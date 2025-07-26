Epic clearance deal: act fast to save $450 on this high-spec Dell XPS 13
This upgraded Dell XPS 13 is just $749 today at the official site
The ongoing Dell back-to-school sale offers some superb laptop deals this week, not least the excellent Dell XPS 13 for $749 (was $1,099).
If you're on the hunt for a stylish and powerful laptop for school, college, or even work, then today's deal at Dell should be at the top of your shopping list. The Dell XPS 13 is a fantastic choice for all the above, thanks to its lightweight, premium design and decent specs.
Today's best deal is for the upgraded Snapdragon configuration, which features a Snapdragon X Elite chipset, 16GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD. These are great specs for general usage - with the chipset in particular lending to excellent battery life overall.
Today's best Dell XPS 13 deal
Processor: Snapdragon X Elite
RAM: 16GB DDR5
Storage: 512GB SSD
Dell's XPS 13 laptops are always worth keeping an eye out for during official sales for deals just like this fantastic clearance deal on the entry-level Snapdragon model. At just $749, this one is an absolute steal considering you get great performance, a 512GB SSD, and almost unbeatable battery life out of this model. Note, however, it does lack the Thunderbolt 4 ports that are exclusive to Intel versions.
As previously mentioned, there are a few trade-offs with going for the Snapdragon model rather than the Intel-based configurations. You don't get quite as good ports with the lack of Thunderbolt 4 support and there are still compatibility issues with some Windows applications.
With that said, if you're a casual user (like a student, for example), then the XPS 13 is a great option that ranks next to the MacBook Air in terms of performance and design. Today's discount is a record-low price, too, so it's a great time to consider picking this one up before you head off to college.
Also available in the Dell back-to-school sale
Processor: Intel Core Ultra 7-258V
RAM: 32GB DDR5
Storage: 1TB SSD
The Dell 14 Plus is one of our favorite mid-range Windows laptops thanks to its excellent design and competitive specs. This particular configuration is a bit on the pricey end, but you do get an Ultra 7 chipset, 32GB of RAM, and a 2.5K display, meaning it's absolutely stacked with features. If I were looking for a decent everyday laptop for everything from work to demanding productivity applications, then I'd be very tempted by this deal.
Processor: Snapdragon X Elite
RAM: 32GB DDR5
Storage: 1TB SSD
And, if you're looking for more storage on your drive, you can also find a great discount on this slightly specced-out XPS 13 in the Dell back-to-school sale. You'll get the same excellent Snapdragon chipset as the basic configuration above but a significantly bigger 1TB SSD and 32GB of RAM for more multi-tasking headroom.
Graphics card: RTX 5070
Processor: Intel Core Ultra 9-275HX
RAM: 32GB DDR5
Storage: 2TB SSD
And lastly, but certainly not least, check out this discounted Alienware 16X Aurora in the Dell Back to School sale. Admittedly, it's not the cheapest listing available at Dell this week, but it is the best gaming laptop deal, in my opinion. With an RTX 5070 graphics card, Ultra 9 chipset, and a whopping 32GB of RAM, this one is all set for excellent performance right out the box.
