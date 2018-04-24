Best touchscreen laptops 2018: the best touchsceen laptops we've tapped this year

Whether you like it or not it's undeniable that touchscreens have changed the laptop landscape forever. From more touch-friendly operating systems to the explosion of drawing applications, there are more reasons to have a touchscreen on a laptop than ever before and the huge uptick in popularity of 2-in-1 laptops perfectly corroborates this.

While it may seem like every notebook has a touchscreen, they’re not all created equal. Sure, most touchscreen laptops will detect when you simply scroll up and down a web page with a finger, but there are some that are tuned for precise digital pen usage and even have specialized features.

With all of this mind, we've picked out the crème de la crème of touchscreen laptops for everyone from digital artists to digital note takers. Whether you're new and looking to be part of the touchscreen revolution or looking to upgrade to that next best thing, you've come to the right place.

1. Microsoft Surface Pro

The ultimate touchscreen device

CPU: 7th Gen Intel Core m3; 7th Gen Intel Core i5 – i7 | Graphics: : Intel HD Graphics 615 – 620; Intel Iris Plus Graphics 640 | RAM: 4GB – 16GB | Screen: 12.3-inch (2,736 x 1,824) PixelSense Display | Storage: 128GB – 1TB SSD

Hugely improved battery life

Much better Surface Pen

Surface Pen pulled from package

The Microsoft Surface Pro is bar none the ultimate touchscreen device. Not only is it a tablet 2-in-1, rather than a laptop 2-in-1, it’s also completely designed around a touch interface and the Surface Pen. Whether, you’re an artist or need a reliable digital slate for taking notes, the Surface Pro is the finest touchscreen device on the market.

Read the full review: Microsoft Surface Pro

2. Samsung Chromebook Pro

The best notetaking companion

CPU: 7th Gen Intel Core m3-6Y30 | Graphics: : Intel HD Graphics 515 | RAM: 4GB | Screen: 12.3-inch (2,400 x 1,600) LED display | Storage: 32GB eMMC

Stunning, vivid display

Stylus support on Chrome OS

9 hours max battery life

The Samsung Chromebook Pro can be likened to an extremely large Samsung Note 8 in that it has a stowable stylus and a great touchscreen handwriting notes. What’s more, every single thing you write down on the Chromebook Pro is saved to Google Keep, which then digitizes your handwriting into a text document for easy searching afterwards. Plus the Chrome OS device’s full access to the Google Play Store also allows users to play all their favorite Android games on a much larger screen than almost all other tablets.

Read the full review: Samsung Chromebook Pro

3. HP Spectre x360

The perfect hybrid laptop

CPU: 8th Gen Intel Core i5 – i7 | Graphics: : Intel UHD Graphics 620 | RAM: 8GB – 16GB | Screen: 13.3-inch, FHD (1,920 x 1,080) – UHD (3,840 x 2,160) | Storage: 256GB – 1TB SSD

Long battery life with quick charging

Keyboard has strong tactile feedback

Gets expensive quickly

The HP Spectre x360 manages to strike a perfect balance between tablet and laptop. As a tablet, it has brilliantly slim bezels for consuming all sorts of content, and is light enough to hold for long stretches. Then, as a laptop, it features amazing battery life that will last you throughout the day and you won’t find another laptop with a keyboard this tactile.

4. Lenovo Yoga 920

The biggest touchscreen on an extremely portable laptop

CPU: 8th Gen Intel Core i5 – i7 | Graphics: : Intel UHD Graphics 620 | RAM: 8GB – 16GB | Screen: 13.9-inch, FHD (1,920 x 1,080) – UHD (3,840 x 2,160) | Storage: 256GB – 1TB SSD

Jump to quad-core processor

Sleeker, streamlined design

Smaller capacity battery

If you’re looking a laptop with even more screen real estate there’s the 13.9-inch Lenovo Yoga 920. It’s sports just as many 4,096 levels of sensitivity as the Surface Pro but on a much larger 4K screen. This sharp-looking hybrid laptop also brings a touch of class with its unique watchband hinge and fully metal build.

Read the hand-on review: Lenovo Yoga 920

5. Surface Book 2 (15-inch)

A true 15-inch tablet that’s also a laptop

CPU: 8th Gen Intel Core i7 | Graphics: : Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 (6GB GDDR5); Intel UHD Graphics 620 | RAM: 16GB | Screen: 15-inch (3,240 x 2,160) | Storage: 256GB – 1TB SSD

Lightweight yet large tablet

Massively powerful

Very pricey

The Surface Book 2 15 inch not only offers the same great touch and pen experience as the Surface Pro, but it also features a larger screen and extremely more beefy hardware. Thanks to its quad-core processor and potent discrete GPU, it’s ready to handle your most demanding art projects, and will even allow you to play the best PC games.

Read the full review: Microsoft Surface Book 2 (15-inch)