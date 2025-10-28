These three 'Breaker' variants of the Xbox Wireless Controller haven't been out for very long, but they've already got some pretty sweet discounts at Amazon ahead of next month's Black Friday sales event.
Right now, you can get these three colorways at 10 bucks less than retail price. That's the pink and blue Heart Breaker (was $79.99, now $69.99), the cool blue Ice Breaker (was $79.99, now $69.99), and the sleek monochrome Storm Breaker (was $79.99, now $69.99).
Today's best Xbox Wireless Controller deals
Definitely one of the most eye-catching Xbox Wireless Controller designs for a while, and reminds me of the gorgeous Forza Horizon 5 Limited Edition pad, just looking a bit less like a sherbet lemon here. Like with the other two variants, this is the lowest price we've seen for the Heart Breaker to date.
Price check: Best Buy - $69.99 | Walmart - $69.99
For something a bit subtler, this cool blue take on the Breaker design might appear a bit less gaudy than the Heart Breaker variant. It's fundamentally the same design, albeit with a colder hue overall.
Price check: Best Buy - $69.99 | Walmart - $69.99
This one's a pretty slick customer, too, sporting an entirely monochrome look. While the Heart Breaker model is my favorite personally, in terms of looks, this one isn't far off.
Price check: Best Buy - $69.99 | Walmart - $69.99
The Xbox Wireless Controller easily has the most color variants of any piece of gamepad hardware out there this generation. These relatively new Breaker designs are just the latest in a long line of interesting special editions for one of the best Xbox controllers on the market.
While we do expect prices for the Xbox Wireless Controller - and these designs in particular - to drop even further during Black Friday week in November, now's a good opportunity to score one just in case stock doesn't last as long as you might think.
Not in the US? Check the list below to find the best Xbox Wireless Controller deals in your region.
