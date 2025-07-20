Portable laptops are ideal for anyone who needs to throw their workstation into their bag and pull it out again either at the office, in a lecture, or in a coffee shop. I love my 15-inch MacBook Pro for all those reasons. But not everyone wants to shell out for a top-of-the-line Apple model, which is why we're so excited about this deal from Dell.

Right now, you can pick up the Dell 14 Plus on the Dell website for only $699.99 (was $1099.99). For the money, you'll get solid performance, great portability and style, and an accessible price point. What are you waiting for?

Today's best deal on the Dell 14 Plus

Save 36% Dell 14 Plus Laptop: was $1,099.99 now $699.99 at Dell Processor: Intel Core Ultra 7-256V

RAM: 16GB

Storage: 1TB What's not to love about this laptop? It's powerful, portable, and now more affordable than ever. At under $700, you're getting a whole lot of laptop for not a lot of money. This is a perfect solution for students, small businesses, and hybrid workers.

Our in-depth Dell 14 Plus review outlines why we love this laptop. It "offers possibly the best value for its price range of any Windows laptop on the market right now." That's a statement we made at full price. Now that it's discounted by $400, it couldn't be truer.

The 14 Plus is ideal for low-demand workflows rather than high-end creatives and serious gamers. If you use office applications and the web for a lot of your work, then this Dell laptop will be perfect for you. It's also incredibly lightweight and easy to transport around.

If this deal doesn't tickle your fancy, then we've got plenty of other great options over at our best laptops guide. If you're on a tight budget, then you'll also want to check out our list of all the best cheap laptops.