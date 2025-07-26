The ongoing Dell back-to-school sale offers some superb laptop deals this week, not least the excellent Dell XPS 13 for $749 (was $1,099).

If you're on the hunt for a stylish and powerful laptop for school, college, or even work, then today's deal at Dell should be at the top of your shopping list. The Dell XPS 13 is a fantastic choice for all the above, thanks to its lightweight, premium design and decent specs.

Today's best deal is for the upgraded Snapdragon configuration, which features a Snapdragon X Elite chipset, 16GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD. These are great specs for general usage - with the chipset in particular lending to excellent battery life overall.

Today's best Dell XPS 13 deal

Dell XPS 13: was $1,199.99 now $749.99 at Dell Processor: Snapdragon X Elite

RAM: 16GB DDR5

Storage: 512GB SSD Dell's XPS 13 laptops are always worth keeping an eye out for during official sales for deals just like this fantastic clearance deal on the entry-level Snapdragon model. At just $749, this one is an absolute steal considering you get great performance, a 512GB SSD, and almost unbeatable battery life out of this model. Note, however, it does lack the Thunderbolt 4 ports that are exclusive to Intel versions.

As previously mentioned, there are a few trade-offs with going for the Snapdragon model rather than the Intel-based configurations. You don't get quite as good ports with the lack of Thunderbolt 4 support and there are still compatibility issues with some Windows applications.

With that said, if you're a casual user (like a student, for example), then the XPS 13 is a great option that ranks next to the MacBook Air in terms of performance and design. Today's discount is a record-low price, too, so it's a great time to consider picking this one up before you head off to college.

Also available in the Dell back-to-school sale

Dell 14 Plus: was $1,249.99 now $849.99 at Dell Processor: Intel Core Ultra 7-258V

RAM: 32GB DDR5

Storage: 1TB SSD The Dell 14 Plus is one of our favorite mid-range Windows laptops thanks to its excellent design and competitive specs. This particular configuration is a bit on the pricey end, but you do get an Ultra 7 chipset, 32GB of RAM, and a 2.5K display, meaning it's absolutely stacked with features. If I were looking for a decent everyday laptop for everything from work to demanding productivity applications, then I'd be very tempted by this deal.

Dell XPS 13: was $1,499.99 now $1,049.99 at Dell Processor: Snapdragon X Elite

RAM: 32GB DDR5

Storage: 1TB SSD And, if you're looking for more storage on your drive, you can also find a great discount on this slightly specced-out XPS 13 in the Dell back-to-school sale. You'll get the same excellent Snapdragon chipset as the basic configuration above but a significantly bigger 1TB SSD and 32GB of RAM for more multi-tasking headroom.