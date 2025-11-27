This is easily one of the best Black Friday deals I've seen on controllers so far this year with a massive saving on the Nacon Revolution X Unlimited Advanced Precision Controller. This unprecedented Black Friday deal gets you the Nacon Revolution X Unlimited at Amazon US for $149.99 (was $199.99).

Right now, this premium Xbox controller is at its lowest price ever, and at 25% off, we absolutely recommend it. You'll get Hall Effect joysticks that eliminate the risk of stick drift, adjustable triggers, and even an LCD screen that you can use to customize your settings on the fly.

The Nacon Revolution X Unlimited controller is specially made for Xbox and PC. As such, it has an awesome green and black design, with an LCD screen mounted on the controller itself. This really opens up a whole new world of customization options, as you can fine-tune settings without having to open up any menus in-game.

Given that the Nacon Revolution X Unlimited only came out in April 2025, this is the first real discount we've seen on the controller. As such, it's very nice to see 25% off already, bringing a high-end product into more affordable territory.

While the US is where you'll get the biggest savings on the Nacon Revolution X Unlimited, there's still an excellent Black Friday deal for UK gamers to take advantage of. Grab the Nacon Revolution X Unlimited at Argos for £154.99 (was £179.99)

If you're looking for a similar controller for PS5, go for the Nacon Revolution 5 Pro at Amazon US for $119.99 (was $199.99). This is an older controller, but one that has great built-in audio controls for those that primarily play multiplayer.

