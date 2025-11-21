Xbox controllers have landed in the Black Friday sales, and two utterly gorgeous special edition pads have just shot down to their lowest prices ever on record.
The official 'Breaker' Xbox Wireless Controller designs are among the most stunning in the line-up, but they're typically really expensive. So imagine my surprise when the Storm Breaker variant dropped to just £48.99 (was £74.99) at Amazon.
Not to be outdone, UK retailer Currys is also offering the cool blue Ice Breaker model for just £49 (was £74.99). Combined, they make up the best Xbox Wireless Controller deals we've seen ahead of Black Friday next week.
Oh, and one last surprise, Argos has come in clutch with a discount on the Heart Breaker colorway, taking it down to £51.99 (was £74.99). Not quite as impressive a discount, but certainly nothing to sneeze at. Alternatively, all three can be picked up at the Microsoft Store at the exact same discounted rates.
Today's best Xbox Wireless Controller deals in the US
Over in the US, the Storm Breaker controller is also down to a lowest-ever at Amazon.<p><strong>Price check: <a href="https://goto.walmart.com/c/1943169/568844/9383?subId1=hawk-custom-tracking&sharedId=hawk&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.walmart.com%2Fip%2FXbox-Wireless-Controller%2F15887762507%3FclassType%3DVARIANT%26athbdg%3DL1103" target="_blank"><strong>Walmart - $59.98<strong> | <a href="https://bestbuy.7tiv.net/c/1943169/614286/10014?subId1=hawk-custom-tracking&sharedId=hawk&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bestbuy.com%2Fproduct%2Fmicrosoft-xbox-wireless-controller-for-xbox-series-x-xbox-series-s-xbox-one-pcs-and-cloud-enabled-devices-storm-breaker-special-edition%2FJJGXPXRVJT" target="_blank"><strong>Best Buy - $59.99<strong>
A cool 25% off the Ice Breaker model in the US is a seriously tempting deal. It's available at other big box retailers, too.<p><strong>Price check: <a href="https://goto.walmart.com/c/1943169/568844/9383?subId1=hawk-custom-tracking&sharedId=hawk&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.walmart.com%2Fip%2FXbox-Wireless-Controller%2F15886153563" target="_blank"><strong>Walmart - $59.99<strong> | <a href="https://bestbuy.7tiv.net/c/1943169/614286/10014?subId1=hawk-custom-tracking&sharedId=hawk&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bestbuy.com%2Fproduct%2Fmicrosoft-xbox-wireless-controller-for-xbox-series-x-xbox-series-s-xbox-one-pcs-and-cloud-enabled-devices-ice-breaker-special-edition%2FJJGXPXRVX2" target="_blank"><strong>Best Buy - $59.99<strong>
Lastly, the Heart Breaker variant is sharing a similar discount to the two above. Unlike the UK, prices are fairly standardized here across all models.<p><strong>Price check: <a href="https://goto.walmart.com/c/1943169/568844/9383?subId1=hawk-custom-tracking&sharedId=hawk&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.walmart.com%2Fip%2FXbox-Wireless-Controller%2F15893470039" target="_blank"><strong>Walmart - $59.22<strong> | <a href="https://bestbuy.7tiv.net/c/1943169/614286/10014?subId1=hawk-custom-tracking&sharedId=hawk&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bestbuy.com%2Fproduct%2Fmicrosoft-xbox-wireless-controller-for-xbox-series-x-xbox-series-s-xbox-one-pcs-and-cloud-enabled-devices-heart-breaker-special-edition%2FJJGXPXRVCF" target="_blank"><strong>Best Buy - $59.99<strong>
Today's best Xbox Wireless Controller deals in the UK
This striking monochrome Xbox Wireless Controller is among the most eye-catching special editions we've seen. It's a lowest-ever, and going even cheaper than most of the standard controller models right now. Absolutely worth picking this one up before Black Friday concludes.<p><strong>Price check: <a href="https://www.microsoft.com/en-gb/d/xbox-wireless-controller--breaker-special-edition/8MZBMMCJZNTG/435M?OCID=AIDcmm6mu07qw1_seo_omc_goo&source=googleshopping" target="_blank"><strong>Microsoft Store - £48.99
Not one to be outdone, Currys is offering the Ice Breaker model at that same 35% discount. This one isn't in stock at Amazon, so the UK-based retailer will be your best port of call for this cool-blue shade.<p><strong>Price check: <a href="https://www.microsoft.com/en-gb/d/xbox-wireless-controller--breaker-special-edition/8MZBMMCJZNTG/722M?OCID=AIDcmm6mu07qw1_seo_omc_goo&source=googleshopping" target="_blank"><strong>Microsoft Store - £49
Three retailers, three controllers! I can only find stock for the Heart Breaker at Argos and Microsoft Store at present, and the discount isn't quite as strong, but this is still a lovely design worth checking out.<p><strong>Price check: <a href="https://www.microsoft.com/en-gb/d/xbox-wireless-controller--breaker-special-edition/8MZBMMCJZNTG/T682?OCID=AIDcmm6mu07qw1_seo_omc_goo&source=googleshopping" target="_blank"><strong>Microsoft Store - £51.99
These Xbox Wireless Controller designs aren't to be missed for collectors, or simply those looking to buy a new gamepad on the cheap. The 'Breaker' series of controllers have some of the nicest designs from all the brand's special editions, and I'll likely be picking one up myself before Black Friday ends.
We're bound to see more deals for the best Xbox controllers as we approach next week, but I reckon these current discounts on the 'Breaker' series controllers will be tough to beat.
