My favorite laptop, the violet Surface Laptop 13-inch, has dropped to its lowest price ever for the final hours of Prime Day
Cheaper than a MacBook Air and better looking
The new Microsoft Surface Laptop 13-inch (down to $839.99 from $999.99) is only a few months old, but it's already getting a hefty price cut for Prime Day, and it's a deal I can't recommend more to Windows users who're looking for a decent MacBook Air alternative.
When I reviewed the Surface Laptop 13-inch, I noted that the performance of the 8-core Qualcomm Snapdragon X Plus fell well short of what a comparable MacBook Air 13-inch with M4 would get you. But after having used the device for several weeks since that review was published, it has grown to become my go-to device for most of my day-to-day work.
Today's best Microsoft Surface Laptop 13-inch deal
Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon X Plus (8-core)
RAM: 16GB
Storage: 512GB SSD
I love the Microsoft Surface Laptop 13-inch for its gorgeous design and long battery life, and it is honestly the closest I've ever come to the purple MacBook Air of my dreams. It's definitely best suited for general computing needs and productivity, but if you're a dedicated Windows user, this laptop is about as good as a Windows laptop gets for most people's needs.
I already loved the design of the laptop (especially the Violet colorway), but I'm often on the move between home and the office, and I just as often need to squeeze work in while I'm doing so.
Sure, I'm not going to game on it, but for writing up articles for work or streaming a NYCFC game on Apple TV+ in my downtime without having to worry about digging around for a charger every day, this laptop is perfect, and it won't be this cheap for long.
(Not in the US? Scroll down to see the best student laptop deals in your region!)
John (He/Him) is the Components Editor here at TechRadar and he is also a programmer, gamer, activist, and Brooklyn College alum currently living in Brooklyn, NY.
Named by the CTA as a CES 2020 Media Trailblazer for his science and technology reporting, John specializes in all areas of computer science, including industry news, hardware reviews, PC gaming, as well as general science writing and the social impact of the tech industry.
You can find him online on Bluesky @johnloeffler.bsky.social
