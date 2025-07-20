One of our favorite laptops of 2025 has just plummeted to a brand-new record-low price
The perfect choice for school, work, or college
Portable laptops are ideal for anyone who needs to throw their workstation into their bag and pull it out again either at the office, in a lecture, or in a coffee shop. I love my 15-inch MacBook Pro for all those reasons. But not everyone wants to shell out for a top-of-the-line Apple model, which is why we're so excited about this deal from Dell.
Right now, you can pick up the Dell 14 Plus on the Dell website for only $699.99 (was $1099.99). For the money, you'll get solid performance, great portability and style, and an accessible price point. What are you waiting for?
Today's best deal on the Dell 14 Plus
Processor: Intel Core Ultra 7-256V
RAM: 16GB
Storage: 1TB
What's not to love about this laptop? It's powerful, portable, and now more affordable than ever. At under $700, you're getting a whole lot of laptop for not a lot of money. This is a perfect solution for students, small businesses, and hybrid workers.
Our in-depth Dell 14 Plus review outlines why we love this laptop. It "offers possibly the best value for its price range of any Windows laptop on the market right now." That's a statement we made at full price. Now that it's discounted by $400, it couldn't be truer.
The 14 Plus is ideal for low-demand workflows rather than high-end creatives and serious gamers. If you use office applications and the web for a lot of your work, then this Dell laptop will be perfect for you. It's also incredibly lightweight and easy to transport around.
If this deal doesn't tickle your fancy, then we've got plenty of other great options over at our best laptops guide. If you're on a tight budget, then you'll also want to check out our list of all the best cheap laptops.
Paul is a digital expert. In the 20 years since he graduated with a first-class honours degree in Computer Science, Paul has been actively involved in a variety of different tech and creative industries that make him the go-to guy for reviews, opinion pieces, and featured articles. With a particular love of all things visual, including photography, videography, and 3D visualisation Paul is never far from a camera or other piece of tech that gets his creative juices going. You'll also find his writing in other places, including Creative Bloq, Digital Camera World, and 3D World Magazine.
