Xbox controllers have landed in the Black Friday sales, and two utterly gorgeous special edition pads have just shot down to their lowest prices ever on record.

• Shop Amazon's full Black Friday sale

The official 'Breaker' Xbox Wireless Controller designs are among the most stunning in the line-up, but they're typically really expensive. So imagine my surprise when the Storm Breaker variant dropped to just £48.99 (was £74.99) at Amazon.

Not to be outdone, UK retailer Currys is also offering the cool blue Ice Breaker model for just £49 (was £74.99). Combined, they make up the best Xbox Wireless Controller deals we've seen ahead of Black Friday next week.

Oh, and one last surprise, Argos has come in clutch with a discount on the Heart Breaker colorway, taking it down to £51.99 (was £74.99). Not quite as impressive a discount, but certainly nothing to sneeze at. Alternatively, all three can be picked up at the Microsoft Store at the exact same discounted rates.

(Not in the UK? See today's best deals in your region below.)

Today's best Xbox Wireless Controller deals in the US

Today's best Xbox Wireless Controller deals in the UK

These Xbox Wireless Controller designs aren't to be missed for collectors, or simply those looking to buy a new gamepad on the cheap. The 'Breaker' series of controllers have some of the nicest designs from all the brand's special editions, and I'll likely be picking one up myself before Black Friday ends.

We're bound to see more deals for the best Xbox controllers as we approach next week, but I reckon these current discounts on the 'Breaker' series controllers will be tough to beat.

Shop more of today's best Black Friday sales