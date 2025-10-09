Custom The Outer Worlds 2 Xbox controllers can now be designed and purchased from Xbox Design Lab

Xbox Wireless Controller and Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2 pads are available

Each will cost $94.98 and $184.98, respectively

Microsoft has unveiled new Xbox wireless controller designs inspired by The Outer Worlds 2, which are now available for purchase through the Xbox Design Lab.

Ahead of the launch of Obsidian Entertainment's sci-fi RPG later this month, Xbox players can now customize an Xbox Wireless Controller and Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2 pads, which feature The Outer Worlds' Moon Man and galactic rifts.

"To be the hero Arcadia needs, you’ll need to be well-equipped. The Xbox Wireless Controller on Xbox Design Lab offers endless customization to help you play your way, whether it's guns blazing or stealth combat. Choose from a variety of button styles curated for your chosen The Outer Worlds 2 color scheme," Microsoft said in the Xbox Wire post.

Both controllers' metallic D-pads can be customized, with rubberized side and back grips, topcase engraving, along with the thumbsticks, which can be switched out for multiple colors to match The Outer Worlds' pad design.

The Elite Series 2 also offers adjustable-tension thumbsticks, wrap-around rubberized grip, and a shorter hair trigger lock for even more precise gameplay.

The Xbox Wireless Controller version will cost $94.98, while the Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2 is priced a bit higher at $184.98. Both controllers can be designed and purchased exclusively at the Xbox Design Lab.

You'll be able to use your matching controller to play The Outer Worlds 2 when the game launches on October 29 for PS5, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and PC. It will also be a day-one release for Xbox Game Pass.

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Follow TechRadar on Google News and add us as a preferred source to get our expert news, reviews, and opinion in your feeds. Make sure to click the Follow button!

And of course you can also follow TechRadar on TikTok for news, reviews, unboxings in video form, and get regular updates from us on WhatsApp too.