Sony has unveiled a new Special Edition controller, the Icon Blue DualSense

It launches later this month and features a deep blue colorway with PlayStation iconography

It will only be available in the US, Canada, Mexico, and Chile

Sony is on a constant roll, it seems, of releasing new DualSense editions, and it's just announced yet another new one that's going to come out later this month: the Icon Blue Special Edition DualSense.

Designed to pay homage to PlayStation's history and heritage, this pad is a slick-looking, moody-blue variant that I'm desperate to add to my collection.

However, there's a catch. A catch that makes me very sad. This limited edition PS5 controller will only be available in the US, Canada, Mexico, and Chile. And further to that, US shoppers will get it earlier: in America, it'll be on sale from October 20, and in the other countries, it'll go on sale on October 28. I have asked Sony to clarify whether this is initially for pre-orders or if it is going to be straight-up available from these dates.

I've collated the best early links below for you to bookmark or return to when the time comes.

It appears to be a collaboration or partnership with retailer Walmart, as the PS Blog states that the controller will be available at "Walmart locations in these regions as well as on Walmart’s official site."

As with previous limited edition controllers, the US price will be $84.99, and in Canada, Mexico, and Chile, it'll cost $109.99 CAD / $1,899 MXN / $93,490 CLP, respectively.

As for the details on this DualSense Wireless Controller's design, it's blue. Very blue. Describing the design on the PS Blog post, Leo Cardoso from Sony's Color, Material, and Finish design team says: "Inspired by PlayStation’s iconic shades of blue, this design captures the feeling of anticipation and wonder every time you pick up the controller. As a nod to our origins, we added Katakana characters on the back that spell our name the Japanese way: Pureisutēshon."

I think it looks excellent, and I am devastated that my chances of adding it to my collection are looking terribly slim. To try and ease my woes, I have reached out to Sony for comment on any potential future availability in other regions, but I have yet to receive a response at the time of publishing this article.

