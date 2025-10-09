The Outer Worlds 2 now has its own custom Xbox Design Lab controllers ahead of the game's release – here's how much they'll cost
The Outer Worlds sequel arrives later this month
- Custom The Outer Worlds 2 Xbox controllers can now be designed and purchased from Xbox Design Lab
- Xbox Wireless Controller and Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2 pads are available
- Each will cost $94.98 and $184.98, respectively
Microsoft has unveiled new Xbox wireless controller designs inspired by The Outer Worlds 2, which are now available for purchase through the Xbox Design Lab.
Ahead of the launch of Obsidian Entertainment's sci-fi RPG later this month, Xbox players can now customize an Xbox Wireless Controller and Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2 pads, which feature The Outer Worlds' Moon Man and galactic rifts.
"To be the hero Arcadia needs, you’ll need to be well-equipped. The Xbox Wireless Controller on Xbox Design Lab offers endless customization to help you play your way, whether it's guns blazing or stealth combat. Choose from a variety of button styles curated for your chosen The Outer Worlds 2 color scheme," Microsoft said in the Xbox Wire post.
Both controllers' metallic D-pads can be customized, with rubberized side and back grips, topcase engraving, along with the thumbsticks, which can be switched out for multiple colors to match The Outer Worlds' pad design.
The Elite Series 2 also offers adjustable-tension thumbsticks, wrap-around rubberized grip, and a shorter hair trigger lock for even more precise gameplay.
The Xbox Wireless Controller version will cost $94.98, while the Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2 is priced a bit higher at $184.98. Both controllers can be designed and purchased exclusively at the Xbox Design Lab.
You'll be able to use your matching controller to play The Outer Worlds 2 when the game launches on October 29 for PS5, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and PC. It will also be a day-one release for Xbox Game Pass.
Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more.
Follow TechRadar on Google News and add us as a preferred source to get our expert news, reviews, and opinion in your feeds. Make sure to click the Follow button!
And of course you can also follow TechRadar on TikTok for news, reviews, unboxings in video form, and get regular updates from us on WhatsApp too.
You might also like...
- Microsoft has scrapped Xbox Game Pass discounts that reflect 'all games and DLC purchases' in favor of reward points
- Despite its major changes to Xbox Game Pass, Microsoft insists that the rumors surrounding canceled hardware plans are false
- The Final Fantasy 14 x Monster Hunter Wilds crossover has officially arrived with patch 7.35, adding a Guardian Arkveld boss fight, a new deep dungeon, and more
Demi is a freelance games journalist for TechRadar Gaming. She's been a games writer for five years and has written for outlets such as GameSpot, NME, and GamesRadar, covering news, features, and reviews. Outside of writing, she plays a lot of RPGs and talks far too much about Star Wars on X.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.