If you're a die-hard Windows user like me, it can be tough sometimes to see coworkers and friends with their sleek, fast MacBooks. But there are some great Windows laptops out there that give the MacBook Air a run for its money - and one of these is the incredible Dell XPS 13, now available as cheap as $749 (was $1,099) direct from Dell.

That discount makes this version of the Dell XPS 13 the cheapest it has ever been; it's the Snapdragon X Plus model, which also features 16GB of RAM and 256GB of high-speed SSD storage. It's a fantastic all-rounder laptop with a sleek design and gorgeous HDR touchscreen.

If you're looking for a bit more power, you can also check out this beefed-up Snapdragon X Elite version, now down to $1,049 (was $1,499) at Dell, which features 32GB of RAM and a larger 1TB SSD. We called it 'the best XPS 13 ever' in our review, highlighting its exceptional battery life and great design. Want to shop more deals? Check out our Amazon Prime Day live hub.

Not in the US? Scroll down to see the best Dell XPS 13 deals in your region.

Amazon Prime Day deal: Dell XPS 13

Dell XPS 13: was $1,099.99 now $749.99 at Dell Processor: Snapdragon X Plus

RAM: 16GB

Storage: 256GB SSD This is an incredible Prime Day deal for the latest model of one of the best laptops of all time. This is the base model, so there are some compromises: there's no touchscreen and the X Plus chip isn't as powerful as the X Elite - plus 256GB storage is quite low these days. However, you really can't argue when the price is this low for such a good laptop, and it'll still offer more than enough performance for most people. If you do want a laptop with a more powerful configuration, check out the XPS 13 deal below.

Dell XPS 13: was $1,499.99 now $1,049.99 at Dell Processor: Snapdragon X Elite

RAM: 32GB

Storage: 1TB SSD Dell's XPS 13 laptops are always worth keeping an eye out for during Prime Day, as we often see big price cuts for what are some of the best laptops you can currently buy. Right now, one of the biggest discounts you'll find is for this Snapdragon-equipped model, which also features an impressive 32GB of RAM. With a Snapdragon chipset, you'll get great performance and almost unbeatable battery life out of this model, although it does lack the Thunderbolt 4 ports that are exclusive to Intel versions. This deal has already dropped by a further $50 since the start of Prime Day!

Honestly, at $749, the Snapdragon X Plus version of the XPS 13 is an absolute steal - perhaps the single best deal on a Windows Ultrabook I've seen this Prime Day.

Dell might be quietly dropping the XPS branding as it shifts towards different naming conventions for its new 14- and 16-inch laptops (like the new Dell 14 Plus), but it seems that its bestselling XPS 13 isn't leaving the party just yet - there are plenty of different configurations still available to purchase, both directly from Dell and at third-party retailers.

There's a good reason for that, too: the XPS 13 is simply amazing, perhaps one of our favorite enduring laptop brands here among the TechRadar team. Various XPS models have found a home in our ranking of the best laptops over the years, and the Snapdragon-powered iteration was no exception - and although it was recently replaced in that list by the newer Intel Core Ultra model, that configuration is nowhere near as good value as the ones I've championed here.

