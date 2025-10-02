God of War 20th Anniversary controller pre-orders live – one UK retailer has stock already, plus key info, and live build-up to stock of the new DualSense dropping

God of War 20th Anniversary controller pre-orders are going live tomorrow, and I'm here to ensure you have the best chance to get your new pad and add the latest limited edition DualSense from Sony to your collection.

Continuing a steady stream of limited edition DualSenses, the God of War 20th Anniversary controller features an immediately recognizable Kratos-inspired design. It's a strong play on the contrasting colors of his scarlet red tattoo (a color also present on the face and D-pad buttons) and his grey-wite ashen skin.

I, for one, think it's a striking and cool design language draped over the pad, but, to be devil's avocado, it is a little simple, and it certainly could have been more bombastic like the DualShock 3 God of War controller, and even the slick silver God of War DualShock 4 had a bit about it.

Riffing on one of PlayStation's greatest icons of all time is likely to make this DualSense - whatever you make of the design - very hot stuff. Pre-orders open tomorrow, October 3, and we now know that the controller will launch (and thus, be delivered to you) on October 23.

I've covered almost every hardware and accessory release and launch for the PS5, and I know exactly how to help you get to where you need to be and to nail down your unit. Below, you'll find a range of the best quick links to try now, and some expanded retailer info below them.

God of War 20th Anniversary DualSense controller complete US pre-orders

God of War 20th Anniversary DualSense : $84.99 at PlayStation Direct US Sony has said that other participating retailers will get involved in some regions, but PlayStation Direct simply has to be your first port of call for this new pad.

God of War 20th Anniversary DualSense : $84.99 at Amazon In truth, Amazon US has been a bit spotty when it comes to PlayStation hardware and limited-edition products recently, but it always shows up, even if it's a bit delayed.

God of War 20th Anniversary DualSense : $84.99 at Walmart Walmart is a stalwart when it comes to limited edition PS5 controllers, so it is absolutely a retailer you should keep close by.

God of War 20th Anniversary DualSense : $84.99 at GameStop Specialist video game retailer GameStop remains one of my stalwart picks for gaming hardware releases, even though it sometimes takes a while to list its stock.

God of War 20th Anniversary DualSense controller complete UK pre-orders

God of War 20th Anniversary DualSense : £74.99 at Amazon reliableAmazon UK has been a reliabvle stockist of Sony's limited edition hardware this generation and should be a solid option - though it is sometimes late after start time.

God of War 20th Anniversary DualSense : £74.99 at ShopTo.Net ShopTo often - somehow - shaves a few quid off even the newest items and pre-orders it gets stock of, so if you're after the lowest price possible for the God of War 20th Anniversary controller then this might be the retailer to have closest by.

God of War 20th Anniversary DualSense : £74.99 at thegamecollection.net The Game Collection usually gets involved with PS5 hardware pre-orders, but it was quite late for the last controller (the Astro Bot Joyful DualSense) so one to perhaps keep in reserve behind the above retailers for now.

God of War 20th Anniversary DualSense : £74.99 at Currys Currys took ages to show stock of the Ghost of Yotei and Astro Bot Joyful DualSenses, so it might be one to put near the back of the pack for the God of War controller too.

God of War 20th Anniversary DualSense : £74.99 at Argos If Argos gets stock - sadly, not a guarantee anymore as it didn't have Astro Bot Joyful controller stock - then its geographical spread of stock and your postcode's availability will be key.

(Image credit: Sony/PlayStation)

God of War 20th Anniversary DualSense controller: cut to the chase

Price: $84.99 / £74.99

$84.99 / £74.99 Pre-order date: October 3, 2025

October 3, 2025 Release date: October 23, 2025

October 23, 2025 Design: Focusing on the contrast between Kratos' grey-white ashen skin and his iconic red, angular tattoo, this gamepad has a restrained, limited edition design, but one that is instantly recognisable

Should you pre-order the God of War 20th Anniversary DualSense controller?

Simply put, in the context of committing to a pre-order or considering waiting until release date - something currently unknown, remember - then I recommend wholeheartedly you commit to a pre-order just to be safe in the knowledge of securing your unit.

Even though the most recent launches of the Ghost of Yotei and Astro Bot Joyful DualSense controllers had strong stock levels and have lasted, there's simply no guarantee with any PlayStation 5 limited edition hardware release - many have simply sold out, and fast, and with no word of any restocks come launch.

Given God of War's place among the PlayStation pantheon, and the immense following it has too, I can only predict this DualSense controller being hot stuff and incredibly popular, so I wholeheartedly recommend committing to a pre-order if you can. At least that way you'll have secured your unit and bought a bit more thinking time at the very least!