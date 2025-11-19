Big news Xbox gamers, Black Friday is finally here and there are a wide range of great discounts on some superb Xbox games. If you're looking to build out your library then now is the perfect time - with deals starting at under $6!

The best cheap deal that I've spotted is Watch Dogs: Legion for just $5.99 (was $14.99) at Best Buy. It's the cheapest price I can find on the massive open-world adventure and offers incredible bang for your buck.

Plenty of big sports games have also recieved mega discounts, plummeting down to their lowest ever prices. You can find NBA 2K26 for just $29.99 (was $69.99) at Amazon, or EA Sports College Football 26 for just $34.96 (was $69.99) at Amazon.

Read on for even more top picks.

Today's best Black Friday Xbox game deals