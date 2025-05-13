Whenever I'm on the lookout for a new laptop, I'm only looking for two things. The first is high performance. I work my laptop hard, and I don't want it letting me down. The second is ultra-portability. You won't find me sitting at the same desk for long, so I need a device that is small and light.

The laptop that hits both markers is the Dell XPS 13, which you can now pick up for $999.99 (was $1,199.99). This is a fantastic price for a top-end laptop that boasts one of the latest Snapdragon Elite processors. That means great performance and a long battery life. With a $200 discount, what are you waiting for?

Today's best Dell laptop deal

Dell XPS 13: was $1,199.99 now $999.99 at Dell The XPS 13 is small, lightweight, and exceptionally powerful thanks to the inclusion of a high-end Snapdragon Elite processor. It's everything you could ever want in a workhorse laptop and, unsurprisingly, is one of our best laptops. Alongside excellent performance, we also love the vibrant display, slick design and healthy 512GB of storage that delivers an outstanding user experience. Get it now for $999.99, which is an excellent price for a laptop with this spec.

In our Dell XPS 13 (2024) review, our verdict focused on the laptop's excellent performance and battery life. Much of the praise is due to the built-in Snapdragon X Elite chip that delivers when it counts. We also loved the battery, which lasted up to 20 hours during normal web-surfing use and about 17 and a half hours with video streaming. That means you can leave your charger at home.

One of the other highlights of this laptop is how thin and light it is. Weighing about two and a half pounds and just over half an inch thick, this laptop redefines portability. You'll be able to use it at home, in a coffee shop, or take it into the office. That's versatility at its best.

The Dell XPS 13 is the best Windows 11 laptop in our best laptops list. This deal is for the Snapdragon X Elite model, although the latest version houses an Intel Core Ultra 2nd Gen chip. You can compare the two in our Dell XPS 13 (9345) vs Dell XPS 13 (9350) article.