1 device.

Its 8GB DDR5 memory and 512GB SSD should allow for reasonable multitasking and smooth system performance under Windows 11 Home.

The Ryzen 5-7520U, a quad-core processor with a 4.3GHz boost clock, sits within AMD’s lower mid-tier range and balances efficiency with adequate speed for productivity tasks.

For those in need of a budget touchscreen laptop, Acer’s Aspire Go is a good option.

At 0.74 inches thick, the Aspire Go’s silver ABS plastic build emphasizes portability and simplicity.

It includes dual USB-C ports, HDMI 2.1, Wi-Fi 6, and Bluetooth connectivity, suggesting Acer designed it for versatile home and office use.

However, its 8GB memory limit may restrict long-term flexibility, as it cannot be expanded beyond that.

The 10-hour quoted battery life also depends heavily on usage patterns and might prove optimistic under continuous load.

(Image credit: Walmart)

The device provides enough performance for email, spreadsheets, and web-based tasks typical of a small office or remote setup.

It is not a powerful option for heavy-duty users or gamers, but it is a practical laptop for students starting school or for older users who do not require much from their system.

The Aspire Go combines a responsive touchscreen, solid-state storage, and a modern Ryzen processor, elements not often found together in this price range.

However, buyers should remain aware of its limitations, including mid-range positioning, non-upgradable memory, and a plastic chassis that may not withstand heavy handling.

