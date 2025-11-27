The Nacon Revolution X Unlimited controller is now 25% off thanks to its first Black Friday price cut
This premium Xbox gamepad packs a punch
This is easily one of the best Black Friday deals I've seen on controllers so far this year with a massive saving on the Nacon Revolution X Unlimited Advanced Precision Controller. This unprecedented Black Friday deal gets you the Nacon Revolution X Unlimited at Amazon US for $149.99 (was $199.99).
• Shop Amazon's full Black Friday sale
Right now, this premium Xbox controller is at its lowest price ever, and at 25% off, we absolutely recommend it. You'll get Hall Effect joysticks that eliminate the risk of stick drift, adjustable triggers, and even an LCD screen that you can use to customize your settings on the fly.
(Not in the US? See today's best deals in your region below.)
Today's best Nacon Revolution X Unlimited deals
The Nacon Revolution X Unlimited is a fantastic option for Xbox and PC players. It has a ton of customization options, from the d-pad, to the thumbsticks. You'll have six remappable shortcut buttons, and adjustable triggers to tailor your experience to your personal playstyle.
Price check: Walmart - $149.99 | Best Buy - $199.99
UK price: Argos - £154.99 (was £179.99)
The Nacon Revolution X Unlimited controller is specially made for Xbox and PC. As such, it has an awesome green and black design, with an LCD screen mounted on the controller itself. This really opens up a whole new world of customization options, as you can fine-tune settings without having to open up any menus in-game.
Given that the Nacon Revolution X Unlimited only came out in April 2025, this is the first real discount we've seen on the controller. As such, it's very nice to see 25% off already, bringing a high-end product into more affordable territory.
While the US is where you'll get the biggest savings on the Nacon Revolution X Unlimited, there's still an excellent Black Friday deal for UK gamers to take advantage of. Grab the Nacon Revolution X Unlimited at Argos for £154.99 (was £179.99)
If you're looking for a similar controller for PS5, go for the Nacon Revolution 5 Pro at Amazon US for $119.99 (was $199.99). This is an older controller, but one that has great built-in audio controls for those that primarily play multiplayer.
Shop more of today's best Black Friday sales
- Amazon: 45% off TVs, AirPods, air fryers & vacuums
- Apple: iPads, AirPods & MacBooks from $119
- Best Buy: $1,000 off TVs, laptops & headphones
- Dell: laptop deals from $249.99
- Home Depot: 40% off appliances, furniture, grills & tools
- Lenovo: 45% off laptops & tablets
- Lowe's: up to 30% off appliances, holiday decor & tools
- Samsung: up to $2,000 off appliances, TVs & phones
- Target: 40% off Christmas decor, clothing & furniture
- T-Mobile: up to $1,100 off latest iPhone 17
- Walmart: furniture, cheap TVs & vacs from $69
- Wayfair: 54% off Christmas, furniture & decor
Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more.
Jake is currently working as Evergreen Editor at TechRadar Gaming. Hailing from the overcast shores of Brighton in the United Kingdom, Jake can be found covering everything from features to guides content around the latest game releases. As seen on NME.com, Eurogamer.net, and VG247.com, Jake specializes in breaking games down into approachable pieces for guides, and providing SEO advice to websites looking to expand their audiences.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.