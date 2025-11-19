Black Friday Xbox game deals are live – here are the Series X titles actually worth buying starting at under $6
Save up to 57% on great Xbox games
Big news Xbox gamers, Black Friday is finally here and there are a wide range of great discounts on some superb Xbox games. If you're looking to build out your library then now is the perfect time - with deals starting at under $6!
The best cheap deal that I've spotted is Watch Dogs: Legion for just $5.99 (was $14.99) at Best Buy. It's the cheapest price I can find on the massive open-world adventure and offers incredible bang for your buck.
Plenty of big sports games have also recieved mega discounts, plummeting down to their lowest ever prices. You can find NBA 2K26 for just $29.99 (was $69.99) at Amazon, or EA Sports College Football 26 for just $34.96 (was $69.99) at Amazon.
Read on for even more top picks.
Today's best Black Friday Xbox game deals
This bargain at Best Buy nets you an Xbox copy of Watch Dogs: Legion for a formidable 60% off. For less than a fancy coffee, you're getting a huge open-world game set in a near-future London that lets you recruit and play as almost any character you can find.
This is the lowest-ever price for NBA 2K26 at Amazon and the deal is currently flying off the shelves. Right now it's one of the best selling Xbox game offers, so be quick while there's still stock around!
At less than half price, Monster Hunter Wilds is well worth picking up. It was one of the biggest releases of the year when it dropped back in February, with compelling open-world monster slaying action. This deal is also the cheapest the game has been at Amazon.
Black Friday is always a great time to buy the latest Madden NFL game, as evidenced by this mega saving on 26. Right now it could be yours for half price, the cheapest it's ever been at Amazon.
There's also a fantastic deal on the latest EA Sports College Football 26 - which is currently half price. Again, this is the cheapest the game has been this year at Amazon.
This meaty WW2 shooter challenges you to go behind enemy lines as a skilled sniper, taking out enemies covertly from a distance complete with a glorious, gory cinematic kill camera. It's an absolute blast, and currently at its lowest-ever price.