I know the summer vacations are still in full swing, but with the new academic year just around the corner, now is the time to make sure you've got all the tech you need for school and college.

Thankfully, we've spotted a phenomenal deal that gets you the Dell XPS 13 at Dell online for only $819.99 (was $1,199.99). This $380 savings sees it drop well below the previous record-low price for this configuration with a Snapdragon X Plus chipset, 16GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD.

The XPS 13 is a high-performing and impressively portable laptop, and aside from the MacBook Pro, this is my favorite laptop for flexible working. Get it now for just over $800 while stocks last.

Our Dell XPS 13 (2024) review covers everything you need to know about the ultra-portable laptop from Dell. In summary, we love the built-in Snapdragon X chip that delivers fast processing as well as a long-lasting battery life that kept going for up to 20 hours during normal web surfing and just over 17 hours with video streaming.

Aside from performance, my favorite thing about this laptop is its portability. Weighing about two and a half pounds and just over half an inch thick, this laptop can be thrown in your bag, and you'll hardly know it's there. You'll be able to use it at home, in a coffee shop, or take it into the office. That's versatility at its best.

