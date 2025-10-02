God of War 20th Anniversary controller pre-orders live – one UK retailer has stock already, plus key info, and live build-up to stock of the new DualSense dropping

Live
God of War 20th Anniversary controller pre-orders are going live tomorrow, and I'm here to ensure you have the best chance to get your new pad and add the latest limited edition DualSense from Sony to your collection.
Continuing a steady stream of limited edition DualSenses, the God of War 20th Anniversary controller features an immediately recognizable Kratos-inspired design. It's a strong play on the contrasting colors of his scarlet red tattoo (a color also present on the face and D-pad buttons) and his grey-wite ashen skin.
I, for one, think it's a striking and cool design language draped over the pad, but, to be devil's avocado, it is a little simple, and it certainly could have been more bombastic like the DualShock 3 God of War controller, and even the slick silver God of War DualShock 4 had a bit about it.
Riffing on one of PlayStation's greatest icons of all time is likely to make this DualSense - whatever you make of the design - very hot stuff. Pre-orders open tomorrow, October 3, and we now know that the controller will launch (and thus, be delivered to you) on October 23.
I've covered almost every hardware and accessory release and launch for the PS5, and I know exactly how to help you get to where you need to be and to nail down your unit. Below, you'll find a range of the best quick links to try now, and some expanded retailer info below them.
God of War 20th Anniversary DualSense controller pre-orders: quick links
US pre-order links
- God of War 20th Anniversary controller: Check for stock at PS Direct
- God of War 20th Anniversary controller: Check for stock at Amazon
- God of War 20th Anniversary controller: Check for stock at Walmart
- God of War 20th Anniversary controller: Check for stock at Best Buy
- God of War 20th Anniversary controller: Check for stock at Target
- God of War 20th Anniversary controller: Check for stock at GameStop
UK pre-order links
- God of War 20th Anniversary controller: £74.99 at HMV
- God of War 20th Anniversary controller: Check for stock at PS Direct
- God of War 20th Anniversary controller: Check for stock at Amazon
- God of War 20th Anniversary controller: Check for stock at Very
- God of War 20th Anniversary controller: Check for stock at ShopTo
- God of War 20th Anniversary controller: Check for stock at The Game Collection
- God of War 20th Anniversary controller: Check for stock at Currys
- God of War 20th Anniversary controller: Check for stock at AO
- God of War 20th Anniversary controller: Check for stock at Argos
God of War 20th Anniversary DualSense controller complete US pre-orders
Sony has said that other participating retailers will get involved in some regions, but PlayStation Direct simply has to be your first port of call for this new pad.
In truth, Amazon US has been a bit spotty when it comes to PlayStation hardware and limited-edition products recently, but it always shows up, even if it's a bit delayed.
Walmart is a stalwart when it comes to limited edition PS5 controllers, so it is absolutely a retailer you should keep close by.
Best Buy is another reliable stockist of all things PlayStation, and I expect it to be no different with this limited-edition controller.
Target will almost certainly come to the party too, so keep this retailer and its chain of brick-and-mortar stores to hand.
Specialist video game retailer GameStop remains one of my stalwart picks for gaming hardware releases, even though it sometimes takes a while to list its stock.
God of War 20th Anniversary DualSense controller complete UK pre-orders
HMV somehow has pre-orders open right now - a full day ahead of the official pre-orders!
PlayStation Direct in the UK should definitely, without doubt or a second thought, be your first, and perhaps main, port of call when pre-orders go live.
reliableAmazon UK has been a reliabvle stockist of Sony's limited edition hardware this generation and should be a solid option - though it is sometimes late after start time.
Very is another reliable UK stockist of PlayStation hardware, so keep this one to hand if you're queuing up links ahead of pre-orders.
ShopTo often - somehow - shaves a few quid off even the newest items and pre-orders it gets stock of, so if you're after the lowest price possible for the God of War 20th Anniversary controller then this might be the retailer to have closest by.
The Game Collection usually gets involved with PS5 hardware pre-orders, but it was quite late for the last controller (the Astro Bot Joyful DualSense) so one to perhaps keep in reserve behind the above retailers for now.
Currys took ages to show stock of the Ghost of Yotei and Astro Bot Joyful DualSenses, so it might be one to put near the back of the pack for the God of War controller too.
If Argos gets stock - sadly, not a guarantee anymore as it didn't have Astro Bot Joyful controller stock - then its geographical spread of stock and your postcode's availability will be key.
God of War 20th Anniversary DualSense controller: cut to the chase
- Price: $84.99 / £74.99
- Pre-order date: October 3, 2025
- Release date: October 23, 2025
- Design: Focusing on the contrast between Kratos' grey-white ashen skin and his iconic red, angular tattoo, this gamepad has a restrained, limited edition design, but one that is instantly recognisable
Should you pre-order the God of War 20th Anniversary DualSense controller?
Simply put, in the context of committing to a pre-order or considering waiting until release date - something currently unknown, remember - then I recommend wholeheartedly you commit to a pre-order just to be safe in the knowledge of securing your unit.
Even though the most recent launches of the Ghost of Yotei and Astro Bot Joyful DualSense controllers had strong stock levels and have lasted, there's simply no guarantee with any PlayStation 5 limited edition hardware release - many have simply sold out, and fast, and with no word of any restocks come launch.
Given God of War's place among the PlayStation pantheon, and the immense following it has too, I can only predict this DualSense controller being hot stuff and incredibly popular, so I wholeheartedly recommend committing to a pre-order if you can. At least that way you'll have secured your unit and bought a bit more thinking time at the very least!
Hello fellow God of War fans, PlayStation enthusiasts, and collectors! Yup, you're in good company here with me as I am all of those things too, so am deeply interested in limited edition controllers like this one. As a result, I'm committed and personally invested in helping you get your limited edition gamepad. I've also got nearly a decade's worth of experience in gaming hardware and games backing this up, and I know a thing or two about pre-ordering in-demand items and what a high-profile pre-order day can bring with it having covered things like the PS5 and Xbox Series X launches and new graphics card launches in 2020 and 2021, when trying to get any one of those was a tough ask.
LIVE: Latest Updates

Right, anyway, that wasn't quite how I planned this build-up coverage, but I'll take it!
Ignoring the rogue UK retailer, the headline on timing is that the God of War 20th Anniversary DualSense controller pre-orders will go live at 10am tomorrow local time. That's BST for UK shoppers, and ET for US folks.
I'll keep a close eye on the HMV listing for UK fans given it's so early - will the retailer be getting a slap on the wrist from Sony followed by the page suddenly disappearing? Maybe!
HMV goes early in the UK
While I was expecting all the action to come tomorrow, as is usually the case, it appears one UK retailer has gone early!
HMV currently has pre-orders for the controller open and live - I just placed a pre-order there to test it out, and it has all gone through as normal! An unexpected chance to bag your unit early - though there's always a chance HMV could back out, remember.
Anyway, worth a pop!
- God of War 20th Anniversary controller: £74.99 at HMV
Hello!

Welcome to my live coverage of the build-up to tomorrow's God of War 20th Anniversary DualSense controller pre-orders. Yup, another limited edition controller aimed squarely at fans and collectors is here, hot off the back of the Ghost of Yotei hardware that launched today (October 2).
I'll be going over all the key bits of information about the controller, start times, and the best retailers for where you might nail down your pre-order.
However, I have to start with some incredible news for UK fans!