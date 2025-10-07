October Amazon Prime Day deals are here - and this Dell Latitude 3340 is one of the best laptop deals we’ve found so far

Deal season is definitely here, with things kicking off with a bang on Amazon Big Deal Day (a.k.a. Amazon October Prime Day). The Dell Latitude 3340 is the best laptop deal we’ve seen so far, so if you’re looking for a new, highly-rated machine - at just $279 down from $513 - this is a steal.

The Dell Latitude 3340 is a powerful bit of kit, with a 13th Gen Intel Core i3-1315U (6 cores, up to 4.5 GHz Turbo) as standard. It comes with Windows 11 Pro (or Ubuntu to make the total price just $209), and plenty of storage, with 256GB (or you can add more storage for a small fee).

This laptop is the perfect choice for a student, too. With a 13.3-inch display, and sitting at just 1.25kg, it’s lightweight and portable, so you can easily take this to class or into the office.

Latitudes are built for longevity, so you can rely on it for a good while. This laptop comes with 1 year of basic support included, but you can add up to a year of accidental damage protection or Pro support.

If you have a little bit extra to spend, you can customize this laptop a lot, and add a touchscreen, a fingerprint reader, more storage, or a more powerful processor.

Dell Latitude 3340: was $513 now $279 at Dell
Processor: 13th Gen Intel® Core™ i3-1315U

RAM: 8GB

Storage: 556GB Dell is a leading brand in laptops for a reason, so if you want something reliable and capable (and, with this deal, cheap!) - then make sure you take a look. It comes with Windows 11 Pro, so you won't have to faff around with migrating, or choose Ubuntu for a total price of just $209. The 13th Gen Intel Core processor will be enough to handle the basics a student or young professional will need (streaming, browsing, writing, etc).

Dell 15 laptop: was $449.99 now $329.99 at Dell
Processor: Ryzen 5

RAM: 8GB

Storage: 512GB If you want a cheap device which can handle the basics, then this Dell 15 laptop is almost unbelievably affordable thanks to Dell's sales this week. It only has a combination of a Ryzen 5 chipset and 8GB of RAM, but these should be more than enough if you just want to answer emails, watch streams, or shop online (or any of the basics, really!).

Dell 15 laptop: was $699.99 now $499.99 at Dell
Processor: Intel Core i7

RAM: 16GB

Storage: 512GB This is another fantastic Dell 15 laptop deal right now, and a much higher spec than the others, with a decent Core i7 chipset and 16GB of RAM. This means you have plenty of power to work with, making it a very very sensible 'all-rounder' and a laptop that can manage intensive tasks with ease (especially if, like me, you like to have a hundred tabs open at once!).