Black Friday Xbox controller deals are here: some of the most stunning designs ever are at record-low prices

Xbox Wireless Controller
(Image credit: Future)

Xbox controllers have landed in the Black Friday sales, and two utterly gorgeous special edition pads have just shot down to their lowest prices ever on record.

Today's best Xbox Wireless Controller deals in the US

Xbox Wireless Controller - Storm Breaker
Save 25%
Xbox Wireless Controller - Storm Breaker: was $79.99 now $59.98 at Amazon
Over in the US, the Storm Breaker controller is also down to a lowest-ever at Amazon.

<p><strong>Price check: <a href="https://goto.walmart.com/c/1943169/568844/9383?subId1=hawk-custom-tracking&sharedId=hawk&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.walmart.com%2Fip%2FXbox-Wireless-Controller%2F15887762507%3FclassType%3DVARIANT%26athbdg%3DL1103" target="_blank"><strong>Walmart - $59.98<strong> | <a href="https://bestbuy.7tiv.net/c/1943169/614286/10014?subId1=hawk-custom-tracking&sharedId=hawk&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bestbuy.com%2Fproduct%2Fmicrosoft-xbox-wireless-controller-for-xbox-series-x-xbox-series-s-xbox-one-pcs-and-cloud-enabled-devices-storm-breaker-special-edition%2FJJGXPXRVJT" target="_blank"><strong>Best Buy - $59.99<strong>
Xbox Wireless Controller - Ice Breaker
Save 25%
Xbox Wireless Controller - Ice Breaker: was $79.99 now $59.99 at Amazon
A cool 25% off the Ice Breaker model in the US is a seriously tempting deal. It's available at other big box retailers, too.

<p><strong>Price check: <a href="https://goto.walmart.com/c/1943169/568844/9383?subId1=hawk-custom-tracking&sharedId=hawk&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.walmart.com%2Fip%2FXbox-Wireless-Controller%2F15886153563" target="_blank"><strong>Walmart - $59.99<strong> | <a href="https://bestbuy.7tiv.net/c/1943169/614286/10014?subId1=hawk-custom-tracking&sharedId=hawk&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bestbuy.com%2Fproduct%2Fmicrosoft-xbox-wireless-controller-for-xbox-series-x-xbox-series-s-xbox-one-pcs-and-cloud-enabled-devices-ice-breaker-special-edition%2FJJGXPXRVX2" target="_blank"><strong>Best Buy - $59.99<strong>
Xbox Wireless Controller - Heart Breaker
Save 26%
Xbox Wireless Controller - Heart Breaker: was $79.99 now $59.22 at Amazon
Lastly, the Heart Breaker variant is sharing a similar discount to the two above. Unlike the UK, prices are fairly standardized here across all models.

<p><strong>Price check: <a href="https://goto.walmart.com/c/1943169/568844/9383?subId1=hawk-custom-tracking&sharedId=hawk&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.walmart.com%2Fip%2FXbox-Wireless-Controller%2F15893470039" target="_blank"><strong>Walmart - $59.22<strong> | <a href="https://bestbuy.7tiv.net/c/1943169/614286/10014?subId1=hawk-custom-tracking&sharedId=hawk&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bestbuy.com%2Fproduct%2Fmicrosoft-xbox-wireless-controller-for-xbox-series-x-xbox-series-s-xbox-one-pcs-and-cloud-enabled-devices-heart-breaker-special-edition%2FJJGXPXRVCF" target="_blank"><strong>Best Buy - $59.99<strong>
Today's best Xbox Wireless Controller deals in the UK

Xbox Wireless Controller - Storm Breaker
Save 35%
Xbox Wireless Controller - Storm Breaker: was £74.99 now £48.99 at Amazon
This striking monochrome Xbox Wireless Controller is among the most eye-catching special editions we've seen. It's a lowest-ever, and going even cheaper than most of the standard controller models right now. Absolutely worth picking this one up before Black Friday concludes.

<p><strong>Price check: <a href="https://www.microsoft.com/en-gb/d/xbox-wireless-controller--breaker-special-edition/8MZBMMCJZNTG/435M?OCID=AIDcmm6mu07qw1_seo_omc_goo&source=googleshopping" target="_blank"><strong>Microsoft Store - £48.99
Xbox Wireless Controller - Ice Breaker
Save 35%
Xbox Wireless Controller - Ice Breaker: was £74.99 now £49 at Currys
Not one to be outdone, Currys is offering the Ice Breaker model at that same 35% discount. This one isn't in stock at Amazon, so the UK-based retailer will be your best port of call for this cool-blue shade.

<p><strong>Price check: <a href="https://www.microsoft.com/en-gb/d/xbox-wireless-controller--breaker-special-edition/8MZBMMCJZNTG/722M?OCID=AIDcmm6mu07qw1_seo_omc_goo&source=googleshopping" target="_blank"><strong>Microsoft Store - £49
Xbox Wireless Controller - Heart Breaker
Save 31%
Xbox Wireless Controller - Heart Breaker: was £74.99 now £51.99 at Argos
Three retailers, three controllers! I can only find stock for the Heart Breaker at Argos and Microsoft Store at present, and the discount isn't quite as strong, but this is still a lovely design worth checking out.

<p><strong>Price check: <a href="https://www.microsoft.com/en-gb/d/xbox-wireless-controller--breaker-special-edition/8MZBMMCJZNTG/T682?OCID=AIDcmm6mu07qw1_seo_omc_goo&source=googleshopping" target="_blank"><strong>Microsoft Store - £51.99
These Xbox Wireless Controller designs aren't to be missed for collectors, or simply those looking to buy a new gamepad on the cheap. The 'Breaker' series of controllers have some of the nicest designs from all the brand's special editions, and I'll likely be picking one up myself before Black Friday ends.

We're bound to see more deals for the best Xbox controllers as we approach next week, but I reckon these current discounts on the 'Breaker' series controllers will be tough to beat.

Rhys Wood
Rhys Wood
Hardware Editor

Rhys is TRG's Hardware Editor, and has been part of the TechRadar team for over four years. Particularly passionate about high-quality third-party controllers and headsets, Rhys strives to provide easy-to-read, informative coverage on gaming hardware of all kinds. As for the games themselves, Rhys is especially keen on fighting and racing games, as well as soulslikes and RPGs.

