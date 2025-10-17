These are the best $300 laptop deals for work right now - save $300 on an Acer 13th gen Core i5 with 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD

Now that it's officially game over for Windows 10, many older PCs are no longer receiving vital security updates. And that means that if your current system cannot run Windows 11, you may be looking for a reliable and affordable replacement without having to spend a fortune.

That is where this Acer Aspire Go 15 Laptop deal for $300 (was $600) from Best Buy really shines. With a full $300 off its regular price, this laptop delivers modern performance and excellent value for everyday computing.

The Acer Aspire Go 15 is powered by the Intel Core i5 1334U processor, a 10 core and 12 thread chip. With 8GB of fast DDR5 memory and a 256GB PCIe Gen4 SSD, it's a good choice for multitasking, productivity, and entertainment.

Today's best Acer Aspire Go 15 Laptop deal

Save 50% ($300) Acer Aspire Go 15 Laptop: was $599.99 now $299.99 at Best Buy The Acer Aspire Go 15 Laptop at Best Buy is priced at $299.99, saving $300 off its $599.99 value. It features a 15.3-inch WUXGA 1920 x 1200 IPS display, Intel Core i5-1334U processor, Intel UHD Graphics, 8GB DDR5 RAM, and a 256GB PCIe Gen4 SSD. With Windows 11 Home, Wi-Fi 6, and a lightweight 3.7-pound design, it delivers strong everyday performance at an excellent price. Read more ▼

The laptop sports a 15.3 inch WUXGA 1920 x 1200 IPS display, offering crisp visuals, rich colors, and wide viewing angles. The 16 x 10 aspect ratio provides more vertical space for reading and productivity, while the lightweight 3.7lbs design makes it easy to carry anywhere.

You also get Windows 11 Home preinstalled, providing up to date security, useful features, and a modern interface. Connectivity includes USB Type C, USB Type A, HDMI 2.1, Wi Fi 6, and Bluetooth support.

Other highlights include Acer PurifiedVoice audio technology, Energy Star certification, and EPEAT Gold qualification, making it both efficient and environmentally friendly.

At just $299.99, the Acer Aspire Go 15 is an outstanding choice for anyone who needs a dependable Windows 11 laptop to replace an older PC without overspending.

Available now at Best Buy - save $300 while supplies last.

