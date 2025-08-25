Looking for a different day? A new NYT Connections puzzle appears at midnight each day for your time zone – which means that some people are always playing 'today's game' while others are playing 'yesterday's'. If you're looking for Monday's puzzle instead then click here: NYT Connections hints and answers for Monday, August 25 (game #806).

Good morning! Let's play Connections, the NYT's clever word game that challenges you to group answers in various categories. It can be tough, so read on if you need Connections hints.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Connections today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Connections today (game #807) - today's words

(Image credit: New York Times)

Today's NYT Connections words are…

TOAD

RIDE

TATTOO

BAR

MOLE

FOOT

HEEL

BADGER

RAT

HARRY

STEP

SCAR

CREEP

PIERCING

BUG

SKUNK

NYT Connections today (game #807) - hint #1 - group hints

What are some clues for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: Useful ID features

Useful ID features GREEN: A contemptible person

A contemptible person BLUE: Nag, nag, nag

Nag, nag, nag PURPLE: Add a sit down word that rhymes with “fool”

Need more clues?

We're firmly in spoiler territory now, but read on if you want to know what the four theme answers are for today's NYT Connections puzzles…

NYT Connections today (game #807) - hint #2 - group answers

What are the answers for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: DISTINGUISHING CHARACTERISTICS

GREEN: A REAL JERK

BLUE: PESTER

PURPLE: WORDS BEFORE "STOOL"

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Connections today (game #807) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Connections, game #807, are…

YELLOW: DISTINGUISHING CHARACTERISTICS MOLE, PIERCING, SCAR, TATTOO

MOLE, PIERCING, SCAR, TATTOO GREEN: A REAL JERK CREEP, HEEL, RAT, SKUNK

CREEP, HEEL, RAT, SKUNK BLUE: PESTER BADGER, BUG, HARRY, RIDE

BADGER, BUG, HARRY, RIDE PURPLE: WORDS BEFORE "STOOL" BAR, FOOT, STEP, TOAD

My rating: Hard

Hard My score: 2 mistakes

It took me two goes to get A REAL JERK, because I included MOLE instead of CREEP thinking this was a group made of criminal-related slang. And before that I foolishly lumped together HEEL, FOOT, and STEP (plus BAR) in the mistaken belief that there was some kind of podiatry connection.

After giving away these two mistakes I made progress with the green and blue groups, although I wasn’t sure how RIDE made it alongside BADGER, BUG, and HARRY.

DISTINGUISHING CHARACTERISTICS was probably a lot easier if you work in the emergency services or watch a lot of crime procedurals, but it took a lot of staring at the final eight tiles for the penny to drop for me. Arduous.

