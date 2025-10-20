If you're looking for info on where to buy the Icon Blue Special Edition DualSense controller, then I have you covered, as I've collated all the best links to help you get the new limited edition PS5 controller.

Continuing the steady stream of new limited and special edition PS5 controllers, the newly announced Icon Blue Special Edition is a beauty of a moody blue gamepad, and pays homage to the PlayStation's 30-year heritage.

It's exclusive to the US, Canada, Mexico, and Chile, so only lucky gamers in those regions will be able to grab it. Further to that, it looks like a close collaboration between Sony and Walmart, and the latter will be the only seller in those four regions.

US shoppers can get it slightly earlier, however. In America, it launches in Walmart stores and online on October 20, while in the other countries, it'll go on sale on October 28.

The price is in line with previous limited edition DualSense Wireless Controllers: in the US it'll cost $84.99, while in Canada, Mexico, and Chile, it'll cost $109.99 CAD / $1,899 MXN / $93,490 CLP, respectively.

For a bit of info on the design, Leo Cardoso from Sony's Color, Material, and Finish design team said in the PS Blog announcement post: "Inspired by PlayStation’s iconic shades of blue, this design captures the feeling of anticipation and wonder every time you pick up the controller. As a nod to our origins, we added Katakana characters on the back that spell our name the Japanese way: Pureisutēshon." Very nice.

I think it looks absolutely belting, and I'm crushed that being in the UK might well preclude me from getting this pad. Though I am hoping a US colleague might come in clutch for me to get this... Happy ordering!

